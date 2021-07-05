British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness on the Horizon?
2021-07-03 22:30:00
S&P 500 Extends a 7-Day Rally, Dollar Breaks 8-Day Climb with Liquidity Top Concern
2021-07-03 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Hit $75 as OPEC+ Meeting Stalls on Output Hike
2021-07-05 06:00:00
Crude Oil Gains to Persist; Stocks to Stay on Their Rocket: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100 May Outperform the Dow Jones as Treasury Yield Curve Flattens: Q3 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-07-03 02:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-07-02 11:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP
2021-07-05 04:00:00
Gold Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Outlook Deteriorates for Gold Prices
2021-07-04 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts
2021-07-05 09:04:00
British Pound Q3 Fundamental Forecast
2021-07-04 02:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough
2021-07-03 19:30:00
Japanese Yen Q3 Technical Forecast: Weakness Appears Likely in Q3
2021-07-03 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.08%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.48%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/VpEhCQbMqz
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (JUN) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 42.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • 🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (JUN) Actual: 97.5 Previous: 89 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.37% Gold: 0.15% Oil - US Crude: 0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/THiEBpZSYd
  • Strong rebound for ETH/BTC spread from 550/560 area...#eth #ethereum #btc #bitcoin @DailyFX Chart via @IGcom https://t.co/BVFZnDrfvw
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.02% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.17% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/oXhIyjSNjG
  • Heads Up:🇪🇸 Consumer Confidence (JUN) due at 10:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 89 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.30% France 40: 0.04% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.07% Germany 30: -0.16% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/6n7TkTz1BG
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/ulChDN2D4i
  • Heads Up:💶 ECB President Lagarde Speech due at 09:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-05
British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts

British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook

  • Sterling slightly better bid, cable around 1.3850.
  • UK PMIs beat original forecasts.

GBP/USD continues to pare back recent losses, helped today by slightly better than expected UK PMI data. The final prints beat expectations and came up just shy of last month’s blockbuster figures. According to data provider IHS Markit. ‘UK service providers reported another steep increase in business activity during June, with the speed of recovery only marginally slower than the peak seen in May. The rapid turnaround in business and consumer spending since the roll-back of pandemic restrictions led to the fastest rate of job creation for seven years’. While business activity remains strong, it was noted in the press release that price rises from service providers ‘ was the fastest since July 1996 and the cost of living is set to rise in the coming months’.

British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts

With the US on holiday today, Sterling is being driven by domestic demand and is currently showing small gains across the board. Cable’s recent sell-off was driven by US dollar strength, and while the greenback may continue to move higher over the coming weeks, Sterling may have found a short-term bottom against the US dollar. The pair need to regain the medium-term uptrend, currently at just under 1.4000 and stay above trend if the June 1 high at just under 1.4250 is to be tested.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (April 2020 – July 5, 2021)

British Pound (GBP/USD) Nudges Higher, UK PMIs Beat Original Forecasts

Retail trader data show 62.79% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.69 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.68% higher than yesterday and 10.32% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 4.31% higher than yesterday and 13.98% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed GBP/USD trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on Sterling– bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX 30 Tightens Range as it Nears the Tip of a Triangle Pattern, Focus on Upcoming Earnings Season
DAX 30 Tightens Range as it Nears the Tip of a Triangle Pattern, Focus on Upcoming Earnings Season
2021-07-05 10:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Data to Support Upbeat BoC, OPEC Shock is a Risk
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Data to Support Upbeat BoC, OPEC Shock is a Risk
2021-07-05 08:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Hit $75 as OPEC+ Meeting Stalls on Output Hike
Crude Oil Prices Hit $75 as OPEC+ Meeting Stalls on Output Hike
2021-07-05 06:00:00
Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP
Gold Prices Rebound as the US Dollar and Yields Fall After Strong NFP
2021-07-05 04:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish