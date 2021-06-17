News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Bounces Back From 50-Day SMA Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-06-16 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact
2021-06-17 06:00:00
Oil Price Rally Eyes 2018 High as RSI Pushes Into Overbought Territory
2021-06-16 19:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar and Dow Mark Massive Breaks, But Are There Trends Post-FOMC?
2021-06-17 03:00:00
Dow Jones Price Falls to Key Trendline as Fed Enters Taper Talk Window
2021-06-16 20:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: FOMC Tanks Gold but Fed Patience Key for XAU Recovery
2021-06-17 04:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar and Dow Mark Massive Breaks, But Are There Trends Post-FOMC?
2021-06-17 03:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Rate Decision
2021-06-16 17:00:00
Mid-Week Technical Outlook: USD Majors, Gold & Bitcoin- FOMC Levels
2021-06-16 16:59:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Many people are attracted to forex trading due to the amount of leverage that brokers provide. Leverage allows traders to gain more exposure in financial markets than what they are required to pay for. Learn about FX leverage here: https://t.co/BdgFmkRxVw https://t.co/s2CRxWDqlV
  • 🇨🇭 Balance of Trade (MAY) Actual: CHF4.3B Previous: CHF3.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • 🇪🇺 New Car Registrations YoY (MAY) Actual: 53.4% Previous: 218.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • Heads Up:🇨🇭 Balance of Trade (MAY) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Previous: CHF3.3B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • Heads Up:🇪🇺 New Car Registrations YoY (MAY) due at 06:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 218.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/nUZucoslhc
  • 🇳🇱 Unemployment Rate (MAY) Actual: 3.3% Previous: 3.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Gold are long at 80.95%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 78.33%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GlVeoFiw3x
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.54% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.23% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.01% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.00% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/FYEpgj5pmU
  • Heads Up:🇳🇱 Unemployment Rate (MAY) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-17
Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact

Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • WTI retreated for a second day as a hawkish Fed sent the US Dollar to a one-month high, weighing on commodity prices
  • US crude inventories fell 7.35 million barrels last week, buoying demand optimism
  • The oil price outlook remains bullish, thus a minor correction may not derail its upward trajectory

Crude oil prices extended lower during Thursday’s APAC session after hitting a two-and-half year high of $72.44 this week. The pullback may be attributed to a stronger US Dollar following the June FOMC meeting, in which Fed officials started to discuss scaling back asset purchases and signaled two interest rate hikes by the end of 2023. The meeting outcome appeared to be more hawkish than markets had anticipated, resulting in a significant surge in the US Dollar and Treasury yields. A stronger Greenback exerted downward pressure on USD-denominated commodities, such as gold, silver and crude oil.

Oil’s upward trajectoryremains intact despite near-term pressure from a stronger USD however. This is because the commodity is supported by a brighter economic outlook as progress on vaccinations in the US and Europe eased the pandemic’s impact. The Fed also painted a rosy picture of the economic recovery, revising up this year’s US GDP growth rate forecast to 7.0% from March’s 6.5% projection. The central bank also highlighted that “indicators of economic activity and employment have strengthened”, underscoring a rapid recovery that may lend support to fuel demand.

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a 7.35-million-barrel draw in crude inventories for the week ending June 11th – the largest decline seen in six weeks. This also marked the fourth consecutive weekly decline in stockpiles, hinting at tightened market conditions as refiners geared up capacity to meet demand for the summer driving season (chart below). Total motor gasoline stockpiles rose 2 million barrels for the week, compared to a 7-million-barrel jump seen in the prior week.

WTI vs. Crude Inventory Changes – Past 12 Months

Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Oil prices have more than doubled since November, propelled by the global economic recovery and vaccine rollouts. OPEC+ have recently upgraded the outlook for global energy demand for the second half of the year, preparing to gradually ease production curbs to meet rising fuel needs. The favorable macro background may pave the way for oil prices to extend higher despite near-term volatility.

Technically, WTI is eyeing a key resistance level of $73.5 (268.2% Fibonacci extension) after reaching a two-and-half year high this week. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, albeit a minor pullback appears to be underway. An immediate support level can be found at $70.0 – the previous resistance. The MACD indicator is flattening, suggesting that upward momentum may be fading. The RSI oscillator extended above the overbought threshold of 70, flagging the risk of a technical pullback.

WTI Crude Oil PriceDaily Chart

Crude Oil Prices Pull Back as USD Gains, But Uptrend Remains Intact

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks to Rebound After Blowout Jobs Data
Australian Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD Looks to Rebound After Blowout Jobs Data
2021-06-17 02:00:00
S&P 500 May Lead Hang Seng and ASX 200 Lower as Fed Gives Hawkish Signal
S&P 500 May Lead Hang Seng and ASX 200 Lower as Fed Gives Hawkish Signal
2021-06-17 01:00:00
Brazil Central Bank hikes Selic Rate to 4.25%, Hawkish Bias May Boost the Brazilian Real
Brazil Central Bank hikes Selic Rate to 4.25%, Hawkish Bias May Boost the Brazilian Real
2021-06-16 22:10:00
Dow Jones Price Falls to Key Trendline as Fed Enters Taper Talk Window
Dow Jones Price Falls to Key Trendline as Fed Enters Taper Talk Window
2021-06-16 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude