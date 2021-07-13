News & Analysis at your fingertips.

All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
EUR/USD Price Outlook - Risks Remain Tilted to the Downside, US CPI up Next
2021-07-13 11:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Market Sentiment Still Positive Towards Equities and Crude Oil | Webinar
2021-07-13 11:00:00
Wall Street Earnings Season Has Arrived, Here is What to Look For
2021-07-12 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: USD/JPY, Euro, Dow, Oil, BoC, RBNZ, Inflation, Earnings
2021-07-12 12:30:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Gold Price Fails to Test 200-Day SMA amid Talks of Fed Exit Strategy
2021-07-13 14:30:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Edge Lower Near-Term
2021-07-13 08:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-13 00:00:00
Market Sentiment Still Positive Towards Equities and Crude Oil | Webinar

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence remains high on Wall Street, where indexes continue to hit record highs.
  • Sentiment is also recovering in gold and crude oil after their recent falls, while it’s mixed in currencies.
Trader confidence still high in US equities

Traders remain positive towards the stock markets, particularly in the US, where indexes continue to hit record highs. By contrast, there is no clear trend among currencies but gold and crude prices are recovering after their recent falls.

US Crude Oil Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (March 1 – July 13, 2021)

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

