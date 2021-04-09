British Pound (GBP) Fundamentals Remain Positive Despite Sterling Drifting Lower

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 08:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 15:30:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
2021-04-09 05:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Technical Forecast for Days Ahead
2021-04-08 13:00:00
Dow Jones Holds Gain on Dovish Fed, Nikkei 225 and ASX 200 Trade Mixed
2021-04-08 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 10:00:00
Gold and Crude Oil Prices May Fall into the Weekend, Eyes on US PPI after Chinese Beat
2021-04-09 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Fundamentals Remain Positive Despite Sterling Drifting Lower
2021-04-09 16:00:00
GBP/USD Technical Outlook - Support Under Pressure as US Dollar Firms
2021-04-09 10:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-09 09:00:00
Dollar Outlook Darkens As USDJPY Retreat Deepens, GBPUSD and USDCNH Stall
2021-04-09 03:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.88%, while traders in France 40 are at opposite extremes with 74.90%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/v80yqpO6Qo
  • - Bitcoin is a store of value but "flunks currency test" $BTC
  • - There's no shortage of capital to buy US Treasuries - Wouldn't be surprised to see 10yr yields drift up
  • Hey Traders! Get your Friday market update on the $SPX and #volatility from @DailyFX Chief Strategist @JohnKicklighter👇 https://t.co/EQNnsyX3Co
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: -0.29% Gold: -0.55% Silver: -0.68% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VMRDTZZl1r
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.16% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.06% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.21% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.33% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.35% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/x9rCaByvcx
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: 0.21% US 500: 0.21% France 40: 0.04% Germany 30: 0.02% FTSE 100: -0.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/aROIB6HCbr
  • The US Dollar has tracked movements in the US 10yr Treasury yield closely this week. A rise in yields earlier today drove the $DXY from yesterday's low of 92.00 to an intraday high of 92.40 before yields rotated lower and the DXY fell back, now trading around 92.20. $USD https://t.co/aXVMJWpaQs
  • $EURUSD is currently trading back below the 1.1900 level today. The pair hit a two week high around 1.1920 yesterday before turning back slightly lower. $EUR $USD https://t.co/3Ek4CALg7U
  • NZD/USD retains the range-bound price action from earlier this week amid the limited reaction to the Federal Reserve Minutes. Get your $NZD market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/FQICSba00i https://t.co/wXUy4Q34Yt
British Pound (GBP) Fundamentals Remain Positive Despite Sterling Drifting Lower

British Pound (GBP) Fundamentals Remain Positive Despite Sterling Drifting Lower

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook – Neutral/Positive

  • Vaccination boost may have run its course.
  • GBP/USD needs to respect support if it is to turn higher.
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

Sterling has been falling over the last six weeks against a range of currencies on little news, indicating that a lot of GBP-pairs had run too far ahead of themselves, primarily on the vaccination story. While the program slowed over the recent Easter weekend, just over 31.8 million people have had one jab, while nearly 6.1 million people have had two doses of vaccine. The UK government promised that it would offer a first dose of the vaccine to all 32 million people in the top nine priority groups by April 15, a target already broken with ease. The strong roll-out of the vaccination program, and some better-than-expected data releases, has helped Sterling perform strongly since the start of the year. The recent pullback in Sterling may now indicate that this vaccination boost has now played out and that hard data will become increasingly important.

The only economic data of note next week is the latest monthly and quarterly GDP update for February which may surprise to the upside. For all market-moving events and data releases, see the DailyFX Calendar.

GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our new Q2 GDP Forecast
Get My Guide

Looking at GBP/USD and the daily chart shows how the pair tested support earlier in the session before pushing higher, despite a strong US dollar. While the short-term downtrend of lower highs and lower lows is still in place, today’s price candle may well be making a ‘bullish hammer’ which would suggest higher prices ahead.

Trading the Bullish Hammer Candle

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (October 2020 – April 9, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Fundamentals Remain Positive Despite Sterling Drifting Lower
GBP/USD Bearish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -8% -4%
Weekly 36% -17% 9%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 61.59% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.60 to 1.The number of traders net-long is 2.64% higher than yesterday and 44.21% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 0.80% higher than yesterday and 15.73% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on GBP/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/TRY, USD/ZAR, USD/MXN Key Levels Forecast for the Week Ahead
USD/TRY, USD/ZAR, USD/MXN Key Levels Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-09 15:30:00
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
Oil Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-09 15:30:00
S&P 500, Russell 2000, Corporate Bond Fund Flows as Q2 2021 Begins
S&P 500, Russell 2000, Corporate Bond Fund Flows as Q2 2021 Begins
2021-04-09 14:30:00
Canadian Dollar (CAD) Rallies After Jobs Report Smashes Estimates
Canadian Dollar (CAD) Rallies After Jobs Report Smashes Estimates
2021-04-09 13:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bearish