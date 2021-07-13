News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EURUSD Outlook Teeters On a Technical Breakdown after CPI, Much More Ahead
2021-07-14 02:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2021-07-13 20:15:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision
2021-07-13 22:10:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Dow Jones Retreats after US Inflation Data, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-07-14 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?
2021-07-13 18:40:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Gold Price Fails to Test 200-Day SMA amid Talks of Fed Exit Strategy
2021-07-13 14:30:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Edge Lower Near-Term
2021-07-13 08:00:00
USD/JPY Rebound Takes Shape Ahead of Fed Chairman Powell Testimony
2021-07-13 19:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Breaking news

New Zealand Dollar gaining as RBNZ leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged, but announcing an end to QE this month, reducing stimulus

Real Time News
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/XlgNGGXGuq
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.16% Silver: 0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BwvtjXRLFz
  • Looks like US #CPI data delivered for USD as expected. Testimony from #Fed chair #Powell is next on tap next. Full write-up incoming ~7 GMT, so stay tuned. I will share once it is published. https://t.co/WhArzQc7DN
  • $AUDNZD tumbling to lowest since early June after the #RBNZ With the central bank now looking to end QE with RBA still going at it (albeit at a reduced pace), yield differential potential working in the New Zealand Dollar's favor https://t.co/YdptXCrbq5
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.75% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4yK4W0sviD
  • Not terribly shocking to hear from the central bank about housing prices, **reminder that the government added a remit to include housing prices in setting policy https://t.co/iQd8XG2T3d
  • RBNZ: LSAP remains important tool if need, sees need for some ongoing monetary support. Recent rate of growth in house prices unsustainable -BBG
  • RBNZ: More persistent inflation pressure expected to build, stimulus could be cut to reduce risk of not meeting mandate -BBG
  • The New Zealand Dollar is gaining after the #RBNZ rate decision $NZDUSD #NZD Key rate was left unchanged...but the central bank opened the door to reducing monetary stimulus, halting LSAP asset purchases by July 23rd https://t.co/ACnwA0PVKo https://t.co/9Kmp2qh3AP
  • RBNZ: Monetary stimulus could now be reduced, will halt LSAP asset purchases by July 23 -BBG #NZD $NZDUSD #RBNZ
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision

USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

CANADIAN DOLLAR PRICE OUTLOOK: USD/CAD EYES BOC RATE DECISION DUE

  • The Canadian Dollar faces high-impact event risk with the BoC rate decision due
  • USD/CAD price action could pivot lower if the Bank of Canada tapers QE further
  • Language on the output gap, rate hike guidance might also weigh on the Loonie
  • Bookmark our Real Time News page to see breaking market news and analysis

The Canadian Dollar traded mixed against key FX peers during Tuesday’s session. Loonie strength was seen relative to the Euro with EUR/CAD shedding 33-pips on the day. This likely tracked the rise in crude oil prices. Canadian Dollar weakness versus the US Dollar offset this, however, as USD/CAD price action ripped 61-pips higher in the wake of red-hot inflation data.

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s trading session, we could get better clarity in the monetary policy update expected from the Bank of Canada for where the Loonie might move next. High-impact event risk posed by the upcoming BoC rate decision due 14 July at 14:00 GMT is reflected by still elevated implied volatility readings for USD/CAD.

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: DAILY TIME FRAME (15 MARCH TO 13 JULY 2021)

USDCAD Price Chart Canadian Dollar Forecast

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

As previously noted in my weekly Canadian Dollar forecast, the upcoming Bank of Canada rate decision will be towards the top of my radar this week with the BoC poised to further taper its asset purchase program. Slowing QE by more than $1-billion from the current pace of $3-billion could see a bullish reaction by the Canadian Dollar. So too could bringing forward expectations for the liftoff of interest rates.

As things stand, markets are currently pricing in four 0.25% rate hikes from the Bank of Canada over the next two years with the first expected before the end of 2022. On the other hand, tapering its asset purchase program by less than $1-billion might disappoint BoC hawks and Canadian Dollar bulls. Cautious outlook from the Bank of Canada, perhaps justified by economic activity undershooting projections provided in April, could similarly spark broad-based Canadian Dollar selling pressure.

Keep Reading – Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Eyes Pivotal Resistance

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

