GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 08:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 06:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
2021-04-09 05:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Analysis: WTI Bearish Potential Sub-60
2021-04-08 17:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
2021-04-08 13:00:00
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 10:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
2021-04-09 05:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook - Support Under Pressure as US Dollar Firms
2021-04-09 10:45:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 08:00:00
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-09 09:00:00
Dollar Outlook Darkens As USDJPY Retreat Deepens, GBPUSD and USDCNH Stall
2021-04-09 03:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook - Support Under Pressure as US Dollar Firms

GBP/USD Technical Outlook - Support Under Pressure as US Dollar Firms

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook – GBP/USD Chart and Analysis

  • GBP/USD has lost over 500 pips in the last six weeks
  • Support levels remain under pressure.
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

GBP/USD remains under pressure and is currently eyeing a further re-test of the 1.3668 multi-week low made in late March. The pair have rejected this level once today but this support does now weak and a further sell-off may see the pair break through the recent supportive uptrend and look at 1.3600 ahead of an older swing-low at 1.3560, made in early February. Ominously for GBP/USD bulls, the short-term series of lower highs and lower lows remains intact, keeping pressure on the pair. The moving averages are mixed, with the 20-day sma below the 50-day sma and above the 200-day sma, while CCI is just moving into oversold territory.

Popular Moving Averages and How to Use Them

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (July 2020 – April 9, 2021)

GBP/USD Technical Outlook - Support Under Pressure as US Dollar Firms
GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 2% -7% -2%
Weekly 46% -20% 11%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG client sentiment – see below – has thrown up an important positioning swing with traders increasing their longs substantially over the last week, while also cutting their short positions over the same timeframe.

Retail trader data show 61.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.60 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.64% higher than yesterday and 44.21% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.80% higher than yesterday and 15.73% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on GBP/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

