EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-03 22:30:00
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit $75 as OPEC+ Meeting Stalls on Output Hike
2021-07-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Gains to Persist; Stocks to Stay on Their Rocket: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report
2021-07-05 11:38:00
Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP
2021-07-05 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-04 02:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-03 19:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-03 04:00:00
Real Time News
  • 🇮🇱 Interest Rate Decision Actual: 0.1% Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • 🇧🇷 Markit Services PMI (JUN) Actual: 53.9 Previous: 48.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • Heads Up:🇮🇱 Interest Rate Decision due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.1% Previous: 0.1% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Markit Services PMI (JUN) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 48.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.46%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.16%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/AGZik7Z8aB
  • Myth or fact? One thing is for sure, there are a lot of misconceptions about trading. Knowing the difference between common trading myths and the reality is essential to long-term success. Find out about these 'myths' here: https://t.co/EDvQdHfIPm https://t.co/AlG23bgoyc
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.04% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.08% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.15% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.29% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oRVSpN9QpC
  • Mid-day sell-off in the crypto space...#btc #eth #bch #LTC @DailyFX https://t.co/37etyYU59Z
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • 🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JUN) Actual: 44.5 Previous: 43 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report

Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Gold Price Forecast:

  • Gold regains confidence despite bullish NFP report
  • Inflation and unemployment to remain at the forefront of risk-sentiment, at least for now
  • FOMC Minutes will likely be next risk event consumers will be watching
Gold prices continue to serve as a primary indication of current economic conditions, edging slightly higher as USD donates a portion of its recent gains.

Learn How to Trade Gold with Technical and Fundamental Analysis

With the Federal Reserve facing an immense amount of pressure to tighten monetary policy in an effort to curb rising inflation, Gold prices may be more responsive to major US event risk over the next few weeks as consumers continue to anticipate when the Federal Reserve might begin tapering off on bond purchases.

Despite signs of a swift economic recovery and a better than expected NFP report, an influx of stimulus and soaring prices may continue to support the demand for the safe-haven metal as a hedge against the US Dollar and inflation, impacting the short-term move of Gold price action.

Gold Price Action

Gold prices are attempting to recover from last month's brutal slide, providing a glimmer of hope to the bulls. Failure to maintain bearish momentum below the 50% Fibonacci support level of the 2020 move at $1,760, enabled bulls to regain temporary control of the imminent move, driving price action higher. With the recent formation of a Golden Cross supporting this bullish narrative, the RSI is pointing towards the upside but remains within range, at least for now.

Gold Daily Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

The next hurdle for the bulls now resides at the key psychological level of $1,800 with the next resistance level coming into play at $1,834, the 38.2% retracement of the 2020 move.

Contrary to this, a break below the 38.2% level of the 2021 move currently holding as support at $1,785 could bring the $1,750 handle back into play, increasing potential for further downside if this level is broken.

Gold Sentiment

Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report

Gold: At the time of writing, Retail trader data shows 85.33% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.82 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.46% higher than yesterday and 7.91% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.63% higher than yesterday and 25.30% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa on behalf of DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

