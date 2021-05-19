News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Sinks as FOMC Minutes Show Threat of Fed Tapering
2021-05-19 18:30:00
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Crude Establishes Double Top Formation in May
2021-05-19 19:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Fall as US-Iran Nuclear Talks, Stockpiles Eyed
2021-05-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Analysis
2021-05-19 13:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Are Retail Traders Buying the Dip? 2020 Trendlines Eyed
2021-05-19 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Breakout Above Multi-Month Resistance - Levels for XAU/USD
2021-05-19 20:20:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Surges as Crypto Crumbles– XAU/USD Breakout Levels
2021-05-19 15:45:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Challenges Peak, EUR/GBP Unlikely to Break Out
2021-05-19 08:05:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Data provided by
News
Mid-Week Market Update: Crypto Crisis; Inflation Engulfs US Dollar
2021-05-19 18:00:00
US Dollar May Rise if FOMC Minutes Reveal Inflation Debate
2021-05-19 07:00:00
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 90.62%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 71.58%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/t9HHxt52js
  • Indices Update: As of 20:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.53% Germany 30: 0.32% France 40: 0.26% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.02% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/TJhPw5L74U
  • USD/CAD bouncing off 6-year lows following hot Canadian inflation data and FOMC minutes $USDCAD https://t.co/yz5JGu9vfn
  • EUR/USD Sinks as FOMC Minutes Show Threat of Fed Tapering -via @DailyFX $EURUSD is sliding sharply lower in response to the latest FOMC minutes, which detailed how some officials see taper talks starting at upcoming Fed meetings. Link to Full Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/05/19/eur-usd-sinks-as-fomc-minutes-show-threat-of-fed-tapering.html https://t.co/c94ib1INhA
  • $USD spike initially pulled back, but buyers showed up ahead of a 90 re-test and now - fresh HOD one of the messier minutes releases of recent memory https://t.co/xiiNEX3B3Y https://t.co/sUSMJWzXmL
  • USD catching a bid following the release of FOMC minutes, breaking back above 90 $USD $DXY https://t.co/DN3wJ1OPp0
  • Commodities Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.00% Oil - US Crude: -0.16% Silver: -2.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Yw6jfCDqrG
  • @CVecchioFX $usd a little slower to give back the spike but, happening there, too
  • and the entire market move around the FOMC minutes is unwound as market participants realize that the taper isn't coming soon https://t.co/AMFgkqGIV7
  • gap now filled $QQQ https://t.co/Dki4kLV5JZ
EUR/USD Sinks as FOMC Minutes Show Threat of Fed Tapering

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

EUR/USD PRICE OUTLOOK: US DOLLAR STRENGTHENS AS FED MEETING MINUTES HINT AT TAPER TALKS

  • EUR/USD price action just plunged 30-pips to session lows as the US Dollar strengthened
  • FOMC minutes hinted that taper talks could start at upcoming Federal Reserve meetings
  • Renewed fears of Fed tapering sends the broader US Dollar and Treasury yields surging
  • Visit the DailyFX Education Center or check out this EUR/USD trading guide

EUR/USD price action just pivoted sharply lower during afternoon trade on Wednesday as markets digested the latest FOMC minutes. The US Dollar is strengthening sharply in response to fresh Fed taper fears as “a couple” of officials hinted at the “risks of inflation pressures building up to unwelcomed levels.” Some Fed officials also noted how they were worried about the levels of market risk taking.

EUR/USD PRICE CHART: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (19 MAY 2021 INTRADAY)

EURUSD Price Chart US Dollar Fed FOMC Minutes Taper

Chart by @RichDvorakFX created using TradingView

The corresponding influx of US Dollar strength due to fresh Fed taper fears sent EUR/USD dropping by more than 30-pips to session lows. US Dollar buying pressure came alongside a spike in Treasury bond yields with the ten-year rising over 4-basis points. That said, the Fed echoed how it “would likely be some time” until the economy makes substantial further progress toward its policy goals before warranting a move to taper asset purchases.

A number of FOMC officials suggested, however, that it might be appropriate to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases at upcoming Federal Reserve meetings if the economy continues to make progress toward its maximum employment and price stability goals. This stands to keep the US Dollar in demand and EUR/USD price action under fire if the risk of Fed tapering continues to gain more traction. The upcoming release of US PMI data, which is outlined as a high-impact risk event on the DailyFX Economic Calendar, could intensify the Fed taper debate with more evidence of not-so transitory inflation amid persistent supply chain disruptions.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

