Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (APR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate YoY Flash (APR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 1.6% Previous: 1.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Unemployment Rate (MAR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 8.3% Previous: 8.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Inflation Rate MoM Flash (APR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Core Inflation Rate YoY Flash (APR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.8% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Heads Up:💶 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Flash (Q1) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.8% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Heads Up:💶 GDP Growth Rate YoY Flash (Q1) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -2% Previous: -4.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/td7h7w6l58
  • 🇩🇪 GDP Growth Rate QoQ Flash (Q1) Actual: -1.7% Expected: -1.5% Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • 🇩🇪 GDP Growth Rate YoY Flash (Q1) Actual: -3% Expected: -3.2% Previous: -3.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Looks Past GDP, EUR/GBP Coiling for a Breakout

Justin McQueen, Analyst

EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Price Analysis & News

  • EUR/USD Sees Limited Reaction to GDP
  • EU CPI to be Met With Similar Response
  • EUR/GBP Awaiting a Breakout

GERMAN GDP RECAP: The flash estimate of Q1 German GDP indicates that the economy contracted 1.7% Q/Q (vs -1.5% expected), resulting in a Y/Y rate of -3.3% (vs -3.6% expected). This comes as little surprise given that restrictive measures had been reimposed throughout Q1. In response, the Euro has very little attention to this backward looking data, particularly with German looking in a lot better shape in Q2 having finally gotten its act together regarding the rollout of vaccines. Elsewhere, EU CPI is scheduled later today, however, this is likely to be another figure that is shrugged off by the Euro as base effects provide a contribution upside risks.

EUR/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Looks Past GDP, EUR/GBP Coiling for a Breakout

EUR/GBP: A very quiet week to say the least for EUR/GBP, which has traded in its tightest range since December 2017. In turn, the cross appears to be coiled up for a breakout and in my view, risks appear to be shaping up for more upside for the following reasons:

  1. Good news largely in the price for GBP with the UK’s vaccine advantage diminishing. Yesterday, Germany vaccinated a record 1.1% of the population in one day.
  2. GBP heading for its worst month on a seasonal basis
  3. Political tail risks amid next week’s Scottish Election likely to see GBP exposure reduced

That being said, there are some positives for the Pound to consider. Next week, the BoE will meet and there is a good chance that the central bank could announce a tapering of QE purchases, given that the current pace of purchases is likely to see the asset purchase facility target reached by mid-August, the time at which the next MPR takes place. Elsewhere, UK/German 5Y real yields also point to lower EUR/GBP.

On the technical front, key resistance at 0.8720-30 remains intact and continues to curb rallies. Should EUR/GBP close 0.8735, this opens the door towards the 0.88 handle. On the downside, good support is situated at 0.8660-70, with the 50DMA below at 0.8617.

EUR/GBP Chart: Daily Time Frame

Euro Latest: EUR/USD Looks Past GDP, EUR/GBP Coiling for a Breakout

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

