Real Time News
  • S&P 500 Holds Steady After the FOMC, Hang Seng Aims For a Rebound https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/29/SP-500-Holds-Steady-After-the-FOMC-Hang-Seng-Aims-For-a-Rebound-.html https://t.co/P4K7nxzVZT
  • #Gold prices gaining during Thursday's APAC session in the aftermath of the #FOMC rate decision US Dollar and Treasury yields have been on the decline, offering #XAUUSD optimal trading conditions Full gold brief coming out at the top of the hour, stay tuned! https://t.co/85iVV17eGj
  • 🇳🇿 ANZ Business Confidence (JUL) Actual: -3.8 Previous: -0.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-29
  • Hang Seng Index futures are up 3% before cash market open, pointing to a strong start on Thursday. - Key support level: 24,850 - Immediate resistance level: 26,200 https://t.co/UN9c8Q6rIv
  • Heads Up:🇳🇿 ANZ Business Confidence (JUL) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Previous: -0.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-29
  • Crude oil prices are trading largely unchanged following last week's rebound as the Delta variant of Covid and Chinese regulatory measures temper the near-term demand outlook. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/T3oQa98J3D https://t.co/3wDTX3N0q3
  • Robinhood said to price IPO at $38 per share - BBG
  • The British Pound could remain vulnerable against the US Dollar while perhaps looking to push higher against the Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar and New Zealand Dollar.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/9iZa4oE4WQ https://t.co/4qC3c5Ki0v
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (24/JUL) Actual: ¥1087.4B Previous: ¥-7827B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
  • 🇯🇵 Foreign Bond Investment (17/JUL) Actual: ¥-7827B Previous: ¥-1217.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-28
S&P 500 Holds Steady After the FOMC, Hang Seng Aims For a Rebound

S&P 500 Holds Steady After the FOMC, Hang Seng Aims For a Rebound

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

S&P 500, HANG SENG INDEX, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed -0.36%, -0.02%, and +0.41% respectively
  • More than 85% of S&P 500 companies have beaten earnings estimates so far this season
  • Traders are eyeing the Hang Seng Index (HSI) for a rebound after deep losses this week

FOMC Meeting, Earnings, HSI, Asia-Pacific at the Open:

Wall Street stocks were mixed on Wednesday after the FOMC meeting, which made only minor tweaks from June’s statement. Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledge that “ the economy has made progress” towards achieving the central bank’s long-term inflation and employment goals, but “substantial further progress” is needed to warrant starting tapering. The Fed held interest rates unchanged and maintained asset purchases at $120 billion a month, in line with market expectations.

We are seeing the peak in earnings news-flow this week, with most of the FAANG companies having delivered their results. More than 85% of S&P companies have beaten earnings estimates so far, with the blended earnings growth rate at 74.2% YoY, according to Factset. If 74.2% is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the highest year-on-year earnings growth rate in more than a decade.

The DXY US Dollar Index pulled back for a third day to 92.26 on a more dovish-tilted Fed, buoying precious metal and crude oil prices. Gold climbed to a one-week high of $1,808 and WTI traded at a two-week high of $72.4.

DXY US Dollar Index

S&amp;P 500 Holds Steady After the FOMC, Hang Seng Aims For a Rebound

Looking ahead, German unemployment and inflation data headline today’s economic docket alongside US Q2 GDP. Find out more from theDailyFX economic calendar.

Asia-Pacific markets look set to trade broadly higher on Thursday. Hang Seng Index (HSI) futures traded 3% higher before cash market open, pointing to a strong start on Thursday. Futures in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and India are in the green, whereas those in mainland China and Thailand are in the red.

Looking back to Wednesday’s close, 7 out of 11 S&P 500 sectors ended lower, with 55.6% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Energy (+0.97%) and communication services (+0.75%) outperformed, whereas consumer staples (-0.87%) and utilities (-0.69%) lagged behind.

S&P 500 Sector Performance 28-07-2021

S&amp;P 500 Holds Steady After the FOMC, Hang Seng Aims For a Rebound

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

S&P 500 IndexTechnical Analysis

The S&P 500 index is trending higher within an “Ascending Channel” formed since November as highlighted on the chart below. The next key resistance level can be found at 4,650 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension. The overall trend remains bullish-biased as suggested by the SMA lines.

S&P 500 IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Holds Steady After the FOMC, Hang Seng Aims For a Rebound

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index rebounded at a key support level of 24,850 after falling almost 10% in three days. Prices breached below the floor of a “Descending Triangle”, hinting at further consolidation ahead. The overall trend remains bearish-biased however, as the SMA lines have formed a “Death Cross” and trended lower. The MACD and RSI oscillators have both dived deeply in to the oversold territory, suggesting that a technical rebound is likely.

Hang Seng Index – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Holds Steady After the FOMC, Hang Seng Aims For a Rebound

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index breached the ceiling of the range-bound zone, as highlighted on the chart below. Breaking this level may open the door for further upside potential with an eye on 7,500. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as suggested by the consecutive higher highs and higher lows formed over the past few months. The MACD indicator formed a bullish crossover and trended higher, suggesting that upward momentum is gaining traction.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500 Holds Steady After the FOMC, Hang Seng Aims For a Rebound

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

