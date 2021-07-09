News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rebound Generates RSI Buy Signal
2021-07-09 14:00:00
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Progressive Bull Trend Confronts 6-Year Resistance: Break or Hold?
2021-07-10 04:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?
2021-07-09 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Rally Rolls On - XAU/USD Rebound or Reversal
2021-07-09 20:00:00
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Attractive at Lower Levels
2021-07-09 09:00:00
British Pound Down on Soft UK GDP Data. Is GBP/USD Topping?
2021-07-09 06:33:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Crosses that Broke, Ranged and Loitered: USDJPY, EURUSD, GBPUSD
2021-07-09 03:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-09 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Dow Jones Risks Forming a "Triple Top" Pattern - #DJI chart https://t.co/hD0JVEKiPL
  • Oil may have experienced a long-overdue pullback this past week, but the dominant bull trend is still firmly in place. Get your oil forecast from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/HeZ2aBSK0Z https://t.co/W8JBJjwrIZ
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/rnfCqNMalT
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/K8kQAR4OT0
  • It’s important for traders to be familiar with FX spreads as they are the primary cost of trading currencies. Understand a pair's spread here: https://t.co/zEEUHZBx7g https://t.co/EipvhaRmoF
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/VwG0za8DcM
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/z3vdhplS2Q
  • Fresh data prints coming out of the UK are likely to sway the near-term outlook for GBP/USD as BoE Governor Bailey insists that the “economy is bouncing back rapidly.” Get your GBP forecast from @DavidJSong here: https://t.co/a49Wf052gw https://t.co/R6ltZN5bdA
  • The New Zealand Dollar's stance against the Canadian Dollar, Swiss Franc and Australian Dollar look set to strengthen further as technical patterns and levels signal a bullish bias for the Kiwi Dollar. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/ZrYKcrY1ZS https://t.co/sGhMjFUbGE
  • Gold rallied for a third consecutive week with XAU/USD up nearly 4% off trend support- just a rebound or a broader reversal? Get your gold forecast from @MBForex here: https://t.co/sXoC7jxvVz https://t.co/6xaDeqVqmA
Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?

Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

DOW JONES, HANG SENG, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed -0.75%, -0.86% and -0.60% respectively
  • US government bonds yields continued to fall, suggesting that reflation optimism may be faltering
  • Asia-Pacific markets are positioned to follow a negative lead, with most futures trading in the red

Yields, Delta Variant, Jobless Claims, Asia-Pacific at Open:

Wall Street equities pulled back from their record highs as the emerging Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus casted a shadow over the outlook of global recovery. All Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with financial, materials and consumer discretionary sectors leading the decline. 10-year Treasury yields fell to 1.294% - the lowest level seen since February. This suggests that market’s view on reflation and long-term inflation may be weakening. Rising demand for safety may have also attributed to the rise in Treasury note prices, sending yields lower.

Japan’s government announced on Thursday that it plans a new virus state of emergency stretching through the Olympics, which will kick off on July 23rd. This marks the latest government measures to contain the spread of the highly contagious strain.

Meanwhile, weekly initial jobless claims data fell slightly short of expectations. Some 373k unemployment claims were filed last week, compared to a 350k estimate. The previous week’s figure was revised up to 371k from 364k. A slower-than-expected recovery in the labor market may serve to soothe tapering fears as Fed officials monitor both inflation and employment figures to set monetary policy.

US 10-Year Treasury Yield

Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?

Asia-Pacific markets look set to end the week on the back foot. Futures in Japan, mainland China, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia, India and Thailand are in the red, whereas those in Hong Kong and Singapore are slightly higher.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) tumbled 2.89% on Thursday, putting it on the verge of wiping out the entire year-to-date gains. Sentiment deteriorated after Chinese regulators announced new antitrust rules on Thursday following ordering app stores to remove Didi Chuxing earlier this week. An abrupt tightening in regulatory curbs on the country’s large tech firms hurt investor confidence, leading to a sharp fall in the stocks such as Tencent (-3.7%), Alibaba (-4.1%), Meituan (-6.4%) and JD.COM (-3.6%). Near-term outlook may remain bearish-biased as selling pressure doesn’t appear to have depleted.

Looking back to Thursday’s close, all 9 Dow Jones sectors ended lower, with 86.7% of the index’s constituents closing in the red. Financials (-2.19%), materials (-1.35%) and consumer discretionary (-0.87%) were among the worst performers.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 08-07-2021

Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones index has likely formed a “Triple Top” chart pattern after prices failed to breach a key resistance level at 34,920 for another try. A deeper pullback from here risks breaking the “Ascending Channel” that formed since November, and may open the door for further losses toward 33,320 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension.

Dow Jones Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index broke the ascending trendline as highlighted on the chart below and thus opened the door for further losses. An immediate support level can be found at 27,150 – the 50% Fibonacci retracement. The overall trend appears to be bearish-biased as the SMA lines are about to form a “Death Cross”. The MACD indicator pierced below the neutral line, suggesting that near-term momentum is tilted to the downside.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index pulled back from its all-time highs and entered a technical correction. Prices have likely formed a “Bull Flag” pattern, which hints at further upside potential after a period of consolidation. Immediate support levels can be found at 7,200 – the 127.2% Fibonacci extension. The overall bullish trend remains intact as suggested by the upward-sloped SMA lines.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Retreats as Sentiment Sours, Will Hang Seng Index Follow?

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
DiDi, U.S. Treasury Yields & OPEC+ – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-07-09 15:00:00
USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report
USD/CAD Drops, CAD/JPY Climbs on Mixed Canadian Jobs Report
2021-07-09 13:00:00
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Trading Range Develops Ahead of RNBZ Rate Decision
NZD/USD Price Outlook: Trading Range Develops Ahead of RNBZ Rate Decision
2021-07-09 11:45:00
South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Poised for Bullish Breakout?
South African Rand Dollar Price Forecast: USD/ZAR Poised for Bullish Breakout?
2021-07-09 11:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Wall Street
Bullish
Hong Kong HS50