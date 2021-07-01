News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Outlook: EUR/USD Bears Are in Control as Euro Looks Vulnerable
2021-07-01 09:30:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase
2021-07-01 11:05:00
Crude Oil Forecast: OPEC+ in Focus as 3-Month Price Rally Looks to Extend into July
2021-07-01 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-07-01 06:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast for the Week Ahead: The Summer Doldrums Drag On
2021-06-30 19:05:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Drop May Resume as ISM Data Beckons Fed Action
2021-07-01 07:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Stability Prevails; Technicals Remain Concerning - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-06-30 17:45:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Downside Momentum Builds for GBP/USD
2021-07-01 08:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Oil– July / NFP Levels
2021-06-30 17:34:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dollar Ends Best Month in 5 Years, Pressure Builds Between ADP and NFPs
2021-07-01 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Remains Under Pressure Following Mixed Tankan Data
2021-07-01 00:30:00
Oil Prices Rise as OPEC+ Reportedly Agree Lower Than Expected Output Increase

Real Time News
  • RT @R_Zandi: An informed source just said that #Russia advocates a production increase of 2 million bpd. #OOTT #OPEC
  • OPEC+ moves to be conditional on Iran talks - delegates
  • 🇲🇽 Business Confidence (JUN) Actual: 52.3 Previous: 50.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.68%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 67.88%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/UaL8I3V8ol
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Business Confidence (JUN) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 50.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-07-01
  • The deal includes oil output rise of less than 500kbpd/month, slightly below the consensus figure touted heading into the meeting https://t.co/BIttTo0cwE
  • Wrote about this potential cup and handle formation 10 days ago...seems to be playing out - NFP may make or break. #usdcad #loonie @DailyFXTeam https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/06/22/Canadian-Dollar-Technical-Pattern-Forming-Hints-at-a-Bullish-USDCAD-Continuation.html https://t.co/ZNCp8UC4oY
  • OPEC+ likely to ease oil output cuts by around 2mbpd between Aug and Dec - OPEC+ sources
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.48% Silver: 0.38% Gold: 0.30% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Fv2lkpu4Ds
  • The non-farm payroll (NFP) figure is a key economic indicator for the United States economy. It is also referred to as the monthly market mover. Find out why it has been given this nickname here: https://t.co/yOUVEEqhc5 https://t.co/2gxIIpNv42
Breaking: Oil Prices Jump as OPEC+ Agree Oil Production Increase

Justin McQueen, Analyst

Crude Oil Price Analysis & News

  • Oil Prices up 2% on OPEC+ production deal, according to sources
  • Proposal to Boost Oil Production by 400kbpd/month vs 500kbpd expected

OPEC+ will convene today for the 181st OPEC meeting as well as the 18th OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting. The focus will be on setting production quotas going forward from August, while there is a possibility that OPEC+ make a mention on whether to extend production cuts beyond April 2022.

At the time of writing, OPEC sources have stated that there is a proposal for a modest increase in oil production of 2mbpd between August and December, with the monthly figure at 400kbpd. In reaction to the source reports, oil prices rose to session highs with Brent crude futures nearing $76/bbl.

This proposal is slightly less than the market consensus, which had been for 500kbpd from August. Keep in mind, that with demand projected to outstrip supply by circa 1.9mbpd, the oil market is still likely to remain tight with recent Iran Nuclear talks on pause and thus extending the time before Iranian oil comes back online. In turn, this keeps risks tilted to the upside, raising the likelihood of oil prices reaching $80/bbl.

Heading into the meeting, Russia had once again vocalised their desire to boost oil production, preferring to increase supply around 500kbpd-1mbpd, while Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister continues to go down the path of remaining cautious in raising production with the spread of Covid variants remaining a concern. However, in light of these sources, it would appear that Russia has sided with the cautious approach.

That being said, during OPEC decisions days, it is not uncommon for a plethora of source reports to do the rounds across newswires as well as on social media with #OOTT on Twitter being the primary location for oil commentary. Therefore, it will be important to follow OPEC watchers on Twitter, such as Amena Bakr and Javier Blas who are invaluable during these OPEC meetings.

Today’s Timeline

  • OPEC ministers gather at 1200BST
  • OPEC+ JMMC meeting is at 1430BST
  • OPEC+ ministers gather at 1600BST

Brent Crude Oil Chart: Intra-Day

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

2021-07-01 09:42:00
2021-07-01 09:30:00
2021-07-01 08:00:00
2021-07-01 01:00:00
