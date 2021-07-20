News & Analysis at your fingertips.

GBPUSD and USDCAD Breakout Dispute EURUSD Hold as Risk Trends Plunge
2021-07-20 03:00:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Loonie, Kiwi, Gold, Oil & Bitcoin
2021-07-19 15:30:00
Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: Covid Fogs OPEC+ Path, XAU Signals Mixed
2021-07-20 04:00:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Bullish Drivers to Sputter in Q3
2021-07-19 22:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-20 06:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 Outlook: Covid Cases, US-China Tensions Sink Stocks
2021-07-20 01:00:00
Gold Price Forecast - Risk-Off Undercurrent Lending Gold a Short-Term Bid
2021-07-20 09:26:00
Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: Covid Fogs OPEC+ Path, XAU Signals Mixed
2021-07-20 04:00:00
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-20 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Trending Lower, EUR/GBP Higher
2021-07-20 08:00:00
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Falls with Treasury Yields on Haven Flows
2021-07-19 23:00:00
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Trending Lower, EUR/GBP Higher

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • GBP continues to weaken against both the safe-haven USD and the more middle of the road EUR, suggesting downward pressure remains.
  • GBP traders are concerned about rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant in the UK and news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson is isolating.
  • While there’s nothing new about the virus spreading in the UK, GBP/USD will likely continue to trend lower and EUR/GBP to trend higher for a while yet.

GBP/USD downtrend to continue

GBP continues to look weak all round, trending lower against both the safe-haven US Dollar and the more mainstream Euro. That suggests further falls for GBP/USD and rises for EUR/GBP although, as always, there could be minor corrections within these longer-term trends.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (February 25 – July 20, 2021)

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

The declines in GBP are being blamed on rising cases of the coronavirus delta variant in the UK, news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been forced to isolate and concerns that the lifting of some Covid-19 restrictions Monday have come to soon. However, that makes little sense as there is nothing much new about the variant spreading, and the so-called Freedom Day had been well flagged in advance.

There could, therefore, be a minor correction near-term but the longer-term trends in both GBP/USD and EUR/GBP remain in place – lower and higher respectively – and will likely stay so unless the current bout of risk aversion ends swiftly and the European Central Bank is even more dovish than expected Thursday.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (February 23 – July 20, 2021)

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Note, though, that while GBP/USD has broken below trendline support, EUR/GBP has yet to break above trendline resistance and whether or not it does so will be important in determining the next big move in the cross.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

