Market Sentiment Still Positive Towards Equities and Crude Oil | Webinar

Market sentiment analysis:

Trader confidence remains high on Wall Street , where indexes continue to hit record highs.

Sentiment is also recovering in gold and crude oil after their recent falls, while it’s mixed in currencies.

Advertisement

Trader confidence still high in US equities

Traders remain positive towards the stock markets, particularly in the US, where indexes continue to hit record highs. By contrast, there is no clear trend among currencies but gold and crude prices are recovering after their recent falls.

US Crude Oil Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 1 – July 13, 2021)

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex