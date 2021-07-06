Nasdaq 100 at Record High, ASX 200 Eyes RBA Meeting for Clues

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-06 00:00:00
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-03 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains to Persist; Stocks to Stay on Their Rocket: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-06 02:00:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-05 13:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern
2021-07-05 18:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report
2021-07-05 11:38:00
Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP
2021-07-05 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-04 02:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-06 03:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-03 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Gold prices are attempting to breach the $1,800 resistance during Tuesday’s APAC session, marking a 5-day winning streak. A successful attempt would likely intensify near-term buying pressure and carve a path for prices to attempt higher levels. https://t.co/KHLc6jk8F6
  • Forex quotes reflect the price of different currencies at any point in time. Since a trader’s profit or loss is determined by movements in price, it is essential to develop a sound understanding of how to read currency pairs. Learn how to read quotes here: https://t.co/CNtqrKWDBY https://t.co/LEM6WK7rKE
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.51% Gold: 0.34% Silver: 0.34% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/MasPYm0uAX
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.72% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.34% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.23% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.05% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/tdI2cu9ACg
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.98%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/rP2Dcp40II
  • Nasdaq 100 at Record High, ASX 200 Eyes RBA Meeting for Clues https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/07/06/Nasdaq-100-at-Record-High-ASX-200-Eyes-RBA-Meeting-for-Clues.html https://t.co/MKvPXlTMK9
  • 🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) Actual: 4.1% Expected: 4.3% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • (Q3 Top Trade Opportunity) AUD/USD at Risk Amid Less-Dovish Fed, PBOC Normalization, Australia-China Tensions $AUDUSD #AUD #Fed #PBOC #RBA #AUD https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/article/special_report/2021/07/04/AUDUSD-at-Risk-Amid-Less-Dovish-Fed-PBOC-Normalization-Australia-China-Tensions-Q3-Top-Trading-Opportunities.html?CHID=9&QPID=917702&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Dubrovsky&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/nsLUhompJb
  • Heads Up:🇵🇭 Inflation Rate YoY (JUN) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 4.3% Previous: 4.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilizing differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/rRfLMF5osQ
Nasdaq 100 at Record High, ASX 200 Eyes RBA Meeting for Clues

Nasdaq 100 at Record High, ASX 200 Eyes RBA Meeting for Clues

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

NASDAQ 100, NIKKEI 225, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes closed +0.44%, +0.75% and +1.15% respectively
  • Beijing’s latest crackdown on Didi Chuxing weighed on Hong Kong’s tech sentiment
  • The RBA is expected to hold policy rate unchanged and twist its QE program

RBA Meeting, Oil Rally, HK Tech Pullback, Asia-Pacific at Open:

US equity futures are extending higher during early morning APAC trade after the Independence Day holiday. The Nasdaq 100 index rallied 1.15% to an all-time high on Friday, lifted by large-cap stocks such as Alphabet (+2.30%), Amazon (+2.27%) and Microsoft (+2.23%).

The technology sector regained strength amid a renewed wave of lockdowns caused by the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus around the globe. The upcoming earnings season could provide the stock market another boost as analysts forecast a solid period of growth. This may pave the way for Nasdaq 100 to attempt higher highs in the weeks to come.

In Hong Kong, tech sentiment was weighed on by Beijing’s latest crackdown on Didi Chuxing – the country’s largest ride-hailing service provider. The company was listed in the New York exchange just five days ago before the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) ordered app stores to remove it due to data and privacy laws violations. The Hang Seng Tech index plunged 2.28% on Monday, as investors mulled a further tighten up of regulatory controls over tech firms.

Daily Performance of Nasdaq 100 Top 10 Stocks – 02-07-2021

Nasdaq 100 at Record High, ASX 200 Eyes RBA Meeting for Clues

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Crude oil prices rallied 1.5% to fresh two-and-half year highs after an OPEC+ meeting ended without a deal on Monday. Disputes between Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appear to have escalated, preventing the oil cartel from agreeing on a 400k bpd production hike in August. Higher crude oil prices could feed inflationary pressures around the globe, strengthening the case for tapering central bank stimulus.

The RBA meeting will be under the spotlighttoday. The central bank is expected to keep interest rate unchanged, while extending its bond-purchasing program. The emerging of Delta variant is putting half of Australia’s population under stay-at-home restrictions. Against this backdrop, the RBA may maintain its accommodative monetary policy and be patient in withdrawing the pandemic-era stimulus.

Asia-Pacific markets look set to trade mixed today. Futures in Japan, Australia, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand are in the green, whereas those in mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia and India are in the red.

Nasdaq 100 IndexTechnical Analysis

The Nasdaq 100 index breached a key resistance level at 14,013, thus opening the door for further upside potential. Prices may aim for higher highs in the days to come and the overall trend remains bullish-biased. The next major resistance can be found at 14,950 – the 261.8% Fibonacci extension. The RSI oscillator penetrated into the 70 mark, suggesting that prices may be temporarily overbought and vulnerable to a technical pullback.

Nasdaq 100 IndexDaily Chart

Nasdaq 100 at Record High, ASX 200 Eyes RBA Meeting for Clues

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

The Nikkei 225 index failed to breach immediate resistance at the 100-day SMA line and entered into consolidation. An immediate support level can be found at 28,360 – the 100% Fibonacci extension. The next key resistance level can be found at 30,200- the 127.2% Fibonacci extension and where the “Triple Top” resistance lies. The MACD indicator is flattening at around the neutral line, suggesting that prices may be lack of a clear direction.

Nikkei 225 IndexDaily Chart

Nasdaq 100 at Record High, ASX 200 Eyes RBA Meeting for Clues

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index pulled back from its all-time highs and entered a technical correction. Prices have likely formed a “Bull Flag” pattern, which hints at further upside potential after a period of consolidation. Immediate support levels can be found at the 20-day SMA line (7,310) and then 7,200 – the 127.2% Fibonacci extension. The overall bullish trend remains intact, although the MACD indicator is showing near-term price weakness.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Nasdaq 100 at Record High, ASX 200 Eyes RBA Meeting for Clues

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report
2021-07-05 11:38:00
DAX 30 Tightens Range as it Nears the Tip of a Triangle Pattern, Focus on Upcoming Earnings Season
DAX 30 Tightens Range as it Nears the Tip of a Triangle Pattern, Focus on Upcoming Earnings Season
2021-07-05 10:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Data to Support Upbeat BoC, OPEC Shock is a Risk
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Data to Support Upbeat BoC, OPEC Shock is a Risk
2021-07-05 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
US Tech 100
Japan 225