Iron Ore Forecast: Prices May Stay Depressed Despite Upbeat Chinese Manufacturing PMI

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
EUR/USD Technical Outlook Looking Lower
2021-06-29 14:10:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: A Slow and Steady Grind Higher, but Red Flag Appears
2021-06-29 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Steady as Tech Stocks Rally, Hang Seng May Rebound
2021-06-30 00:30:00
S&P 500 Rally to Extend on Red-Hot Consumer Confidence Data
2021-06-29 14:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-06-29 22:00:00
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: GBP/USD Poised to Break Lower?
2021-06-29 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Yields Going Which Way? Stocks Keep Climbing; Bitcoin Line in the Sand - The Macro Setup
2021-06-29 18:30:00
USD/JPY Pullback Stalls as More Fed Officials Strike Hawkish Tone
2021-06-29 14:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Are you new to trading? Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising different forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Get a refresher on technical analysis or begin building your knowledge here: https://t.co/qV3c7a4YR3 https://t.co/qyYbqL0uGt
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.69% Silver: 0.44% Gold: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Hw7O8ZMtxU
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.09% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.04% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/N1WanULyKE
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.95%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.85%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/i7Xw7mp86H
  • Entry orders are a valuable tool in forex trading. Traders can strategize to come up with a great trading plan, but if they can’t execute that plan effectively, all their hard work might as well be thrown out. Learn how to place entry orders here: https://t.co/1mnOXUuBpt https://t.co/mus1npJNGQ
  • 🇨🇳 NBS Manufacturing PMI (JUN) Actual: 50.9 Expected: 50.8 Previous: 51.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
  • 🇨🇳 Non Manufacturing PMI (JUN) Actual: 53.5 Previous: 55.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
  • The continuity seen across these volatility cycles is a good thing. Historical precedence offer a blueprint for identifying conditions supportive for a vol-event to occur, and how they may unfold. Deepen your knowledge of historical volatility here: https://t.co/vg7w10la3j https://t.co/FygeGYSGRF
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 Non Manufacturing PMI (JUN) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 55.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 NBS Manufacturing PMI (JUN) due at 01:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 50.8 Previous: 51.0 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-30
Iron Ore Forecast: Prices May Stay Depressed Despite Upbeat Chinese Manufacturing PMI

Iron Ore Forecast: Prices May Stay Depressed Despite Upbeat Chinese Manufacturing PMI

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

China PMIs, Manufacturing, Iron Ore – Talking Points

  • China’s Manufacturing PMI index beats expectations at 50.9 for June
  • Iron ore prices fall as steel mills shutter for centenary celebration
  • Covid Delta variant may soon put a hit on metal prices if the strain grips Asia

China’s National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released its purchasing managers’ indexes for the services and manufacturing sectors. The manufacturing index for June crossed the wires at 50.9 versus the consensus forecast of 50.8, according to the DailyFX Economic Calendar. The non-manufacturing figure (services) dropped to 53.5, down from 55.2.

Despite the upbeat figure for the manufacturing sector, iron ore prices – which are heavily dependent on Chinese demand – failed to move higher. The industrial metal ore sold off overnight on reignited fears that Chinese authorities may intervene in markets to cool rising prices. Benchmark 62% iron ore traded around $206.65, down 3.64% on the day.

China’s economic recovery has come into question following conflicting economic signals in recent months. However, the world’s second-largest economy remains on track to see its fastest growth in a decade. The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) World Economic Outlook projects China’s economy to grow 8.4% this year. The emerging Delta Covid variant, which is thought to be more contagious – may pose a headwind to growth if the virus strain takes a foothold in Asia, however.

In addition to regulatory actions, ferrous metals, including iron ore, have come under pressure from the Chinese government as the country prepares to celebrate 100 years under communist rule. The centenary celebration saw steel mills limit operations on government orders aimed at reducing pollution around Beijing and Shanghai. Anniversary celebrations will continue throughout the week. That said, iron ore prices may not recover until next week.

Iron Ore Daily Chart

iron ore

Chart created with TradingView

Iron Ore TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Dow Jones Steady as Tech Stocks Rally, Hang Seng May Rebound
Dow Jones Steady as Tech Stocks Rally, Hang Seng May Rebound
2021-06-30 00:30:00
Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: Recent Rally at Risk as COVID Cases Rise Again
Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: Recent Rally at Risk as COVID Cases Rise Again
2021-06-30 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: DXY Breakout on Hold, Awaiting Catalyst
US Dollar Price Forecast: DXY Breakout on Hold, Awaiting Catalyst
2021-06-29 20:00:00
S&P 500 Rally to Extend on Red-Hot Consumer Confidence Data
S&P 500 Rally to Extend on Red-Hot Consumer Confidence Data
2021-06-29 14:30:00
Advertisement