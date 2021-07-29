Bitcoin to Boost Coinbase ($COIN) as Robinhood ($HOOD) Flops

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Breakout Eyes Key 1.2000-Price Level
2021-07-29 20:00:00
EUR/USD Stages Four-Day Rally Ahead of Euro Zone GDP, US PCE Update
2021-07-29 18:00:00
News
Commodities Trader @Chigrl Talks FinTwit, Women and Trading
2021-07-29 19:30:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-29 08:30:00
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-07-29 20:30:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-29 06:00:00
News
Gold Price Forecast: From Bull Flag to Symmetrical Triangle - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-07-29 18:15:00
Gold Setting Up for Possible Bullish Breakout
2021-07-29 14:00:00
News
FTSE 100 Index Forecast: UK Stocks Surge on Robust Earnings Reports
2021-07-29 14:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Strong, Breaks Above Resistance
2021-07-29 08:00:00
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-29 05:00:00
Can You Trust the US Dollar Rally? Oil Back on Track? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-28 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • Bitcoin Price to Boost Coinbase as Robinhood IPO Flops $BTCUSD has propelled higher this week. With crypto outlook sanguine again, $COIN has potential to outperform $HOOD following its weak trading debut. Link to Analysis - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/29/bitcoin-price-to-boost-coinbase-coin-as-robinhood-ipo-hood-flops.html https://t.co/cR8w1neoT5
  • Robinhood given an enterprise value of $32 billion after shares priced at $38. Get your market update here:https://t.co/fybAmxrAdo https://t.co/XeUn7kAZ0Q
  • 🇰🇷 Business Confidence (JUL) Actual: 97 Previous: 98 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-29
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.87% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.63% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.43% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.39% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.37% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/vH1UWZP3Gt
  • Robinhood closes its first session as a publicly listed company down just over 8% $HOOD https://t.co/4GOkrVfs1B
  • Heads Up:🇰🇷 Business Confidence (JUL) due at 21:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 98 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-29
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 2.33% Gold: 1.17% Oil - US Crude: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/gkJwZQnj4N
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.22%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 75.65%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/NPtVj3FLsQ
  • Last week’s price action has produced a shooting star formation and yesterday’s FOMC announcement helped to extend the move, driving the USD lower as the Canadian Dollar bounces from its earlier-month lows.Get your market update from @JStanleyFX here:https://t.co/tiqAYlUxA0 https://t.co/xb08I8gwpU
  • Following Amazon's miss on Q2 revenues, Nasdaq 100 futures give back Thursday's gains $AMZN $NDX $NQ https://t.co/63MAFhIjh4
Bitcoin to Boost Coinbase ($COIN) as Robinhood ($HOOD) Flops

Bitcoin to Boost Coinbase ($COIN) as Robinhood ($HOOD) Flops

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

BITCOIN OUTLOOK: WILL COINBASE ($COIN) BEST ROBINHOOD ($HOOD)?

  • Bitcoin price action (BTC/USD) is aiming higher thanks to improved crypto outlook
  • Coinbase ($COIN) could benefit from returning demand for major cryptocurrencies
  • Robinhood ($HOOD) closed nearly -9% below its opening IPO price of $38.00/share

Bitcoin is up over 12% on the week with BTC/USD price action seeing an influx of demand thanks to another solid defense of the psychological $30,000-level. The “B Word Conference” paneled by Elon Musk, Cathie Wood, and Jack Dorsey last week seems to have shored up crypto investor confidence enough to send Bitcoin recoiling higher off this established floor.

BTC/USD has struggled to maintain upward momentum over the last two trading sessions, however, as the crypto contends with resistance around the $40,000-price level. Headwinds also coincided with Amazon ($AMZN) denying potential Bitcoin adoption. Nevertheless, in consideration of updated Fed guidance and the probability that the US Dollar continues to broadly weaken, outlook for Bitcoin is turning rosy again.

$COIN – CHART OF COINBASE STOCK PRICE VS BITCOIN

COIN Stock Price Chart Coinbase vs Bitcoin

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

This could see crypto exchange Coinbase ($COIN) head higher too. Coinbase stock price has dropped nearly -40% from its trading debut back on 14 April and has largely followed the direction of Bitcoin in lockstep. The 10-day correlation of 0.83 highlights this strong positive relationship between $BTCUSD and $COIN. As such, with Bitcoin appearing to have put in a bottom, this may be a bullish ‘tap on the shoulder’ for Coinbase to start clawing back recent downside. That might provide $COIN with an opportunity to outperform IPO-cursed Robinhood ($HOOD).

$HOOD – CHART OF ROBINHOOD STOCK PRICE ON IPO DAY

HOOD Stock Price Chart Robinhood IPO

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The Robinhood IPO today was rather disappointing as $HOOD closed nearly -9% below its opening price of $38.00/share. When thinking about what an initial public offering is at its core, one could easily argue how it is an exit strategy for private companies to cash out of (i.e. sell) their business that is maturing. On that note, there have been many instances throughout history where a company’s IPO coincides with the peak of its respective industry.

For example, the Coinbase IPO aligned with the top in Bitcoin earlier this year. So too did the Glencore IPO with the top in industrial metals back in 2011 as did the Blackstone Group IPO with the top in major stock indices back in 2007. Bringing focus back to the Robinhood IPO, the case can be made that retail trading activity – and Robinhood’s business – might be reaching peak growth. This might see $HOOD continue to face downward pressure amid price discovery in the wake of its IPO. Even if this scenario is wrong and Robinhood pushes above its IPO price, I still think the odds are more likely that $HOOD lags $COIN.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

