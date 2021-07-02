EUR/GBP Price Setup: Bearish Signals Remain Despite Bailey's Dovish Remarks

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD Rates Outlook
2021-07-01 19:30:00
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes
2021-07-01 19:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ in Focus as 3-Month Price Rally Looks to Extend into July
2021-07-01 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Crude Oil and Energy Stocks Gain on OPEC+ Deal Struggle Prior to NFPs
2021-07-02 00:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On
2021-07-01 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Coil Up for a Move as US Jobs Data Steers Fed Outlook
2021-07-02 06:37:00
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes
2021-07-01 19:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Steadies Ahead of US Jobs Report
2021-07-02 08:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Builds for GBP/USD
2021-07-01 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
AUDUSD and USDJPY Attempt Dollar-Favorable Breakouts Before NFPs
2021-07-02 03:30:00
Crude Oil Catches Fire; US Dollar Fresh Highs; US NFP Tomorrow - Market Minutes
2021-07-01 19:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.12% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Rb3PfQqkPP
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.38% FTSE 100: 0.08% France 40: 0.04% US 500: 0.02% Wall Street: -0.03% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/4k0yWjaik5
  • Traders utilize varying time frames to speculate in the forex market. The two most common are long- and short-term-time frames which transmits through to trend and trigger charts. Learn more about time-frame analysis here: https://t.co/9S5tXIs3SX https://t.co/REjoAVMQCF
  • Gold Prices Coil Up for a Move as US Jobs Data Steers Fed Outlook - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2021/07/02/Gold-Prices-Coil-Up-for-a-Move-as-US-Jobs-Data-Steers-Fed-Outlook.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #NFP #gold #XAUUSD #Fed https://t.co/XZJKUdhim7
  • Currency exchange rates are impacted by several factors. Are different world leaders a contributing factor? Find out here: https://t.co/4jsORznRTE https://t.co/XRc6ZorqvD
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.45%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 69.16%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/oD56FSe53r
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.02% Gold: -0.05% Oil - US Crude: -0.21% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/WL2mEJ4JaZ
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: -0.08% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.09% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.22% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/1JiomaVFwN
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/sRa0a0Fzzr
  • 🇪🇸 Unemployment Change (JUN) Actual: -166.9K Previous: -129.4K https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-02
EUR/GBP Price Setup: Bearish Signals Remain Despite Bailey's Dovish Remarks

EUR/GBP Price Setup: Bearish Signals Remain Despite Bailey's Dovish Remarks

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • ECB acknowledges improving conditions
  • Andrew Bailey continues to assure inflation will be transitory
  • EUR/GBP trades back in range with risks tilted to the downside

EUR/GBP is undoing yesterday’s gains as the pair continues to find resistance just above 0.8610. The focus today is going to be on US jobs data and there is likely to be increase volatility in US pairs, but EUR/GBP may also catch some tailwind moves on the back of it.

On the euro side, ECB resident Christine Lagarde has said that the rapid vaccination program in the Eurozone has allowed for a more favorable outlook by reducing more severe scenarios, which has underpinned euro performance as this increases the likelihood that the ECB may start talking about tapering sooner than expected. The economic data for the block is also showing improvement with the unemployment rate dropping to 7.9% in May, its lowest level in a year. The PMI data is also showing that sentiment is improving.

Meanwhile, Bank of England Governor Bailey said yesterday that inflation is still expected to be transitory but the bank is ready to act if there are signs that price pressures are not easing. This was on the back of departing chief economist Haldane saying that inflation could rise to 4% by year-end. Bailey’s continued dovish remarks may be weighing on the pound as the Delta variant continues to spread across the UK.

EUR/GBP Daily chart

Please add a description for the image.

EUR/GBP has attempted to break a two-week downtrend but has found resistance at the 100-day moving average (0.8612), which is at the center of a two-month range. The 50-day MA has crossed below the 100-day MA so there are signals that bearish momentum could resume. The stochastic oscillator is also supporting this view as the line drops towards 60, with plenty of room for a further pullback before we see oversold conditions.

Advertisement

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Price Action Set Up for NFP: Two Way Risks for USD
US Dollar Price Action Set Up for NFP: Two Way Risks for USD
2021-07-02 10:05:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Steadies Ahead of US Jobs Report
British Pound (GBP/USD) Steadies Ahead of US Jobs Report
2021-07-02 08:00:00
Dow Jones, Crude Oil and Energy Stocks Gain on OPEC+ Deal Struggle Prior to NFPs
Dow Jones, Crude Oil and Energy Stocks Gain on OPEC+ Deal Struggle Prior to NFPs
2021-07-02 00:30:00
Covid Virus Risks Weigh on Latam FX; USD/BRL and USD/MXN Spike Higher
Covid Virus Risks Weigh on Latam FX; USD/BRL and USD/MXN Spike Higher
2021-07-01 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bullish