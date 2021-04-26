News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY Eyeing Push to Higher Highs
2021-04-26 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-25 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
2021-04-26 06:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-25 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-26 05:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FAANG Results in Focus as Earning Season Peaks
2021-04-26 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Rebound as the USD Falls, Japan in State of Emergency Again
2021-04-26 04:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: EUR/USD, Nasdaq, Gold, Fed, Earnings, GDP & Inflation
2021-04-25 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Bullish Above Longer-term Support
2021-04-24 20:00:00
British Pound (GBP) - Positive UK Data Releases Should Stem Any Further GBP/USD Declines
2021-04-23 09:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY May Rise at Trendline Support Following Bank of Japan Rate Decision
2021-04-25 23:00:00
Japanese Yen Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Reversal, EUR/JPY Support
2021-04-24 00:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.12% Germany 30: 0.11% US 500: 0.05% FTSE 100: 0.00% France 40: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/LTK71kJF4l
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/xW5hB5SGiL
  • Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/26/Crude-Oil-Prices-Weighed-by-Asian-Demand-Concerns-amid-Viral-Resurgence.html https://t.co/bWXapI8Pv0
  • 🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (FEB) Actual: 89.9 Previous: 91.7 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • 🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (FEB) Actual: 98.7 Previous: 98.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • 🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (FEB) Actual: 89.9 Previous: 90.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • 🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (FEB) Actual: 98.7 Previous: 98.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/yqytu8MJIg
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Coincident Index Final (FEB) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 90.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
  • Heads Up:🇯🇵 Leading Economic Index Final (FEB) due at 05:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 98.5 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-26
Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence

Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Crude oil prices fell slightly during Monday’s APAC session amid rising viral concerns
  • Japan declared new state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two other areas. India’s daily Covid-19 infections hit a record high
  • Wednesday’s OPEC+ meeting is under the spotlight as traders await clues about the supply outlook
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

WTI traded slightly lower during the APAC mid-day session as viral resurgence in Japan and India set a sour tone for oil trading. Japan declared a third state of emergency in Tokyo, Osaka and two other prefectures to curb a surge in coronavirus cases. These areas account for ¼ of Japan’s population and 1/3 of its economic output. The measures started on Sunday and will be in place until at least May 11th, casting a shadow on the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Japan is the world’s fourth largest oil importing country, consuming around 7% of global oil exports during 2019. Therefore, reduced domestic travel and a halt of non-essential businesses could bring a considerable impact to energy consumption during the restricted period.

India reported a record increase in its daily Covid-19 infections, with 349,691 cases added over the past 24 hours. India is the world’s third largest oil importer and accounted for around 10% of global imports in 2019. A rapid surge in coronavirus infections may lead to tightened travel restrictions and could bring the country closer to a nation-wide lockdown.

Meanwhile, oil traders will keep an eye on Wednesday’s OPEC and non-OPEC ministerial meeting for clues about the supply outlook. The oil cartel and its allies have decided to add 2.25 million bpd from May to July at a meeting held on April 1st. Since then, the energy demand outlook was brightened by robust economic data from the US and China. Looking ahead, deteriorating viral situations in parts of Asia may hinder OPEC+ from considering raising output further.

Iranian oil production could be another wildcard in the oil market. Recently, the country attempted to resume talks on the 2015 nuclear deal in order to free itself from economic sanctions imposed by the US. Although the ongoing negotiations have yet to yield any fruit, the potential return of Iranian supply in the future posts a threat to the fragile supply and demand balance.

Cumulative confirmed Covid-19 Cases – India and Japan

Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence

Source: ourworldindata

Technically, WTI formed a “Double Top” pattern before entering into a consolidative phase on the 4-hour chart. An immediate resistance level can be found at US$ 63.83 - the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement. An immediate support level can be found at around US$ 61.15 – the 100-period SMA line.

The MACD indicator has formed a bullish crossover beneath the neutral midpoint, suggesting that bullish momentum may be accumulating.

WTI Crude Oil Price4-Hour Chart

Crude Oil Prices Down on Asian Demand Concerns Amid Viral Resurgence
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Rebound as the USD Falls, Japan in State of Emergency Again
Gold Prices Rebound as the USD Falls, Japan in State of Emergency Again
2021-04-26 04:00:00
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FAANG Results in Focus as Earning Season Peaks
Dow Jones, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: FAANG Results in Focus as Earning Season Peaks
2021-04-26 01:00:00
EUR/USD on Defense as US Dollar Firms Following Strong PMI Data
EUR/USD on Defense as US Dollar Firms Following Strong PMI Data
2021-04-23 14:00:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Levels to Watch
2021-04-23 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude