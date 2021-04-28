News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Selling Quickens as Fed Leaves Policy Path Unchanged
2021-04-28 18:15:00
Pre-FOMC Price Action: S&P 500, USD, EUR/USD
2021-04-28 16:25:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Oil Price Forecast: Bullish Price Series Brings March High Within Reach
2021-04-28 19:00:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 11:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Analysis: Watch Market Sentiment Carefully as Uptrends Hold
2021-04-28 05:00:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-04-28 00:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD at Breakout Levels- Gold Bulls Eye FOMC
2021-04-28 16:00:00
Gold Prices Retreat Ahead of FOMC as Traders Eye Fed Tapering
2021-04-28 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-28 08:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook Positive as GBP/USD Shrugs Off UK Political Turmoil
2021-04-28 08:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-28 17:00:00
USD/JPY Rate Tracks US Treasury Yields Ahead of FOMC Rate Decision
2021-04-28 14:00:00
Real Time News
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Supply side will take time to adapt to strong surge in demand - Some asset prices are high, some areas of capital markets are frothy
  • Fed Chair Powell: - Inflation expectations are now more consistent with Fed's 2% target than pre-pandemic - Breakevens are at levels pretty close to mandate
  • Fed Chair Powell: - We feel an obligation to understand the tech and policy issues surrounding digital currency - With the Dollar as the world's reserve currency, less concerned that another country would have a digital currency first
  • If you wanted to assess whether the Dollar's weakness or 'risk on' strength is more potent after this dovish Fed event, take a look at $USDJPY. The retreat suggests the Greenback was more invested in this outcome https://t.co/zQG1VsfzVL
  • Fed Chair Powell: - We are a long way from our goals, and we don't need to get all the way to our goals to taper - Archegos risks were not systemic in their scope
  • Fed Chair Powell: - We are in close contact with industries regarding bottlenecks - Bottlenecks, by nature, are things that will be resolved - Bottlenecks in supply chains that increase prices do not call for a change in Fed policy
  • Disappointing that the $SPX isn't climbing more on this outcome. This is about the best possible outcome for 'risk'. We still have tech earnings after the close and Biden talking about stimulus at 9 Eastern. If we don't start climbing soon, won't look good
  • Fed Chair Powell: - If we do see inflation expectations materially above 2%, the Fed would use its tools to bring it down - Base effects carry no implication for the rate of inflation - The base effect would add around 1% to headline inflation
  • Fed Chair Powell: - During time of reopening we are likely to see upward pressure on prices, but it will be temporary - The economy is gaining positive traction - An episode of one-time price increases is not likely to lead to persistent inflation
  • Fed Chair Powell: - I expect workers to return to work in order to fill positions, and that perhaps pay will rise as a result -It could take months to re-establish the labor supply and demand equilibrium
US Dollar Selling Quickens as Fed Leaves Policy Path Unchanged

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: USD/CAD EYES 2018 LOW AS FEDERAL RESERVE STANDS PAT ON MONETARY POLICY

  • US Dollar weakness looks likely to linger with the Federal Reserve staying dovish on policy
  • Fed officials reiterate calls for transient inflation and a patient approach to normalizing
  • USD/CAD price action might continue gravitating toward 2018 lows near the 1.2250-level
  Visit the DailyFX Education Center or check out this insight on how to trade market news
Markets are currently digesting the latest Federal Reserve announcement that just crossed the wires. The FOMC statement provided little new information with the central bank deciding to leave the target Fed funds rate range unchanged at 0.00-0.25% and maintain the current pace of QE at $120-billion per month. This was widely expected by markets, which in turn, is resulting in an overall muted reaction by the US Dollar. Ten-year treasury yields also changed little in response and continue to fluctuate around 165-basis points. That said, the broader DXY Index did come under pressure headed into the Fed decision with US Dollar weakness led by USD/CAD selling and EUR/USD buying.

USD/CAD PRICE CHART: 15-MINUTE TIME FRAME (27 APRIL TO 28 APRIL 2021)

USDCAD Price Chart US Dollar Forecast

Recent US Dollar weakness against the Loonie likely follows diverging monetary policy paths between the Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada. We outlined this bearish USD/CAD scenario in our US Dollar outlook published yesterday. Even in spite of robust data on the US economy since the last Fed meeting – like retail sales, nonfarm payrolls, and inflation – the central bank has adamantly communicated how policy is not going to change any time soon as the rise in inflation ‘largely reflects transitory factors.’ This could create a headache for Fed Chair Jerome Powell who will likely look to reinforce economic optimism while also emphasizing the importance of staying patient and waiting to normalize monetary policy until ‘further substantial progress’ is made toward reaching its goals.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Rates

USDOLLAR
USD/CAD
Bullish
EUR/USD
Bullish