US Dollar Outlook: Volatility Hints at an Uneventful Fed Meeting
2021-04-27 22:30:00
EUR/USD Breaks Out of Descending Channel Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-04-27 15:30:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Oil Builds Bull Pennant Ahead of FOMC
2021-04-27 16:03:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Upside Risk as OPEC+ Meets to Discuss Output
2021-04-27 08:15:00
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2021-04-27 21:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Tech Earnings Unleashed Ahead of Fed Rate Decision
2021-04-27 20:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Double Bottom Breakout Fading? Levels for XAU/USD
2021-04-27 17:05:00
Gold Price Outlook - Potential Breakout Looming as Fed, US Data Prints and Tech Company Results Collide
2021-04-27 09:00:00
British Pound Price Forecast: Reopening Optimism to Drive GBP/USD Higher
2021-04-27 07:00:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-26 16:00:00
Central Bank Watch: Fed Speeches, Interest Rate Expectations Update
2021-04-27 14:00:00
April Consumer Confidence Hits Highest Level Since February 2020
2021-04-27 14:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: Volatility Hints at an Uneventful Fed Meeting

US Dollar Outlook: Volatility Hints at an Uneventful Fed Meeting

Rich Dvorak, Analyst

US DOLLAR OUTLOOK: FX IMPLIED VOLATILITY MUTED AHEAD OF FOMC RATE DECISION

  • US Dollar has struggled throughout the month of April as bears unwind prior gains
  • Federal Reserve dovishness looks likely to continue weighing down the US Dollar
  • Implied currency volatility suggests the upcoming FOMC decision may be boring

The US Dollar has lacked direction so far this week and trades practically flat gauging by the DXY Index. This follows a sharp extension lower since the start of April that leaves the broader US Dollar down -2.5% month-to-date. US Dollar selling pressure has largely coincided with softer Treasury yields on the heels of Federal Reserve officials stating adamantly that policy will remain accommodative for the foreseeable future. In turn, this has contributed to less attractive US interest rate differentials. The ten-year Bund to Treasury spread, for example, is now 16-basis points higher from where it was at the end of March. Seeing that EUR/USD price action tends to broadly track this fundamental driver, and considering this major currency pair is the largest component of the DXY Index with a 57.6% weighting, recent US Dollar weakness comes as little surprise.

How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

USD PRICE OUTLOOK – US DOLLAR IMPLIED VOLATILITY TRADING RANGES (OVERNIGHT)

USD Price Chart US Dollar implied volatility trading ranges EURUSD USDCAD

Looking ahead to Wednesday’s trading session, which will have the FOMC rate decision in the spotlight, we can see that implied volatility readings for the US Dollar are fairly muted for what is typically a high-impact risk event. This suggests that we will hear more of the same from the Federal Reserve and Chair Jerome Powell during tomorrow’s Fed announcement. Nevertheless, there remains a small chance that Fed Chair Powell blinks on his calls for transitory inflation and hints at a potential roadmap for tapering policy. Any slight shift away from keeping the foot on the gas for the central bank’s printing press could catalyze a big influx of volatility and US Dollar demand, but it is most likely that FOMC officials continue to convey a patient approach to removing monetary support.

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Rich Dvorak
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

Though this would be in contrast to the Bank of Canada and their recently announced plans to taper its own QE program from C$4-billion to C$3-billion a week. This brings to focus monetary policy divergence between the Fed and BoC, which threatens to keep exerting downward pressure on USD/CAD price action. That said, USD/CAD is expected to be one of the most volatile major currency pairs during Wednesday’s trading session. USD/CAD overnight implied volatility of 8.5% is above its 20-day average reading of 5.9% and ranks in the top 87th percentile of measurements taken over the last 12-months.

-- Written by Rich Dvorak, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Connect with @RichDvorakFX on Twitter for real-time market insight

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

