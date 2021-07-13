News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD Outlook Teeters On a Technical Breakdown after CPI, Much More Ahead
2021-07-14 02:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2021-07-13 20:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision
2021-07-13 22:10:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Retreats after US Inflation Data, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-07-14 01:00:00
Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?
2021-07-13 18:40:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
Gold Price Fails to Test 200-Day SMA amid Talks of Fed Exit Strategy
2021-07-13 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD May Edge Lower Near-Term
2021-07-13 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Rebound Takes Shape Ahead of Fed Chairman Powell Testimony
2021-07-13 19:00:00
All-Time Highs for Stocks as US Inflation Rates Surge, What's Next? - The Macro Setup
2021-07-13 16:35:00
More View more
Breaking news

New Zealand Dollar gaining as RBNZ leaves benchmark lending rate unchanged, but announcing an end to QE this month, reducing stimulus

Real Time News
  • What is your forex trading style? Take the quiz and find out: https://t.co/YY3ePTpzSI https://t.co/XlgNGGXGuq
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.16% Silver: 0.08% Oil - US Crude: -0.33% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/BwvtjXRLFz
  • Looks like US #CPI data delivered for USD as expected. Testimony from #Fed chair #Powell is next on tap next. Full write-up incoming ~7 GMT, so stay tuned. I will share once it is published. https://t.co/WhArzQc7DN
  • $AUDNZD tumbling to lowest since early June after the #RBNZ With the central bank now looking to end QE with RBA still going at it (albeit at a reduced pace), yield differential potential working in the New Zealand Dollar's favor https://t.co/YdptXCrbq5
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.75% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.02% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4yK4W0sviD
  • Not terribly shocking to hear from the central bank about housing prices, **reminder that the government added a remit to include housing prices in setting policy https://t.co/iQd8XG2T3d
  • RBNZ: LSAP remains important tool if need, sees need for some ongoing monetary support. Recent rate of growth in house prices unsustainable -BBG
  • RBNZ: More persistent inflation pressure expected to build, stimulus could be cut to reduce risk of not meeting mandate -BBG
  • The New Zealand Dollar is gaining after the #RBNZ rate decision $NZDUSD #NZD Key rate was left unchanged...but the central bank opened the door to reducing monetary stimulus, halting LSAP asset purchases by July 23rd https://t.co/ACnwA0PVKo https://t.co/9Kmp2qh3AP
  • RBNZ: Monetary stimulus could now be reduced, will halt LSAP asset purchases by July 23 -BBG #NZD $NZDUSD #RBNZ
Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?

Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?

Peter Hanks, Strategist

Dow Jones Price Outlook:

Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?

Recent price action has seen the Dow Jones inch toward record levels even after the reflation trade was put on pause amid declining Treasury yields. The move highlights surprising resilience from the index, an encouraging development given the underwhelming trading conditions. Now within reach of new highs amid a lull in market activity, the Dow Jones will likely turn to earnings season for influence as the month progresses.

Dow Jones Price Chart: 4 - Hour Time Frame (May 2021 – July 2021)

dow jones price chart

Thankfully for bulls, earnings season began with a strong start after JP Morgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) blew past analyst estimates Tuesday morning. Earnings from the country’s largest banks mark the official start to earnings season which will run to approximately mid-August. In the month to come, the vast majority of S&P 500 and Dow Jones constituents will report and offer crucial insight to market participants.

S&P 500 Earnings Calendar

Dow Jones Forecast: Will Earnings Season Push the Index to Record Highs?

Source: DailyFX, Bloomberg, Margaret Yang CFA

While earnings provide an opportunity to check up on macroeconomic themes impacting single stocks, the period also allows for increased volatility in single shares that can often spillover into the broader indices. With volume and volatility trending downward during the summer doldrums, the upcoming earnings season presents an enticing prospect for traders in search of volatility. Should quarterly results come in significantly above or below Wall Street estimates, the resultant price action could help revive volatility more broadly.

That being said, a string of strong quarterly reports could also help propel the Dow Jones to new heights above the 35,092 mark which is narrowly above the current trading price. Either way, traders and investors should keep an eye on upcoming earnings releases as they posses the potential to influence equity market price action.

Particularly for option traders, implied volatility crush, or IV crush, following the upcoming corporate reports may be particularly severe given the lower baseline of implied volatility across the market. In the meantime, follow @PeterHanksFX on Twitter for updates and analysis.

--Written by Peter Hanks, Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Peter on Twitter @PeterHanksFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Retreats after US Inflation Data, Hang Seng May Pull Back
Dow Jones Retreats after US Inflation Data, Hang Seng May Pull Back
2021-07-14 01:00:00
Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Retreat from Records Amid Inflation, Virus Fears
Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Retreat from Records Amid Inflation, Virus Fears
2021-07-14 00:00:00
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision
USD/CAD Price Outlook: Canadian Dollar Hinges on BoC Decision
2021-07-13 22:10:00
US Dollar Rips Higher on Red-Hot Inflation, CPI at 5.4% in June
US Dollar Rips Higher on Red-Hot Inflation, CPI at 5.4% in June
2021-07-13 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Wall Street
Mixed