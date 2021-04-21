News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Turn Higher May be Stymied if US Yields Do Not - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-20 19:22:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Rising Stockpiles and Viral Resurgence
2021-04-21 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Drop as US Push Through With Anti-OPEC Bill
2021-04-20 16:20:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 21:00:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Extend Higher amid Viral Resurgence, Falling Yields
2021-04-21 04:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Breakout Stalls at Trend Resistance
2021-04-20 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Outlook: UK Inflation, Producer Price Data Positive for GBP
2021-04-21 08:00:00
British Pound Analysis: GBP/USD and GBP/JPY May Rise as Short Bets Increase
2021-04-21 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/JPY
2021-04-20 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Turn Higher May be Stymied if US Yields Do Not - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-04-20 19:22:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (MAR) Actual: 3.2% Expected: 3.2% Previous: 2.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-21
  • 🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY (MAR) Actual: -1.3% Expected: -1.3% Previous: -1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-21
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.68%, while traders in EUR/USD are at opposite extremes with 65.66%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/cscTNspIcj
  • Heads Up:🇿🇦 Inflation Rate YoY (MAR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 3.2% Previous: 2.9% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-21
  • Heads Up:🇵🇱 Employment Growth YoY (MAR) due at 08:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -1.3% Previous: -1.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-21
  • German Court rejects EU recovery package-related injunction $EUR
  • Slippage can be a common occurrence in forex trading but is often misunderstood. Understanding how forex slippage occurs can enable a trader to minimize negative slippage, while potentially maximizing positive slippage. Learn about FX slippage here: https://t.co/Blrl0uF2Ct https://t.co/riBqX0OXx2
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.76% Gold: 0.33% Oil - US Crude: -0.42% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/vj2dFf16E2
  • Forex Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.19% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.12% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.07% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.10% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/RYCSlw7ZWw
  • Indices Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: FTSE 100: 0.43% Germany 30: 0.43% France 40: 0.26% Wall Street: 0.02% US 500: -0.01% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/iPL8h3bf8A
Crude Oil Prices Fall on Rising Stockpiles and Viral Resurgence

Crude Oil Prices Fall on Rising Stockpiles and Viral Resurgence

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

CRUDE OIL PRICE OUTLOOK:

  • API reported a 0.436-million-barrel increase in crude inventories for the week ending April 16th
  • Viral resurgence dented risk appetite, pulling oil prices from five-week highs
  • WTI has likely formed a “Double Top” pattern on the 4-hour chart, hinting at further losses
Oil Forecast
Oil Forecast
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Get Your Free Oil Forecast
Get My Guide

Crude oil prices extended lower during Wednesday’s APAC trading session amid a broad ‘risk-off’ mood. Viral resurgence in some of the world’s major oil importing countries, such as India and Japan, dented the prospect for energy demand. Crude oil prices fell from five-week highs. A worsening pandemic situation in those countries underscored the fragility of a global recovery as uneven distribution and adoption of the Covid-19 vaccines posed a threat to reopening.

Risk sentiment is tilted to the cautious side as US and APAC stocks pulled back broadly and safe-haven assets such as Treasuries and gold rallied. Energy was among the worst performing S&P 500 sectors overnight, reflecting weakness in its outlook. The reflation trade is probably taking a pause, allowing investors to reassess the scope for recovery and reshuffle their portfolios towards a more balanced setting. Against this backdrop, oil prices may be put under near-term pressure.

Daily Change in Covid-19 Cases – India and Japan

Crude Oil Prices Fall on Rising Stockpiles and Viral Resurgence

Source: Google

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a small build in crude oil inventories, further weighing on prices. Stockpiles climbed 0.436 million barrels for the week ending April 16th, marking the first increase in four weeks. Markets had anticipated a 2.86-million-barrel decline however. Rising inventories suggested that production is probably increasing at a faster pace as prices gained recently.

Looking ahead, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will report weekly inventories data later today. Markets anticipate a 3.55-million-barrel draw in America’s stockpiles after seeing a massive 5.89 million decline last week. A larger-than-expected fall may serve to underpin crude oil prices, whereas a smaller draw or rise would likely do the reverse (chart below).

Crude Oil Prices Fall on Rising Stockpiles and Viral Resurgence

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Technically, WTI appears to haveformed a “Double Top” chart pattern after hitting a strong resistance level at US$ 63.83 on the four-hour chart. A “Double Top” pattern usually occurs at the end of a bull trend and signals a trend reversal. Prices have breached below the 50% Fibonacci retracement and may be looking for support at the 38.2% retracement level (61.31).

The MACD indicator has formed a bearish crossover and trended lower since, suggesting that further consolidation may be underway.

WTI Crude Oil Price4 Hour Chart

Crude Oil Prices Fall on Rising Stockpiles and Viral Resurgence
Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Outlook: UK Inflation, Producer Price Data Positive for GBP
British Pound Outlook: UK Inflation, Producer Price Data Positive for GBP
2021-04-21 08:00:00
Gold Prices Extend Higher amid Viral Resurgence, Falling Yields
Gold Prices Extend Higher amid Viral Resurgence, Falling Yields
2021-04-21 04:00:00
AUD/USD Mixed as Retail Sales Surpass Expectations
AUD/USD Mixed as Retail Sales Surpass Expectations
2021-04-21 02:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Outlook and Netflix Earnings Miss May Cast a Shadow on Hang Seng and ASX 200
Nasdaq 100 Outlook and Netflix Earnings Miss May Cast a Shadow on Hang Seng and ASX 200
2021-04-21 01:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude