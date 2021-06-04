News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Market Minutes: White Hot American Summer; Taper Timeline; US NFP Tomorrow
2021-06-03 16:31:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Bitcoin (BTC) & AMC Rollercoaster – FinTwit Trends to Watch
2021-06-04 11:35:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-long Oil - US Crude for the first time since May 24, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,606.90.
2021-06-04 04:23:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-06-04 02:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Gold Price Latest: Multi-Month Bullish Trend Survives its First Real Test
2021-06-04 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Pullback Consolidates Ahead of NFP
2021-06-04 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: May US Nonfarm Payrolls w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-06-04 11:45:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-06-03 19:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $oil breakout - moar fresh highs https://t.co/d62RETVazo https://t.co/aLIJToRBRI
  • Indices Update: As of 13:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.46% Wall Street: 0.30% Germany 30: -0.03% France 40: -0.08% FTSE 100: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/bUpwhMmAjj
  • The most loaded of the Dollar-based majors, $USDCAD, that I was watching into this morning's data had offsetting disappointing US (559k vs 650k) and Canada jobs figures (-68k vs -20k exp). The break waits for another day https://t.co/U6su5kfcxb
  • It seems the jobs figure threaded the needle for risk. A miss, but still nearly half a million jobs added. Strong economic backdrop but breathing room for the Fed if they want to push back taper. Wages did +2%. $DXY Dollar Index doesn't like it: https://t.co/5LMSDPOFK4
  • Looks like ADP was far off the mark a second month in a row. May NFPs report 492K jobs added to the economy against 600K forecasted and ADP's 978K private figures. https://t.co/IhoJVndjIn
  • $USD is still falling the air is really being let out of the sails. Next major driver is #FOMC in a week and a half, and Fed members going into blackout period soon so, will be little Fed-speak to prod $DXY https://t.co/JFeGzDutTY https://t.co/7cT0atVunL
  • 🇧🇷 Markit Services PMI (MAY) Actual: 48.3 Previous: 42.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-04
  • $Gold pullback found support at a big spot, now getting some run after #nfp. $GLD $GC https://t.co/9h2IQyX95n https://t.co/2Bd59gBfVa
  • Heads Up:🇷🇺 Foreign Exchange Reserves (MAY) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: $590B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-04
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 Markit Services PMI (MAY) due at 13:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 42.9 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-06-04
Crude Oil, Bitcoin (BTC) & AMC Rollercoaster – FinTwit Trends to Watch

Crude Oil, Bitcoin (BTC) & AMC Rollercoaster – FinTwit Trends to Watch

Warren Venketas, Richard Snow,
  • U.S. crude draws near the $70 per barrel mark
  • Elon Musk trolling halts BTC recovery
  • AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc attracts meme stock traders once again
Advertisement

U.S. Crude Oil (WTI) trading at yearly highs last seen in 2018!

Upbeat U.S. PMI figures bolstered crude oil prices this week showing a prosperous manufacturing performance for the month of May. Both ISM and IHS Markit data estimates were exceeded further illustrating the sectors strength.

Learn more about Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips in our newly revamped Commodities Module!

Although the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) concluded that they will slowly reduce restrictions on production cuts going forward, price action continues to soar. All eyes will be on Iran around the much anticipated nuclear deal negotiations which will likely see a significant impact on the crude oil market as talks are underway in Vienna.

U.S. crude oil (WTI) daily chart:

oil daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

On the technical side, U.S. crude remains within the ascending channel (yellow) which is slowly approaching the key psychological $70.00 per barrel level.

Elon Musk Disrupts Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Rally

This week Elon Musk was back at it on Twitter with suggestive Tweets about a potential ‘break-up’ between himself and Bitcoin. BTC slipped roughly 5% on Friday wiping out much of the weeks gains. This had a contagion effect across the broader cryptocurrency market with second-largest crypto Ether down 6.5% (at the time of writing). It is likely this cat and mouse game between Elon Musk and the cryptocurrency market will persevere until such time as the Bitcoin satisfies the billionaires exacting demands. Regulation of market influencers may also curb the impact of Mr. Musk but for now these seem a long way away.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) daily chart:

Bitcoin daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The daily Bitcoin chart broke out of the symmetrical triangle pattern (yellow) on Thursday with a candle close above triangle resistance. Traditionally, a break above or below may indicate further extension of that respective break but in this case todays candle has pushed prices back into the triangle for now. It will be interesting to see how the day finishes off, with a close above triangle resistance potentially setting up the weekend for additional upside.

AMC Short Squeeze 2.0: The Rollercoaster Ride Continues

The well-known meme stock is back at it again, registering unprecedented levels of implied volatility derived by the options market. A lot has happened this week but the signs of another attempt to push the stock price higher appeared towards the end of last week as short interest in the stock rose well above the recent average.

The top half of the chart below shows the rise in the number of shares shorted, which accelerated rather aggressively. This didn’t go without notice as a similar rise in price followed.

AMC Diagram: AMC short interest and price response

AMC short interest

Source: Refinitiv Datastream

However, the biggest moves in price were experienced on Wednesday and Thursday this week as AMC decided to cash in on $230.5 million worth of shares which it sold to New York-based Mudrick Capital Management LP. Retail sentiment rose on the back of this announcement pushing the share to its highest level of around $72.62.

In true meme stock style, the exponential rise was followed by a drastic sell-off on Thursday as the AMC filed to sell 11.5 million shares of its stock. Adding further fuel to the fire, the company also warned investors that the current share price is not reflective of the businesses fundamental value, adding that investors stand to risk all of their money in the current, highly volatile period.

AMC 2 hour chart

AMC 2 hour chart

Source: TradingView

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops on Mixed NFP Report
US Dollar Drops, Gold Pops on Mixed NFP Report
2021-06-04 12:50:00
Gold Price Latest: Multi-Month Bullish Trend Survives its First Real Test
Gold Price Latest: Multi-Month Bullish Trend Survives its First Real Test
2021-06-04 11:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setup for NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Levels
US Dollar Price Action Setup for NFP: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD Levels
2021-06-04 09:35:00
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Pullback Consolidates Ahead of NFP
British Pound Price Outlook: GBP/USD Pullback Consolidates Ahead of NFP
2021-06-04 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Oil - Brent Crude
US 500
Mixed