EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Price Outlook Stable, ECB Tapering on Back Burner
2021-06-06 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds
2021-06-07 06:00:00
Crude Oil, Bitcoin (BTC) & AMC Rollercoaster – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-04 14:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-06-07 07:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion
2021-06-07 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Prices Retreat as Janet Yellen Backs Biden Stimulus, Higher Interest Rates
2021-06-07 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: NFP Miss Buoys Stocks and Bullion
2021-06-07 01:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Within Range, GBP/JPY Eyes Key Levels
2021-06-07 08:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Rally Fizzling, Bears Retaking Control
2021-06-06 14:00:00
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Real Time News
  • Employment/Population ratio shows current job levels are as high as 1983. DAX 30 and IBEX 35 struggle to keep bullish momentum. Get your market update from @HathornSabin here:https://t.co/1Zc7O5fyNN https://t.co/i28hk0ljpL
  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is going to join his company's first manned rocket to space next month. $AMZN stock unmoved as the inherent risk could be offset by his finding a new tax haven not covered by the G7 agreement
  • Despite Janet Yellen's remarks warning rate speculation into the Fed's pre-meeting media blackout, $DXY remains under pressure and $SPX has stalled. DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter discusses https://t.co/pyVF6nc1SF
  • Commodities Update: As of 14:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.09% Gold: -0.03% Oil - US Crude: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/xu9JEnjAwO
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in EUR/CHF are long at 77.81%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 74.77%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/obYF46hnkF
  • Commodities Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.02% Silver: -0.05% Gold: -0.15% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/8v2ZuhFIL5
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.47% FTSE 100: 0.35% Wall Street: 0.19% Germany 30: 0.07% US 500: 0.00% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JGbdsbT3f0
  • Softer GBP/USD lifts the FTSE in the morning session. Key zone of resistance keeping FTSE from yearly high. Get your #FTSE market update from @RichardSnowFX here:https://t.co/fc1aQzl9Ww https://t.co/Ne0489HJj8
  • The 42-day range (as a percentage of spot) for the $SPX is the narrowest trading span since September 2018. ATR as a realized volatility measure still materially higher relative to similar historical comparisons https://t.co/XTGuB8wIRW
  • 🇷🇺 Foreign Exchange Reserves (MAY) Actual: $605B Previous: $590B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-07
Crude Oil Prices Eye Resistance at $70 as Selling Pressure Builds

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices pulled back slightly after hitting a fresh multi-year high of $69.97
  • This week’s EIA crude inventory data and Iran nuclear talks will be in focus
  • WTI may be facing selling pressure near the psychological level of $ 70.00/bbl level

Crude oil prices pulled back slightly during the Asia-Pacific mid-day session, pausing a five-day winning streak as profit-taking kicked in. WTI is hovering below a psychological resistance level at $70.00 and may be hesitant to breach it. Market participants are trying to strike a balance between rising demand from the world’s largest economies and potentially higher output from Iran as well as new Covid-19 outbreaks in the Asia-Pacific region.

Friday’s US nonfarm payroll data underscored a robust recovery in the labor market, with wage growth hitting 2% yoy and the unemployment rate falling to 5.8%. Some 599k jobs were created in May, compared to 278k in the prior month. The energy market may tighten up even further with the summer driving season bolstering demand for fuel.

Across the Pacific, China’s Guangdong province is facing a new wave of Covid-19 infections. Local authorities have tightened controls to curb the spread of the virus, encouraging residents to limit travel. This may cast a shadow over the outlook for energy demand in the world’s second-largest economy. Guangdong is China’s most prominent manufacturing and technology hub, contributing to around 12% of the country’s GDP.

Source: Google

Looking ahead, traders will eye this week’s API and EIA crude oil reports for clues about the supply-demand relationship. The EIA reported a larger-than-expected draw in stockpiles last week, reflecting a rapid rise in demand as the economy rebounds.

Meanwhile, nuclear talks between Iran and world powers will resume on June 10th. Given the fact that Iran’s presidential election will take place on 18th, the window for a deal to be struck remains tight. Yet, the ongoing nuclear talks may pave the way to remove export restrictions on the Middle Eastern country and potentially lead to as much as 2 million bpd of additional supply on the global market.

Technically, WTI breached above a key resistance level at 66.50 (the 200% Fibonacci extension) last week and thus opened the door for further upside potential. Prices seems to be facing strong selling pressure at around the $70.00 mark, which may be viewed as an immediate resistance. The overall trend remains bullish-biased as suggested by the upward sloped SMA lines and rising MACD oscillator.

WTI Crude Oil PriceDaily Chart

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

