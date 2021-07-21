USD/JPY Outlook: Delta Variant Offers Respite For Safe Haven Yen

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Faces Downside Risk Ahead of ECB
2021-07-21 09:28:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI at Risk Amid Trendline Breakout, Rising Long Bets
2021-07-21 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Delta Variant Concerns Spark Sharp Reversal - The Macro Setup
2021-07-20 20:35:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss
2021-07-21 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-07-21 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q3 Technical Forecast: Gold Technical Outlook Took a Big Hit
2021-07-21 08:30:00
Gold Prices Break Uptrend Amid Rising US Dollar and Yields
2021-07-21 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus
2021-07-21 08:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook: Delta Variant Offers Respite For Safe Haven Yen
2021-07-21 11:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Trades Within Falling Wedge, Watch for Breakout
2021-07-21 01:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • there's that support zone going to work in $Oil same zone that held the highs through 2019 and 2020, now showing up for some support #oott https://t.co/5xWpNDkm2o https://t.co/eo3gkdkWW9
  • $Gold with another test of confluent support from 1790-1796 the trendline coming into play intra-day is from the channel making up the bull flag formation $GC $GLD https://t.co/SF7gF4knW9 https://t.co/s1uO5t43wl
  • 🇨🇦 New Housing Price Index YoY (JUN) Actual: 11.9% Previous: 11.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-21
  • Please join @MBForex at 9:30 EST/13:30 GMT for your mid week market update webinar. Register here: https://t.co/daghpCQ68Y https://t.co/sbFqqC4ruM
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.26%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 65.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/p1e65rjAOj
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.10% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.01% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.08% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.17% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/cSg4ndtrHO
  • Heads Up:🇨🇦 New Housing Price Index YoY (JUN) due at 12:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 11.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-21
  • $GBPJPY pushing for recovery, catching a bid from around a long-term Fibo. bounce already +150 since yday morning https://t.co/MZOlszvAhJ https://t.co/I4I3c4reve
  • UK's Frost - Proposals will require significant change to NI protocol, such change is necessary, looking to urgently open discussions. Should agree standstill period to ensure room for negotiation. #eu #uk #niprotocol #gbp #euro @DailyFX
  • What suits your style of trading stocks or commodities? Find out what are the differences in these two markets here: https://t.co/BnA07cMV0s https://t.co/FsHqpa6q6w
USD/JPY Outlook: Delta Variant Offers Respite For Safe Haven Yen

USD/JPY Outlook: Delta Variant Offers Respite For Safe Haven Yen

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

USD/JPY ANALYSIS

Advertisement

JAPANESE YEN FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

2021 has not been a phenomenal year for the Yen against the U.S. Dollar, but recent COVID-19 concerns regarding the Delta variant has given USD/JPY bears some hope (see chart below). The correlation between COVID-19 concerns as new cases (global) rise and Yen strength is quite evident from the chart. Should new cases continue to rise, we could see subsequent Yen strength.

covid-19 vs JPY

Source: Refinitiv

USD/JPY OPTION EXPIRY LATER TODAY

The below option expiry strikes could play a significant role today as traders may keep prices above the 110.00 level to close off positions in-the-money. As a general rule of thumb, when large option positions expire, prices tend to move in the direction of that specific strike.

FX options expire 10-am New York/3-pm London - Wednesday July 21

USD/JPY: 110.00-15 (1BLN), 110.50 (820M)

Source: Reuters

USD/JPY TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/JPY Weekly Chart:

usd/jpy weekly chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action has shown a pullback from 2021 highs in late June. This falls in line with the rising new COVID-19 cases as mentioned above. The retreat back below the long-term trendline resistance zone (black) could suggest additional Yen strength toward the 109.00 psychological level.

Both the MACD indicator and Relative Strength Index (RSI) provide bearish signals as highlighted in red and blue respectively. The RSI shows bearish divergence as prices increase while slowing upside momentum is reflected on the oscillator. Continuation of the recent pullback could ensue in the medium-term should COVID-19 continue on its current trajectory.

USD/JPY Daily Chart:

usd/jpy daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

After the break below the support trendline (yellow) in early July, USD/JPY bulls have not been able to push back against the reversal. Maintaining prices above 110.00 has been a struggle but with todays options expiries, it is possible this may be the case leading up to expiry. Post-expiry there may be a move downward toward the 38.2% Fibonacci level at 109.25 – Fibonacci taken from June 2015 high to June 2016 low.

From the bullish perspective, the recent swing high at 110.70 will serve as initial resistance however, this may be unlikely with the current fundamental backdrop.

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT INDICATING SHORT-TERM UPSIDE

IGCS shows retail traders are currently net short on USD/JPY, with 53% of traders currently holding short positions (as of this writing) and because we take a contrarian view at DailyFX, the suggestive bias is bullish.

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Outlook: Grinding Towards a Fresh Multi-Month High
US Dollar Outlook: Grinding Towards a Fresh Multi-Month High
2021-07-21 09:30:00
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Faces Downside Risk Ahead of ECB
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Faces Downside Risk Ahead of ECB
2021-07-21 09:28:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Still Sliding, PSNB in Focus
2021-07-21 08:00:00
Gold Prices Break Uptrend Amid Rising US Dollar and Yields
Gold Prices Break Uptrend Amid Rising US Dollar and Yields
2021-07-21 06:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Japan 225
USDOLLAR
USD/JPY
Bearish