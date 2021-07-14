News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Outlook Teeters On a Technical Breakdown after CPI, Much More Ahead
2021-07-14 02:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2021-07-13 20:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 Amid Tight Supply, Falling Stockpiles
2021-07-14 06:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision
2021-07-13 22:10:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats after US Inflation Data, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-07-14 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?
2021-07-13 18:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Steady as Inflation Hits 13-Year High, Eyeing 1815 for Breakout
2021-07-14 04:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-14 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data
2021-07-14 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY, AUD/JPY, GBP/JPY May Rise with Short Bets
2021-07-14 05:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/RJQT0GHOYq
  • 💶 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) Actual: 20.5% Expected: 22.2% Previous: 39.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-14
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Production YoY (MAY) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 22.2% Previous: 39.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-14
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 94.34%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 78.55%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/iStglNWKbW
  • 🇸🇪 CPIF YoY (JUN) Actual: 1.6% Expected: 1.5% Previous: 2.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-14
  • 🇸🇪 Inflation Rate MoM (JUN) Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-14
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.29% Gold: 0.27% Oil - US Crude: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/dj6TndV32y
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/xakyJnAhXf
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.97% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.13% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.10% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/V9P7HsrzZf
  • Heads Up:🇸🇪 Inflation Rate MoM (JUN) due at 07:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.2% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-14
Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 Amid Tight Supply, Falling Stockpiles

Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 Amid Tight Supply, Falling Stockpiles

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Oil prices pulled back slightly during APAC trade after rising 1.3% on Tuesday
  • A stronger US Dollar and elevated viral concerns appear to weigh on prices
  • US crude inventories fell for 7 weeks in a row, reflecting strong demand and a tight market condition

Crude oil prices pulled back slightly during Wednesday’s APAC session amid souring sentiment, as investors mulled the ramifications of strong US core CPI data for the Fed’s monetary policy. Meanwhile, uncertainties surrounding OPEC+ production hikes and lingering viral concerns are also weighing on energy prices. Australia extended the lockdown in Sydney by another 14 days as locally transmitted Covid-19 cases remained elevated, casting a shadow over growth prospects and the demand outlook in the region.

On the bright side, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a 4.08-million-barrel draw in crude stockpiles for the week ending July 9th. This marks a 7th consecutive fall in America’s crude inventories, underscoring strong underlying demand for fuel as the summer driving season peaks.

According to the US Department of Energy (DoE), total commercial crude inventories have fallen to 445.5 million barrels recently. This marks the lowest level seen since February 2020 (chart below), reflecting tightened market conditions as supply continues to trail demand. It is estimated that the global supply shortfall will reach 3 million bpd by the end of this year without a meaningful output increase from the major producers such as OPEC+.

Therefore, unresolved deadlock between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) remains a wildcard in the oil market. Traders are worried that escalated disputes may reignite a price war among OPEC+ members and sink oil prices. A resolution may lend support for prices to challenge higher levels however.

WTI vs. US Crude Oil Total InventoryPast 12 Months

Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 Amid Tight Supply, Falling Stockpiles

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, WTI entered a technical correction that resembles the one that occurred during the end of May (chart below). A healthy pullback may pave the way for prices to challenge higher highs towards $77.4 – the 127.2% Fibonacci extension. A deeper pullback may signal a bearish trend reversal.

The MACD indicator formed a bearish crossover and trended lower, suggesting that near-term momentum may be tilted to the downside.

WTI Crude Oil PriceDaily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Eye $75 Amid Tight Supply, Falling Stockpiles

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
US Dollar Setup: USD/JPY, USD/CAD Ahead of US PPI and Powell Testimony
2021-07-14 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Rallying After Hot UK Inflation Data
2021-07-14 08:00:00
Gold Prices Steady as Inflation Hits 13-Year High, Eyeing 1815 for Breakout
Gold Prices Steady as Inflation Hits 13-Year High, Eyeing 1815 for Breakout
2021-07-14 04:00:00
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Shoots Higher on Hawkish RBNZ, LSAP Termination
New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Shoots Higher on Hawkish RBNZ, LSAP Termination
2021-07-14 02:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude