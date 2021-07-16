UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Rebounds Despite Dovish Slide, Retail Sales and UMich Top Events Friday
2021-07-16 03:00:00
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-16 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-16 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Under Fire, US Retail and Consumer Trends Data Eyed
2021-07-16 07:06:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-16 06:00:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-07-15 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: US Retail Sales, University of Michigan Sentiment in Focus
2021-07-16 05:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges into Trend Resistance- XAU/USD Levels
2021-07-15 17:40:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000
2021-07-16 08:00:00
British Pound Outlook: Hawkish Twist By BoE's Saunders Sends Sterling Sharply Higher
2021-07-15 10:35:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Nears July High with Powell on The Hill - Market Minutes
2021-07-15 17:22:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-15 00:00:00
More View more
UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000

UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

GBP/USD is attempting to hold its ground above 1.3802. This area has been significant for the last 4 months, having stopped a bearish reversal on at least three prior occasions, but the pair is facing increased selling pressure amid a rising Dollar, which could see price action break below this level of support.

If so, watch out for lower lows on the daily chart as that would increase bearish pressure towards the next area of support between 1.3719 and 1.3670. Looking ahead, we’ve seen some hawkish comments from Bank of England members which means that the August MPC meeting could provide some tailwinds for the Pound, picking up momentum along the way if more hawkish continue to appear. This is in contrast to the Federal Reserve, which continues to stand by its “transitory” argument seeming to keep changes to monetary policy on hold. The central bank will have its next meeting at the end of the month so things may change after the latest US CPI and PPI data, but GBP/USD could turn around if the Fed stands its ground once again.

GBP/USD Daily chart

UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000
Advertisement

In the stock market, the FTSE 100 has seen increased selling pressure as commodity prices continue to soften. The oil and gas sector of the blue-chip index has been the main outperformer in the latest sessions threatening to break below the 7,000 mark for a second time this month, highlighting the struggles buyers have to keep the pair at recent highs. The virus situation in the UK is worrying employers as the NHS tracking system is keeping many workers at home after they get “pinged” for being in close contact with someone who has developed Covid-19. The uncertainty about the path of interest rates is also weighing down on UK stocks, as flexible monetary conditions allow equities to achieve higher valuations.

The daily chart is showing continued support for the FTSE 100 around the 7,000 mark but there is a good chance that the index will fall below this level if bearish pressure increases during today’s session. The upside also seems limited above 7,122 which may lead to another bout of range trading in the coming sessions.

FTSE 100 Daily Chart

UK Morning Rundown: GBP/USD Struggles to Find Support, FTSE 100 Bouncing Off 7,000

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar (DXY) Outlook: Inching Towards a Fresh Three-Month High Ahead of Important Data Releases
US Dollar (DXY) Outlook: Inching Towards a Fresh Three-Month High Ahead of Important Data Releases
2021-07-16 09:31:00
Nasdaq 100 Retreats Amid Viral Concerns, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
Nasdaq 100 Retreats Amid Viral Concerns, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
2021-07-16 01:00:00
Silver Squeeze – The Meme Stock After-Thought that Didn’t Quite Take Off
Silver Squeeze – The Meme Stock After-Thought that Didn’t Quite Take Off
2021-07-15 15:30:00
British Pound Outlook: Hawkish Twist By BoE's Saunders Sends Sterling Sharply Higher
British Pound Outlook: Hawkish Twist By BoE's Saunders Sends Sterling Sharply Higher
2021-07-15 10:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
Germany 30
Mixed