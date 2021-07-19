British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slides on Freedom Day Fears, US Dollar Strength

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Gains as Risk Appetite Wanes, ECB Rates in Focus
2021-07-19 11:20:00
Euro Forecast: EURUSD Price Outlook Still Negative ECB Meeting in Focus
2021-07-18 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Shrug as OPEC+ Strikes Output Increase Deal
2021-07-19 06:30:00
WTI Crude Oil Outlook Remains Constructive, $70 is the Line in the Sand
2021-07-17 04:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Forecasts For the Week Ahead
2021-07-17 11:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-16 06:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Down with Stocks as the US Dollar Gains on Haven Demand
2021-07-19 02:00:00
Gold Price to Face Fed Blackout Period Ahead of July Rate Decision
2021-07-17 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slides on Freedom Day Fears, US Dollar Strength
2021-07-19 09:30:00
Sterling Forecast: GBP/USD Coils at Support- Cable on Breakout Watch
2021-07-18 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDCAD explosion, now that's a breakout https://t.co/V59IZGN4w2 https://t.co/x0yyzFJ7ya
  • Consolidation or bull flag? A bull flag is a continuation pattern that occurs as a brief pause in the trend following a strong price move higher. Learn how to better spot these formations here: https://t.co/yOEvLjKnct https://t.co/h6hQTyvetp
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.52%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 63.25%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/0ZPnNlSyzN
  • LIVE NOW: Join Technical Strategist @MBForex for his Weekly Strategy Webinar to review the setups we're tracking into the open! - https://t.co/chKtG7ezG9
  • $USD surge to start the week has finished filling the gap from early Q2 https://t.co/WJ2zcJNNOs https://t.co/35jffLcRCb
  • $EURJPY driving below a really big zone around the 130 handle, fresh three month lows https://t.co/tiuOGoOfUw https://t.co/SRaOC6D0PW
  • Weekly Strategy Webinar starting in 15mins on DailyFX! https://t.co/lxd5fZnn4H
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.43% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.19% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.33% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.87% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.13% 🇨🇦CAD: -1.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Y2OJWfBfBv
  • USD/CAD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short USD/CAD for the first time since Oct 29, 2020 when USD/CAD traded near 1.33. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to USD/CAD strength. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/wWeX4Gep7o
  • GBP/JPY IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long GBP/JPY for the first time since Jul 09, 2021 13:00 GMT when GBP/JPY traded near 153.10. A contrarian view of crowd sentiment points to GBP/JPY weakness. https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VWreHeVi0f
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slides on Freedom Day Fears, US Dollar Strength

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slides on Freedom Day Fears, US Dollar Strength

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook

  • Freedom Day fears as covid cases continue to surge.
  • US dollar picks up a risk-off bid.

The British Pound is under pressure across the board as the market’s fear that today’s unwind of lockdown measures will add further to the sharp rise in covid cases across the country. New covid cases have been rising sharply over the last few weeks, mainly due to the spread of the delta variant, and there are increasing fears that the UK may have to re-introduce some lockdown measures if this surge continues. While the fatality rate remains low, if hospitalization numbers continue to grow, the UK government will have to consider reigning back some of the country’s new found freedom.

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slides on Freedom Day Fears, US Dollar Strength

The US dollar is picking up a further bid as markets turn sharply risk-off in early trade. The chart below shows that the Dollar basket remains within a well-defined channel and today’s move has also seen last week’s highs around 92.84 taken out. The next target is 93.46, the March 31 multi-month high.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Chart (July 19, 2021)

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slides on Freedom Day Fears, US Dollar Strength

GBP/USD is struggling to keep hold of the 1.3700 handle and is back at levels last seen in April. The pair are now heading towards important support around 1.3670 and this needs to hold otherwise GBP/USD may retrace back to the 1.3540 level or lower. The chart is showing an oversold signal – CCI – and this may stem any move lower in the short term.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (july 19, 2021)

British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Slides on Freedom Day Fears, US Dollar Strength

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

IG client sentiment data show that traders have been increasing their net-long GBP/USD positions over the week. The latest data show 69.81% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.31 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 7.77% higher than yesterday and 41.07% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.00% higher than yesterday and 29.89% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on Sterling– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Gains as Risk Appetite Wanes, ECB Rates in Focus
EUR/USD Outlook: Dollar Gains as Risk Appetite Wanes, ECB Rates in Focus
2021-07-19 11:20:00
DAX 30 Outlook: Bears Regain Control Towards 15,300
DAX 30 Outlook: Bears Regain Control Towards 15,300
2021-07-19 08:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Reacts to Retail Sales, Consumer Sentiment
US Dollar Outlook: DXY Reacts to Retail Sales, Consumer Sentiment
2021-07-16 14:30:00
South African Rand Outlook: ZAR Strengthens Despite Ongoing Unrest
South African Rand Outlook: ZAR Strengthens Despite Ongoing Unrest
2021-07-16 11:20:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish