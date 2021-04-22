News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Rate Outlook Advantage Usurped by Loonie and BOC, ECB Likely a Contrast
2021-04-22 03:45:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD, EUR/JPY Chart Setups
2021-04-22 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Price Forecast: Move Below 50-Day SMA to Keep March Range Intact
2021-04-21 19:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Extend Higher as Yields Fall, ECB Meeting in Focus
2021-04-22 04:00:00
Gold Forecast: Has XAU/USD Price Action Officially Bottomed?
2021-04-21 22:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-04-22 02:00:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY
2021-04-21 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-22 00:00:00
Mid-Week Market Update- Technical Outlook for USD Majors, Gold & Oil
2021-04-21 16:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.06% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.03% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.05% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ksJ7z1S5ic
  • Heads Up:🇳🇱 Unemployment Rate (MAR) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: 3.6% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-22
  • Heads Up:🇳🇱 Consumer Confidence (APR) due at 04:30 GMT (15min) Previous: -18 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-22
  • Gold Prices Extend Higher as Yields Fall, ECB Meeting in Focus https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/22/Gold-Prices-Extend-Higher-as-Yields-Fall-ECB-Meeting-in-Focus.html https://t.co/WVZytExXjg
  • Indices Update: As of 04:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 0.48% France 40: 0.43% FTSE 100: 0.40% Wall Street: -0.10% US 500: -0.14% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/rC5iLgA6Yn
  • #Soybeans on the surge once again after breaking to the topside of an Ascending Triangle pattern Move to the 100% Fibonacci (15.84) looks on the cards in the near term if buyers can hurdle 15.50 https://t.co/XquDw4Pshw
  • The BOC has stirred the market with a surprise move to 'normalize' its policy which now draws greater attention on the ECB and EURUSD today. In general, the Dollar is interesting with risk trends pulling it down to an 8-day slide which leans heavy. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/daily_news_report/2021/04/22/Dollar-Rate-Outlook-Advantage-Usurped-by-Loonie-and-BOC-ECB-Likely-a-Contrast.html https://t.co/TBYdCNPf5w
  • Heads Up:🇹🇭 Balance of Trade (MAR) due at 03:30 GMT (15min) Expected: $0.6B Previous: $7.25B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-22
  • RT @FxWestwater: #Euro Technical Analysis: $EURUSD, $EURAUD, $EURNZD, $EURJPY Chart Setups Link: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/04/22/Euro-Technical-Analysis-EURUSD-EURAUD-EURNZD-EURJPY-Chart-Setups.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Westwater&utm_campaign=twr https://t.co/nX…
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.07% Silver: -0.25% Oil - US Crude: -0.82% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/24SAvh8ude
Gold Prices Extend Higher as Yields Fall, ECB Meeting in Focus

Gold Prices Extend Higher as Yields Fall, ECB Meeting in Focus

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • Gold prices extended higher during APAC trading hours as yields and the US Dollar fell
  • Demand for safety remains elevated as traders are jittery about the unwinding of the “reflation trade”
  • Gold prices are challenging the 100-Day SMA line. Breaking it may hint at further upside potential
Gold Forecast
Gold Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Gold Forecast
Get My Guide

Gold prices rallied to an eight-week high as viral resurgence in some parts of the world dampened the growth outlook, boosting the demand for safety. While stocks have rebounded overnight, the market remains jittery about the unwinding of “reflation trades”. This encouraged investors to reassess recovery prospects and reshuffle their portfolios towards a more balanced setting.

Haven-linked Treasuries were bid during early in the APAC trading session, sending the 10-year rate to a six-week low of 1.538%. The real yield, as represented by the 10-year inflation-indexed security, also declined by 2 bps to -0.80%. Falling real yields boosted the appeal of precious metals as the opportunity cost of holding them decreased.

Gold Prices vs. 10-Year Treasury Inflation-Indexed Security

Gold Prices Extend Higher as Yields Fall, ECB Meeting in Focus

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Traders will also keep an eye on the upcoming ECB interest rate decision for clues about the central bank’s monetary policy guidance. The ECB is widely expected to keep its policy unchanged and maintain an accommodative stance amid a third viral wave in the region. A relatively slower pace of vaccination compared to the UK and US suggests that the Eurozone is likely to suffer greater economic hardship in the months to come. Against this backdrop, the chance for the ECB to stay dovish is higher.

The risk is when the central bank decides to pull back the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) after front-loading payments in March. ECB President Christine Lagarde will hold a press conference after the meeting, and her speech will be closely scrutinized by currency and gold traders.

Share of People Who Received at Least One Dose of Covid-19 Vaccine – US, UK and EU

Gold Prices Extend Higher as Yields Fall, ECB Meeting in Focus

Source: Our World in Data

Technically, gold has likely formed a “Double Bottom” chart pattern after hitting US$ 1,677 twice. The “Double Bottom” pattern usually appears at the end of a downtrend and may be viewed as a strong bullish signal. Prices breached above an immediate resistance level at US$ 1,785 - the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement- and thus opened the door for further upside potential.

The next resistance level can be found at the 100-day SMA line (1,794). A daily close above this level would likely intensify near-term buying pressure and expose the next resistance level of US$ 1,818 – the 50% Fibonacci retracement. A swing lower however, may bring the immediate support level of US$ 1,785 (previous resistance) into focus.

Gold PriceDaily Chart

Gold Prices Extend Higher as Yields Fall, ECB Meeting in Focus
Gold Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -5% 9% -2%
Weekly -2% 17% 1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD, EUR/JPY Chart Setups
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/AUD, EUR/NZD, EUR/JPY Chart Setups
2021-04-22 03:00:00
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
JPY Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-22 00:00:00
Gold Forecast: Has XAU/USD Price Action Officially Bottomed?
Gold Forecast: Has XAU/USD Price Action Officially Bottomed?
2021-04-21 22:30:00
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Ponders Breakout Alongside Gold Gains
Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD Ponders Breakout Alongside Gold Gains
2021-04-21 21:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bullish