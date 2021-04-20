News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Outlook - EUR/USD Breakout But Sustained Rally May Prove Difficult
2021-04-20 09:13:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD
2021-04-19 19:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Look to US Inventory Data for Diretion
2021-04-20 06:00:00
WTI Crude Oil Price Outlook: Breakout Eyes Resistance- Bulls at Risk
2021-04-19 18:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2021-04-20 12:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Q1 Earnings Take Centre-Stage
2021-04-20 07:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Market Sentiment Webinar: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Gold in Focus
2021-04-20 11:30:00
Gold Prices Seesaw as US Dollar, Treasury Yields Diverge Before Netflix Earnings
2021-04-20 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, What to Watch Following Big Pop
2021-04-20 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Pausing for Breath at 1.40 Resistance
2021-04-20 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Breaks USDJPY and GBPUSD Technical Barriers, Earnings and Dogecoin on Deck
2021-04-20 03:30:00
Technical Levels for US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, Gold & SPX
2021-04-19 14:46:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar is currently attempting to rebound from yesterday's levels. After falling to a six week low around 91.00 yesterday, the $DXY is now trading back above the 91.15 level. $USD https://t.co/wdr6ysR3hx
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.55%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 80.61%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/bcF1DkhxFi
  • PBOC's Li: China has insufficiency of long-term capital, deficiency of equity capital. $CNH $CNY
  • the 1.4000 spot back in action on $GBPUSD that + underside of bullish trend channel stopped bulls in their tracks, at least for now https://t.co/5UxQbdXNyl https://t.co/JRsQi1hVUx
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.26% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.03% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.16% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.23% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/sx3TrZL8PC
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/B03Dmd5WT0
  • $GBPUSD briefly tested and rejected the 1.4000 level this morning and is now trading slightly lower, currently around 1.3970. 1.4000 was a key level of resistance for the pair throughout March. $GBP $USD https://t.co/ZwHnaqldfZ
  • L https://t.co/NOepRjntar
  • Tokyo has decided to seek virus state of emergency - Mainichi
  • GDP (Gross Domestic Product) economic data is deemed highly significant in the forex market. GDP figures are used as an indicator by fundamentalists to gauge the overall health and potential growth of a country. Learn use GDP data to your advantage here: https://t.co/Yl9vM7kO6a https://t.co/FKH0fKsyyZ
Market Sentiment Webinar: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Gold in Focus

Market Sentiment Webinar: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Gold in Focus

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

Market sentiment analysis:

  • Trader confidence in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Gold remains largely undented by recent price falls and their longer-term trends higher remain intact.
  • Even Dogecoin is off its highs but sentiment remains very positive towards it.
Advertisement

Trader sentiment still positive towards digital currencies

Traders remain positive towards cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum despite their recent price falls, and their upward trends remain intact. Even Dogecoin is off its highs at the time of writing, while Gold is in a similar position to the digital currencies: lower recently but still trending higher as sentiment remains largely undented.

Will Dogeday see Dogecoin explode to $1?, Bitcoin, Ethereum Crushed

Gold Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (January 11 – April 20, 2021)

Latest gold price chart.

Chart by IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Gold Mixed
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 0% 0% 0%
Weekly -1% -9% -2%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

In this webinar, I looked at the trends in the major currency, cryptocurrency, commodity and stock markets, at the forward-looking data on the economic calendar this week, at the IG Client Sentiment page on the DailyFX website, and at the IG Client Sentiment reports that accompany it.

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst and Editor

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Dollar in Neutral, GBP/USD The Largest Bull Bet - COT Report
US Dollar in Neutral, GBP/USD The Largest Bull Bet - COT Report
2021-04-20 10:40:00
Will Dogeday see Dogecoin explode to $1?, Bitcoin, Ethereum Crushed
Will Dogeday see Dogecoin explode to $1?, Bitcoin, Ethereum Crushed
2021-04-20 09:15:00
Euro Outlook - EUR/USD Breakout But Sustained Rally May Prove Difficult
Euro Outlook - EUR/USD Breakout But Sustained Rally May Prove Difficult
2021-04-20 09:13:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Pausing for Breath at 1.40 Resistance
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: GBP/USD Pausing for Breath at 1.40 Resistance
2021-04-20 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Ethereum
Gold
Mixed