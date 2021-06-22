Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaches, Reclaims $30k in a Wild Day for Crypto

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Gold, Dow, Pound-Dollar, BoE Rate Decision, Fed Risk, PMIs
2021-06-21 13:30:00
Gold, Crude Oil, Copper Forecast: Markets Recalibrating After FOMC Week
2021-06-22 04:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Rise as Iran Nuclear Talks Yield No Progress
2021-06-21 06:00:00
Stock Market Forecast: Amazon's Prime Day is Making Retailer History
2021-06-22 19:00:00
Dow Jones & Nasdaq 100 Technical Outlook Continues to Diverge
2021-06-22 12:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Is XAU/USD at Risk of Further Losses?
2021-06-22 18:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD To Gain on Dovish Fed Speeches
2021-06-22 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: Mildly Positive Ahead of BoE Meeting
2021-06-22 08:00:00
Dollar Breakout and Dow Collapse Starting to Pull Back on the Enthusiasm
2021-06-22 03:00:00
Sentiment Data Send Bearish Signal on USD/JPY as Uptrend Persists | Webinar
2021-06-22 11:30:00
Technical Levels: US Dollar, Euro, Sterling, Loonie, Gold & Bitcoin
2021-06-21 17:00:00
Real Time News
  • The retailer has created an event that sees its sales surpass Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/LCyr0z9DHh https://t.co/xDTXRH1TEj
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.44% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.43% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.19% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.31% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/CoczW1YszK
  • US API Stock Changes: #Crude -7.199M #Cushing -2.550M #Gasoline +0.959M #Distillate +0.992M #Oil $CL_F
  • Bitcoin breached the key psychological level of $30,000 for the first time since January The Jan 22 swing low of $28,800 came in to help cauterize support. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/zmlplL9ZqD https://t.co/6R5nFtVFYS
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.37% Gold: -0.28% Silver: -0.70% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/K9Qw88fR9n
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 87.01%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 68.82%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/HWcth7b6kv
  • WH Press Sec. Psaki: - More work remains on infrastructure after meeting - Today or tomorrow, a White House team will meet with Senators from both parties
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.01% Wall Street: 0.01% Germany 30: -0.11% France 40: -0.19% FTSE 100: -0.27% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/HdfL6Ct6sE
  • McKesson said to explore sale of European, UK businesses -BBG $MCK $EURUSD $GBPUSD
  • EUR/GBP continues to trade towards the bottom of the trading range. Sentiment remains ‘mixed’ after near term decline in long positioning. Get your market updates from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/i7uESnbkBE https://t.co/rdqrIAUnuG
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Breaches, Reclaims $30k in a Wild Day for Crypto

Tammy Da Costa, Markets Writer

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Talking Points:

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) prices have returned to February 2021 lows as China continues to clamp down on the cryptocurrency space. After falling below the key psychological level of $30,000, Bitcoin (BTC/USD) bulls have managed to regain control over price action whilst honoring support and resistance structure, with today’s low printing right around the Jan 22 swing low of $28,800.

The analysis contained in article relies on price action andtechnical analysis. To learn more check out our DailyFX Education section.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

After reaching its peak on 14 April 2021, an influx of bears, driven by both regulatory and environmental concerns, helped to push the major cryptocurrency back to the psychological level of $30,000. A similarly contentious test showed in mid-May, but buyers were able to jump in and re-take control above the 30k marker ($30,066, to be exact). This morning saw no such fortune for bulls, as Bitcoin temporarily breached the 30k level and fell all the way down towards that prior swing low of $28,800 before starting to recover.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin Daily Price Chart BTC/USD

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Since the announcement of Bitcoin as a form of payment for Tesla vehicles in February 2021, the institutional adoption of major cryptocurrency supported the strong rally which saw prices rising above $65k. However, after the Bitcoin reversal by Tesla/Musk (due to the high energy consumption of Bitcoin mining), a massive re-pricing has been underway and BTC/USD has retreated back to early 2021 levels.

Bitcoin Hourly Chart

Bitcoin Hourly Price Chart BTC/USD

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa, IG

Meanwhile, from a short-term perspective, the downward pressure on price action was confirmed with a rise in the ATR, the technical indicator often used as confirmation of a sharp move. With a MACD crossover occurring below the zero line, the probability of a move higher cannot be ruled out.

With that being said, current support remains at a big area on the long-term Bitcoin chart, hovering around that 30k level that’s held multiple inflections over the past five months. On a shorter-term basis, there’s Fibonacci support around $32,076 (February low) with the next level of support residing at the psychological level of $30,000.

Meanwhile, current resistance holds at the 88.6% retracement of the Jan 22 – April 14 major move, coming in at at $32,194, after which another Fibonacci retracement rests at $34,415. The next big level beyond that is the $35,000 psychological level.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Market Writer for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

