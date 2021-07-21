News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
Wall of Worry Builds as Financial Markets Focus on Delta Variant - Market Minutes
2021-07-20 16:55:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Delta Variant Concerns Spark Sharp Reversal - The Macro Setup
2021-07-20 20:35:00
Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: Covid Fogs OPEC+ Path, XAU Signals Mixed
2021-07-20 04:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss
2021-07-21 01:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-07-21 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: GLD Rally Cut Short, Confluent Support Holds the Low
2021-07-20 18:30:00
Market Sentiment Poor: Gold, JPY May Climb Further on Risk Aversion | Webinar
2021-07-20 11:25:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
USDJPY and GBPUSD Opposing Dollar Setups, EURGBP Its Own Appeal
2021-07-20 22:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Trades Within Falling Wedge, Watch for Breakout
2021-07-21 01:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-07-20 22:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @FxWestwater: Australian Dollar Outlook: $AUDUSD Revival Hopes Flimsy on Retail Sales Miss Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/21/Australian-Dollar-Outlook-AUDUSD-Revival-Hopes-Flimsy-on-Retail-Sales-Miss.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr #AUD #RBA http…
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.16% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/asDuwnQpHU
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.41%, while traders in Wall Street are at opposite extremes with 66.26%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/fYw1ijTEMy
  • (Analyst Pick) Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Trades Within Falling Wedge, Watch for Breakout #Yen $USDJPY https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/analyst_picks/todays_picks/daniel_dubrovsky/2021/07/21/Japanese-Yen-Outlook-USDJPY-Trades-Within-Falling-Wedge-Watch-for-Breakout.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/1P8tMSDO9l
  • 🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Prel (JUN) Actual: -1.8% Expected: -0.4% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-21
  • The US Dollar continues to push higher against ASEAN currencies. USD/SGD may breakout above a rectangle chart pattern, with USD/THB eyeing 2020 peaks. USD/PHP gains as USD/IDR ranges.Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/CaYDxpqdFO https://t.co/G8UNqhJRbQ
  • PBOC: Yuan reference rate set at 6.4835 versus USD Reverse repo injections match maturities, PBOC sells 10 billion Yuan of 7-day reverse repo at 2.2% - BBG
  • Heads Up:🇦🇺 Retail Sales MoM Prel (JUN) due at 01:30 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.4% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-21
  • Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/21/Dow-Jones-Rebound-May-Lead-Hang-Seng-Higher-Netflix-Earnings-Miss-.html https://t.co/lVCgrQnqKd
  • 🇦🇺 Westpac Leading Index MoM (JUN) Actual: -0.07% Previous: -0.06% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-21
Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss

Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

DOW JONES, HANG SENG INDEX, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +1.62%, +1.52% and +1.23% respectively
  • Cyclical sectors outperformed defensive ones as viral concerns eased
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index may rebound after falling 0.84% on Tuesday

Dow Rebound, Netflix Earnings, Hang Seng Index, Asia-Pacific at Open:

Wall Street stocks rebounded sharply on Tuesday, erasing most of Monday’s losses as investors shrugged off viral concerns and refocused on the reflation trades. Cyclical-oriented industrials, financials and consumer discretionary were among the best performing sectors. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 1.23%.

Netflix reported second quarter results that fell short of market expectations. Its share price fell more than 3% during the after-hour trade before paring losses. EPS came in at $3.11, compared to a $3.36 forecast. Paid net subscribers additions of 1.54 million was the 1.19 million estimate however. The company posted a tempered 3Q guidance for 3.5 million new subscribers, which is almost 40% lower than consensus. This may put pressure on its price as investors have to adjust their expectations for subscriber growth reacceleration in the second half when new content is released.

Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss

Source: CNBC

Looking ahead, the Westpac leading index dominates the economic docket today alongside the Australia’s retail sales growth figure. Find out more from the DailyFX economic calendar.

Asia-Pacific markets are positioned for a mixed start of the day. Futures in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and India are in the green, whereas those in mainland China, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand are in the red.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) lost 2.55% so far this week amid a renewed wave of selling from mainland investors. Some HK$ 4.69 billion net Southbound outflows were registered on Tuesday, following Monday’s HK$ 1.78 billion (chart below). So far this month, mainland investors have sold HK$ 25 billion worth of Hong Kong stocks, reflecting a weakening appetite as Beijing tightened regulatory curbs on large tech firms. The near-term sentiment for the HSI may be tilted to the downside.

Hang Seng Index vs. Daily Southbound Net Flow

Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Looking back to Tuesday’s close, all 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 86.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Industrial (+3.3%), financials (+2.29%) and consumer discretionary (+1.89%) were among the best performer, whereas consumer staples (+0.12%) trailed behind.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 20-07-2021

Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones index pulled back from a key resistance level at 34,920 and has entered a technical correction. The index has likely formed a “Triple Top” chart patten after failing to breach this level for three attempts. A “Triple Top” chart pattern flags the risk of a major trend reversal if prices break the supporting trendline as shown on the chart below. Bearish MACD indicator also suggests that upward momentum may be fading.

Dow Jones Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index looks set to rebound from an immediate support level of 27,150, potentially forming a “Double Bottom” chart pattern. The overall trend remains bearish-biased however, as the SMA lines have formed a “Death Cross” and trended lower. The MACD indicator has dived below the neutral line, suggesting that the index may be under near-term selling pressure.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index is trading in a tight range between 7,230-7,370, waiting for fresh catalysts for a breakout. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as suggested by the consecutive higher highs and higher lows formed over the past few months. A major resistance level can be found at around 7,500. The MACD indicator is trended lower, suggesting prices may continue to range bound in the near term.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Rebound May Lead Hang Seng Higher, Netflix Earnings Miss

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Revival Hopes Flimsy on Retail Sales Miss
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Revival Hopes Flimsy on Retail Sales Miss
2021-07-21 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Might Weaken if Covid Fears Abate
2021-07-20 22:00:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Delta Variant Concerns Spark Sharp Reversal - The Macro Setup
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Delta Variant Concerns Spark Sharp Reversal - The Macro Setup
2021-07-20 20:35:00
S&P 500 Rebounds as Netflix Kicks Off FAANG Earnings
S&P 500 Rebounds as Netflix Kicks Off FAANG Earnings
2021-07-20 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Hong Kong HS50
Wall Street
Mixed