News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-06 00:00:00
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-03 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Gains to Persist; Stocks to Stay on Their Rocket: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-06 02:00:00
Oil Q3 Technical Forecast
2021-07-05 13:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Equities Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Stocks to Enjoy Continued Economic Recovery, Seasonality a Concern
2021-07-05 18:00:00
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800
2021-07-06 06:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report
2021-07-05 11:38:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Boosted by UK Government Re-Opening Plan
2021-07-06 08:05:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY to Try to Move Higher out of Macro Wedge: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-06 03:00:00
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-03 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • There are three major forex trading sessions which comprise the 24-hour market: the London session, the US session and the Asian session. Learn about the characteristics of each session here: https://t.co/reRmDe1Ksp https://t.co/mTrCUX6drk
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (JUL) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 5 Previous: -9.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JUL) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 75.2 Previous: 79.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • Heads Up:💶 Retail Sales YoY (MAY) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 8.2% Previous: 23.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • Heads Up:💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JUL) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 81.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • ECB's Visco says Italy's average 2021 growth is expected to be about 5% this year and to be maintained for the next 2yrs
  • 🇬🇧 Construction PMI (JUN) Actual: 66.3 Expected: 63.8 Previous: 64.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • Heads Up:🇬🇧 Construction PMI (JUN) due at 08:30 GMT (15min) Expected: 63.8 Previous: 64.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • 🇹🇼 Unemployment Rate (MAY) Actual: 4.15% Previous: 3.71% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-06
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.28%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.48%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/PrNL4JBgYS
Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800

Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices are hovering near two-week highs after the US Dollar weakened
  • Traders are eyeing $1,800 resistance, breaching which may lead to further gains
  • Minutes from the June FOMC meeting will be in focus this week

Gold - Daily Chart

Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800

Gold prices are attempting to breach the $1,800 resistanceduring Tuesday’s APAC session, marking a 5-day winning streak. A successful attempt would likely intensify near-term buying pressure and carve a path for prices to attempt higher levels. The next resistance can be found at around $1,809 – the 50% Fibonacci retracement.

Bullion is bolstered by a weaker US Dollar, which makes the precious metal more appealing to holders of other currencies. The latest US nonfarm payrolls report strengthened the prospects for the US economic recovery, yet the pace of job growth didn’t appear to have reached a level that would prompt the Fed to tighten quickly. This created an ideal backdrop for gold to recover some losses and attempt a near-term breakout.

Further pullback of the Greenback may continue to exert upward pressure on gold, which has entered a sharp correction after the Federal Reserve signaled a hawkish shift in its monetary policy at the June FOMC meeting. This puts Wednesday’s FOMC meeting minutes under the spotlight, as traders eye details of the central bank’s view on macroeconomic conditions – both inflation and the labor market - for clues about its tapering timeline.

Gold Prices vs. DXY US Dollar Index – Past 12 Months

Gold Prices at Two-Week Highs as The US Dollar Falls, Eyeing $1,800

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Gold Price Technical Analysis

Technically, gold prices are attempting to breach the ceiling of the range-bound zone between $1,750 -$1,795 as highlighted on the chart above. A successful attempt may open the door for further upside potential with an eye on $1,800 and then $1,809.

The MACD indicator formed a bullish crossover, suggesting that near-term selling pressure may be depleting.

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Boosted by UK Government Re-Opening Plan
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Sterling Boosted by UK Government Re-Opening Plan
2021-07-06 08:05:00
Australian Dollar Up as the RBA Scales Down QE, Talks Up Recovery
Australian Dollar Up as the RBA Scales Down QE, Talks Up Recovery
2021-07-06 05:00:00
Nasdaq 100 at Record High, ASX 200 Eyes RBA Meeting for Clues
Nasdaq 100 at Record High, ASX 200 Eyes RBA Meeting for Clues
2021-07-06 01:00:00
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report
2021-07-05 11:38:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed