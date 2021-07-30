News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data
2021-07-30 09:30:00
Amazon and USDCAD Break Lower as Markets Look Further Into the Future
2021-07-30 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-30 09:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: From Bull Flag to Symmetrical Triangle - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-29 18:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-30 10:30:00
GBP/USD Running Out of Steam as 1.40 Falls in Sight, Focus on US PCE
2021-07-30 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Further your forex knowledge and gain informed analyses from industry leaders with our free guides, available today. Download the Q3 guide:https://t.co/7G7pWntiyY https://t.co/AAMMEwu9vd
  • Russia's Novak - The need for oil is increasing with oil consumption on the rise - OPEC+ output hike of 400kbpd/month is adequate
  • 🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q2) Actual: 19.7% Expected: 19.8% Previous: -3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.48%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 71.54%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/1fcDULHaI1
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q2) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 19.8% Previous: -3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-30
  • Trading bias allows traders to make informative decisions when dealing in the market. This relates to both novice and experienced traders alike. Start learning how you may be able to make more informed decisions here: https://t.co/rz7fqhRoMG https://t.co/B0tErdvYzV
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.16% Gold: -0.02% Oil - US Crude: -0.46% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BDNsL6Lqdb
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.17% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/jXFfAv8rVd
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.38% France 40: -0.47% US 500: -0.74% FTSE 100: -0.95% Germany 30: -1.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qssc8NV6Ey
  • Binance announcement - cutting back futures and derivatives offerings in Germany, Italy and the Netherlands - weighing on crypto prices. #btc #eth #ltc @DailyFXTeam https://t.co/auRNvG7CD4
EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data

EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro (EUR/USD)Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Strong Euro Zone growth and inflation data helped underpin recent Euro strength.
  • Retail traders cut back long positions, increase net-shorts.

The Euro Zone economy expanded by 2.0% in the first look at Q2 q/q data, beating analysts’ expectations of a 1.5% increase. Among member states Portugal (4.9%) recorded the highest increase, followed by Austria (4.3%) and Latvia (3.7%). The block’s largest member state Germany grew by 1.5%, missing forecasters’ expectations of a 2.0% rise.

Euro area annual inflation rose by 2.2%, up from 1.9% in June, boosted by a 14.1% rise in energy prices, while food, alcohol and tobacco prices rose by 1.6%. The Euro area unemployment rate fell to 7.7%.

EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

The latest data has helped to underpin the recent EUR/USD rally and has pushed the pair back above 1.1900 for the first time in one-month. Above here, the 23.8% Fibonacci retracement level at 1.1952 becomes the next target/level of resistance. While today’s data has helped the move, the recent US dollar weakness has also played a major part in the rally. The release later today (13:30 BST) of the Fed’s favored measure of inflation, US Core PCE, will now become key in determining if the current move in EUR/USD can be extended into the weekend. In addition, month-end flows may add an extra layer of volatility into the pair.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (December 2020 – July 30, 2021)

EUR/USD Pops Above 1.1900 on Better-Than-Expected Euro Zone GDP Data

Retail trader data show 48.03% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.08 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 10.72% lower than yesterday and 23.12% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.97% higher than yesterday and 33.67% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Month-End Bounce to be Capped as Downside Risks Remain
2021-07-30 11:05:00
GBP/USD Running Out of Steam as 1.40 Falls in Sight, Focus on US PCE
GBP/USD Running Out of Steam as 1.40 Falls in Sight, Focus on US PCE
2021-07-30 08:00:00
Amazon Earnings Cast a Shadow on Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed
Amazon Earnings Cast a Shadow on Nasdaq 100. APAC Stocks to Open Mixed
2021-07-30 02:00:00
Bitcoin to Boost Coinbase ($COIN) as Robinhood ($HOOD) Flops
Bitcoin to Boost Coinbase ($COIN) as Robinhood ($HOOD) Flops
2021-07-29 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish