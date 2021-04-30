British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Setting Sail Into Potential Cross-Winds

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Looks Past GDP, EUR/GBP Coiling for a Breakout
2021-04-30 08:21:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-30 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Resumes Climb on Bullish Demand
2021-04-30 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Oil - US Crude for the first time since Apr 14, 2021 when Oil - US Crude traded near 6,317.20.
2021-04-29 15:23:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Set for Success After Upbeat Tech Earnings
2021-04-29 20:35:00
Dow Jones, Volatility, Treasury ETF Fund Flows Post-FOMC
2021-04-29 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices May Fall as US PCE Data Sends Yields, Dollar Higher
2021-04-30 06:00:00
Gold Price Pares Post-Fed Gain Amid Rise in US Treasury Yields
2021-04-29 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Setting Sail Into Potential Cross-Winds
2021-04-30 11:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: Little Relief After April Fed Meeting - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-29 17:52:00
Post-FOMC US Dollar Price Set Up: USD/JPY, USD/CHF, USD/CAD
2021-04-29 09:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q1) Actual: -3.8% Expected: -3.5% Previous: -4.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.08%, while traders in EUR/JPY are at opposite extremes with 72.42%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/GrNsyysFVE
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 GDP Growth Rate YoY Prel (Q1) due at 11:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -3.5% Previous: -4.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.20% Silver: -0.69% Oil - US Crude: -1.63% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ETIZi77Tvl
  • Recessions can devastate the economy and disrupt the fortunes of individuals, businesses, and investors. But economic decline in the business cycle is inevitable, and your trading can be defined by how you respond to crisis. learn how to prepare here: https://t.co/e4CnobJCss https://t.co/RcaOJPjwDQ
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.09% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.04% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.03% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.10% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/AzJ41KkDW8
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.38% FTSE 100: 0.12% France 40: -0.03% Wall Street: -0.27% US 500: -0.38% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/7XepxtJZSH
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/FHFXan4B9Q
  • 💶 Inflation Rate MoM Flash (APR) Actual: 0.6% Previous: 0.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Prel (APR) Actual: 1.1% Expected: 1% Previous: 0.8% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-30
British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Setting Sail Into Potential Cross-Winds

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Setting Sail Into Potential Cross-Winds

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook

  • Bank Holiday shortened week may see sterling volatility rise.
  • BoE and local elections will drive the domestic agenda.

GBP/USD has remained in a fairly narrow trading range over the last two weeks and this may well change next week as various monetary and political risks collide. A Bank Holiday shortened week ahead contains the latest Bank of England (BoE) monetary policy decision and economic updates on Thursday, which may well see the central bank begin to tighten policy by reducing the rate at which it purchases UK bonds over the rest of the year. Thursday also sees the UK local elections and special attention needs to be paid to the Scottish elections where an SNP majority may see IndyRef2 back on the agenda. At the end of the week, the latest US jobs data is likely to confirm the ongoing strength of the US economy, likely giving the greenback a bid.

DailyFX analyst Justin McQueen will be taking an in-depth look at next week’s potential Sterling cross-winds in his weekly GBP Fundamental Forecast posted later today.

For all market-moving economic data and events see the real-time DailyFX calendar.

The daily chart GBP/USD chart shows cable currently trading in a 1.3850-1.4010 range with positive sentiment still intact off a rising trendline. This range needs to broken convincingly – a close and open above or below either resistance or support – to change the recent trend before next week’s data and events come into play. End-of-month fund re-positioning flows are currently seen as marginally positive for GBP/USD at today’s 15:00 GMT fix, while US PCE (12:30 GMT) and Michigan Consumer Sentiment (14:00 GMT) are also released today and should be closely followed.

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (October 2020 – April 30, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Outlook - GBP/USD Setting Sail Into Potential Cross-Winds

Retail trader data show 50.75% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.03 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on GBP/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Resumes Climb on Bullish Demand
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Crude Resumes Climb on Bullish Demand
2021-04-30 09:30:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Looks Past GDP, EUR/GBP Coiling for a Breakout
Euro Latest: EUR/USD Looks Past GDP, EUR/GBP Coiling for a Breakout
2021-04-30 08:21:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-30 05:00:00
Dogecoin Spikes on Musk, Cuban Tweets, Bitcoin Struggles Post-FOMC
Dogecoin Spikes on Musk, Cuban Tweets, Bitcoin Struggles Post-FOMC
2021-04-30 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed