British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Headwinds Persist - EUR/GBP Poised to Continue Bullish Trend

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-16 08:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Rise May Stall as Supply Swell Swamps Demand
2021-04-16 07:02:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Fresh Highs in Focus Post-Breakout
2021-04-15 22:15:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Rallies on Strong US Data, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Eye China GDP
2021-04-16 01:00:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-04-15 23:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Threaten Key Chart Barrier as Yields Drop Spurs Rebound
2021-04-16 06:09:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Has the Market Finally Bought What the Fed Was Selling?
2021-04-15 20:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-15 21:30:00
British Pound Forecast: Losses Send Sterling Towards Support - Levels for EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY, GBP/USD
2021-04-15 15:18:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-16 00:00:00
USD/JPY to Rise as US Dollar Firms on 9.8% Jump in Retail Sales
2021-04-15 13:00:00
More View more
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Headwinds Persist - EUR/GBP Poised to Continue Bullish Trend

British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Headwinds Persist - EUR/GBP Poised to Continue Bullish Trend

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • The Pound faces short-term risks which are putting pressure on an overly optimistic start of the year
  • EUR/GBP buyers consolidate further upside momentum
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

With supply issues causing the UK vaccination campaign to fall off track some of the Pound’s appeal has worn off. But the loss of its vaccine-related advantage is not the only cause for concern for the British currency as it faces other headwinds in the short term.

There is also a rise in tensions in Northern Ireland as unionists gather violently to show their opposition to the treatment of Northern Ireland in the post-Brexit trade deal. Whilst not necessarily a direct link to the currency, in conjunction with the looming Scottish election in May we are likely seeing some investors get jitterish about the current political climate in the UK, adding fuel to the current unwind in speculative positions after so much positive sentiment was priced into the Pound at the beginning of the year.

Advertisement

The good news is that these issues are temporary in nature and are likely to be resolved within the next month, at which point GBP buyers are likely to be in a better position to come into the market.

One of the pairs worth focusing on is EUR/GBP which has staged a remarkable reversal in the last few weeks after trading in one direction for the most part of 2021. The EU’s resolution to their own vaccine issues is likely a big factor in this change of trend, which allowed EUR buyers to correct highly oversold conditions in EUR/GBP.

Remarkably, the pair is still pushing higher after clearing a key resistance along the way (0.8693). Looking at the daily chart, the fact that buyers have remained in control after a period of sideways consolidation has only reinforced the bullish momentum in the short term. The next objective is likely to be at 0.8756, where a key Fibonacci level and the 100-day SMA are in confluence, although buyers could take the pair as high as 0.8863 in the next few weeks if upside pressure persists.

To the downside, 0.8600 is likely to be the key support area as the round level coincides with the current 20 and 100-day SMAs. If this upside reversal in EUR/GBP turns out just to be a temporary correction in the longer-term descending trend then expect to see the pair attempting to break below 0.8470 in the medium term.

EUR/GBP Daily chart

British Pound (GBP) Forecast: Headwinds Persist - EUR/GBP Poised to Continue Bullish Trend

Retail trader data shows 47.66% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.10 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 2.99% lower than yesterday and 12.18% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 6.54% higher than yesterday and 14.23% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/GBP prices may continue to rise.

Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/GBP-bullish contrarian trading bias.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
EUR Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-16 08:30:00
Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Moderation Eases Pressure on SNB
Swiss Franc Forecast: USD/CHF, EUR/CHF Moderation Eases Pressure on SNB
2021-04-16 04:00:00
USD/CNH as Reflation Hopes Build: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
USD/CNH as Reflation Hopes Build: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-16 03:00:00
Australian Dollar May Still Finish Week Strong Despite Lackluster Chinese GDP
Australian Dollar May Still Finish Week Strong Despite Lackluster Chinese GDP
2021-04-16 02:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed