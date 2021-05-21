AUDUSD: The Critical Ingredient for Head and Shoulders Patterns

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
EUR/USD Outlook: 50-Day SMA Establishes Positive Slope Despite Dovish ECB
2021-05-21 15:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Price Action Set-Up, EU PMIs Mixed
2021-05-21 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Prices May Keep Falling as PMI Data Shows Inflation Swell
2021-05-21 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Drop May Continue on Inflation Impact Fears
2021-05-20 07:05:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Stock Market Forecast: Nasdaq Slides on Strong US PMI Survey
2021-05-21 16:30:00
Dow Jones Price Forecast: Broader Uptrend Remains Intact Despite Volatility
2021-05-20 18:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Soars Towards Resistance at Multi-month High
2021-05-21 20:00:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook - Looking at a Topside Break of the Bullish Channel
2021-05-21 11:20:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
British Pound Eyes 2021 High Ahead of Bank of England (BoE) Testimony
2021-05-21 16:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - Strong UK Sales Data Further Underpins GBP/USD
2021-05-21 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar and Yen May Rise as Meme Stocks, Coins Warn of Market Excess
2021-05-21 06:00:00
Dollar Volatility Moves Onto Friday Growth Data After Yields, Risk-Led Stumble
2021-05-21 03:00:00
Real Time News
  Here is a short article going into detail on this quick video on $AUDUSD and the Head-and-Shoulders patterns. I highlight the relevant charts and wax poetic for my love of the chart formation
  • Copper prices are down over -7% from their yearly (and all-time) high. Get your market update from @CVecchioFX here:https://t.co/Kq4vn1Hzi5 https://t.co/D5oXixvjcl
  • Forex Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.38% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.43% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Hdg6cMnFtW
  • Commodities Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.33% Gold: 0.20% Silver: -0.74% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/C1By6TrnTh
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Kaplan Speech due at 20:55 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-05-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.35%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 75.53%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/08MY6dWzLn
  • Not a pretty end to the business week for crypto. $BTCUSD and $ETHUSD below Wednesday's closing levels. Several major cryptocurrencies lost more than -30 to -40% this week.
  • Discover the key technical levels for USD in Q2 with our analysts’ forecast. Download now. https://t.co/mHlnWhIEuI https://t.co/bd3rL1wXSL
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.04% FTSE 100: 0.03% Germany 30: -0.01% Wall Street: -0.02% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/VCpvpvc7Xa
  • Bitcoin extends its decline, now trading below $36,000 #BTC #Bitcoin $BTCUSD https://t.co/KisnfQRUNM
AUDUSD: The Critical Ingredient for Head and Shoulders Patterns

AUDUSD: The Critical Ingredient for Head and Shoulders Patterns

John Kicklighter, Chief Strategist

AUDUSD and Technical Patterns Talking Points:

  • AUDUSD is developing a head-and-shoulders pattern within a larger head-and-shoulders pattern
  • Head-and-shoulders patterns are reversal patterns, so a key element is a strong prevailing trend to turn
  • The build up over the past month doesn't have a strong rally while the larger pattern over the past 15 months has a strong bull trend

I will admit: head-and-shoulders patterns are one of my favorite technical patterns to find in the markets. Once you know the structure of the chart configuration, it can seem they occur with remarkable frequency in ‘nature’. Given the foundation of a head-and-shoulders (H&S) is congestion with a flat support (or resistance for an inverse example) and deteriorating high for resistance, this in fact does happen very often. That said, the simple existence of these formations does not dictate the likelihood of a big reversal as technical textbooks would insinuate.

One of the key aspects of a H&S that I look for in order to establish potential and relevance is the significance of a prevailing trend into the congestion. Typically, this technical pattern is one associated to reversals. A high, higher high and lower high suggests failing strength in bullish conviction. That can speak to a simple period of consolidation or the potential of a full reversal. Dictating a turn or continuation should come with the break of either a ‘neckline’ (in a turn) or previous high (in continuation). Yet, in a reversal, projections depend in part on the retracement of the preceding move. In short, if there is no trend to reverse; the potential of the move is likely to be reserved.

Chart of AUDUSD with 50-Day Moving Average (Daily)

Please add a description for the image.

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

To give an example of a H&S that is more likely to struggle with its turn versus one that is better staged, AUDUSD happens to offer up both but on different time frames. First, on the daily chart, we find the structure of a head-and-shoulders developed over the past month. The ‘left shoulder’ formed in the late April highs, ‘head’ was the 0.79 high at the beginning of May and subsequent ‘right shoulder’ was the lower highs around 0.7800 this past week. The ‘neckline’ which is support is roughly 0.7700. The pattern is there, however, how much stored energy is there should we establish a reversal? To confirm a break below 0.7700, we will first have some ‘slippage’ to our entry point – as you don’t want to get in before confirming it is an actual break. Then to project how far it could run before hitting the next meaningful support, we have an heavier floor down near 0.7575. That isn’t a very large window, and I do not attempt to go for full ranges as it lowers the probability of success. There just isn’t a lot of run for this pattern.

Chart of AUDUSD with 20-Week Moving Average (Weekly)

Please add a description for the image.

Chart Created on Tradingview Platform

If, on the other hand, you pull back for more historical price action or turned the periodicity to a weekly chart, the picture changes. There is a larger head and shoulders pattern that has formed throughout 2021, with the left shoulder at the start of the year, a head that is established as the peak in late February and right shoulder as the same 0.79 high in April mentioned above. The neckline is that 0.7575 heavier support also mentioned above. The trend leading into this congestion pattern is a massive 2,000 pip run up to the neckline starting from the swing low back with the post-pandemic March 2020 bottom. Of course, given that this pattern is developed over the weekly chart, it would reasonably be expected to take longer to play out – some weeks. And, just because the pattern exists doesn’t mean it needs to play out as a reversal. The break below the ‘neckline’ is still an important qualification – as is the motivation for the move which will help further follow through.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

