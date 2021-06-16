Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, CHF/JPY Charts to Watch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in USD/CHF are long at 75.53%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 82.70%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/58IPHQeOAg
  • China to release copper, aluminum, zinc state reserves soon - BBG
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/HF7bin01Th
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇳🇿NZD: 0.21% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.05% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.03% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.03% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/JTGxsd1AvN
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.15% France 40: 0.10% Germany 30: 0.05% US 500: 0.00% Wall Street: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/zO0y5WJ0Sw
  • China orders state firms to curb overseas commodities exposure - BBG
  • Update on #Cryptocurrencies #BITCOIN -0.04% #BITCOINCASH -0.86% #ETHEREUM -0.03% #RIPPLE -0.60% #LITECOIN -0.56%
  • The #FOMC rate decision is ahead, and the potential for reversal the volatility crush of the past weeks won't get much higher. I discussion the points to watch and skewed impact potential of different outcomes: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/06/16/Dollar-Emerging-Markets-and-US-Equities-Top-FOMC-Targets-for-Volatility.html https://t.co/OjvHJrAx2h
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: Crude Oil, USD/RUB Outlook : WTI Rising Before Fed, Biden-Putin Summit Volatility Risk $CL_F $USDRUB $USD #Oil #WTI #O…
  • The ISM manufacturing index plays an important role in forex trading, with ISM data influencing currency prices globally. Find out about the recent history of ISM data, how to track it, and how to trade its release here: https://t.co/MZtBh88nOv https://t.co/Gnj3fBGgeN
Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, CHF/JPY Charts to Watch

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, CHF/JPY Charts to Watch

Thomas Westwater, Analyst

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast – Talking Points

  • USD/CHF may see bearish pressure build after SMA crossover
  • EUR/CHF returns to former triangle support and 100-day SMA
  • CHF/JPY’s recent run higher threatened by bearish RSI divergence

USD/CHF Technical Forecast

The Swiss Franc appears ready to continue appreciating against the US Dollar after a bearish technical crossover between the 50-day and 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) occurred in USD/CHF this week. The currency pair has been on the move lower since its April multi-month swing high. Since then, USD/CHF has fallen just over 5% and currently sits just above the 20-day SMA.

While the SMA crossover puts a bearish spin on technical sentiment, a short-term move higher isn’t off the cards given the rising MACD and Relative Strength Index (RSI). However, the psychologically imposing 0.90 level appears to be offering a degree of resistance against price recently. Overall, the path lower appears to be the most likely outcome given the technical landscape.

USD/CHF Daily Chart

usdchf

Chart created with TradingView

EUR/CHF Technical Forecast

The Swiss Franc has made progress against the Euro in recent months, with EUR/CHF down over 2% from the March swing high. The drop has eaten all gains seen from an Ascending Triangle breakout that occurred in February. The triangle’s rising support level appears to have stepped back in to underpin prices.

Moreover, the 100-day SMA (purple line) appears to be offering a degree of confluent support, with prices recently bouncing off the moving average. Short-term momentum still appears negative, however, with the 50-day SMA (blue line) turning lower. A break below the 100-day moving average would likely see an extended selloff occur.

EUR/CHF Daily Chart

Swiss Franc Technical Forecast: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF, CHF/JPY Charts to Watch

Chart created with TradingView

CHF/JPY Technical Forecast

The Swiss Franc has been on a tear against the Japanese Yen since earlier this year when the currency pair broke out from a Descending Triangle. However, the recent swing highs have been accompanied by negative divergences from both the Relative Strength Index and MACD oscillators. That indicates a possible weakening in upside pressure.

That said, the pair may stall out in the near future. Downside protection may be offered by the 20-day SMA (yellow line), which has recently stepped in to underpin price. A break lower may see a shift in direction, possibly reversing some or all of the past months’ gains. The 38.2% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels offer possible support zones if that scenario plays out.

CHF/JPY Daily Chart

chfjpy

Chart created with TradingView

Swiss Franc TRADING RESOURCES

--- Written by Thomas Westwater, Analyst for DailyFX.com

To contact Thomas, use the comments section below or @FxWestwateron Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

