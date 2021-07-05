DAX 30 Tightens Range as it Nears the Tip of a Triangle Pattern, Focus on Upcoming Earnings Season

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-03 22:30:00
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit $75 as OPEC+ Meeting Stalls on Output Hike
2021-07-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Gains to Persist; Stocks to Stay on Their Rocket: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP
2021-07-05 04:00:00
Gold Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Outlook Deteriorates for Gold Prices
2021-07-04 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-04 02:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-03 19:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-03 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.08%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.48%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VpEhCQbMqz
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JUN) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 42.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • 🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (JUN) Actual: 97.5 Previous: 89 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.37% Gold: 0.15% Oil - US Crude: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/THiEBpZSYd
  • Strong rebound for ETH/BTC spread from 550/560 area...#eth #ethereum #btc #bitcoin @DailyFX Chart via @IGcom https://t.co/BVFZnDrfvw
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oXhIyjSNjG
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (JUN) due at 10:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 89 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.30% France 40: 0.04% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.07% Germany 30: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6n7TkTz1BG
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/ulChDN2D4i
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 09:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
DAX 30 Tightens Range as it Nears the Tip of a Triangle Pattern, Focus on Upcoming Earnings Season

DAX 30 Tightens Range as it Nears the Tip of a Triangle Pattern, Focus on Upcoming Earnings Season

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • DAX 30 resumes pullback ahead of earnings season
  • Range tightens as triangle pattern nears end
Advertisement

The DAX 30 rally is looking exhausted once again as the German index leads the losses in Europe this morning after a weaker than expected June services PMI reading (57.5), despite a big jump from the previous month’s reading (52.8).

After the strong rally over the past two months, the DAX 30 was looking ripe for a breather as renewed virus and geopolitical concerns emerge. The Daily chart is showing evidence of consolidation with a negative bias in the short-term although a strong economic environment and continued cheap financing conditions are likely to keep the German index supported in the medium term.

With a focus on the earnings season coming up soon, stocks performance will be contingent on market expectations surrounding an extraordinary year for company performance. The question is whether we will start to see a return to normal earnings after the peak in the last few months, and how will stock performance be impacted by this inevitable drop to more normal levels. The earnings season is likely to mark the pace of equities in the US when it kicks off next week, with special attention to future guidance and earnings calls as investors are likely to look for guidance about the rest of the year.

DAX 30 4-hour chart

DAX 30 Tightens Range as it Nears the Tip of a Triangle Pattern, Focus on Upcoming Earnings Season

Looking at the 4-hour chart the DAX 30 is trading in a symmetrical triangle pattern. The bias is slightly skewed to the upside as the trendline support has been in play for longer but the resistance trendline has recently been narrowing down the range towards the peak of the triangle pattern. Volatility is expected to pick up towards this area as a break on either side is anticipated.

The initial pullback from today’s session found perfect support on the ascending trendline which reinforces the pattern’s strength. The DAX 30 should stay above 15,540 over the coming days as the triangle consolidates, fluctuating around the 15,500 mark. On the upside, resistance is likely to hold at 15,700 as the triangle narrows towards its tip.

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Data to Support Upbeat BoC, OPEC Shock is a Risk
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Data to Support Upbeat BoC, OPEC Shock is a Risk
2021-07-05 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit $75 as OPEC+ Meeting Stalls on Output Hike
Crude Oil Prices Hit $75 as OPEC+ Meeting Stalls on Output Hike
2021-07-05 06:00:00
Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP
Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP
2021-07-05 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Mixed