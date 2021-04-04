EUR/GBP Aims Lower: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
EUR Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-03 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Mired by Trend Resistance, OPEC+ Output Boost
2021-04-01 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-03 23:30:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 21:00:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-04-02 11:15:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
GBP Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-02 14:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Breakout Potential: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-03 11:00:00
JPY Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-03 04:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The Consumer Price Index, better known by the acronym CPI, is an important economic indicator released on a regular basis by major economies to give a timely glimpse into current growth and inflation levels. Learn how to better understand CPI here: https://t.co/nAa0fHHGbZ https://t.co/ll9CmB14vn
  • A currency carry trade involves borrowing a low-yielding currency in order to buy a higher yielding currency in an attempt to profit from the interest rate differential. Find out if the carry trade suits your trading style here: https://t.co/7t4BzmLg8w https://t.co/pkR6igW2Ja
  • Brush up your AUD/USD strategizing skills and hone your trading skills. https://t.co/bEueyszzbI https://t.co/vuNSVyiK1V
  • Japanese candlesticks are a popular charting technique used by many traders, and the shooting star candle is no exception. Learn about the shooting star candlestick and how to trade it here: https://t.co/mfwJ0sZLTs https://t.co/on5lChplaO
  • Do you know how to properly Identify a double top formation? Double tops can enhance technical analysis when trading both forex or stocks, making the pattern highly versatile in nature. Learn more about the double top formation here: https://t.co/t9Flsqcxo9 https://t.co/WRYse59VAV
  • Dealing with the fear of missing out – or FOMO – is a highly valuable skill for traders. Not only can FOMO have a negative emotional impact, it can cloud judgment and overshadow logic. Learn how you can control FOMO in your trading here: https://t.co/lgDf5cVYOn https://t.co/4WMDiliPEa
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/6avse513db
  • Key levels in forex tend to draw attention to traders in the market. These are psychological prices which tie into the human psyche and way of thinking. Learn about psychological levels here: https://t.co/8A1QhwMVKo https://t.co/0MvuGxcLLS
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/22CrXL31RQ
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/67w5EW9nrP
EUR/GBP Aims Lower: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities

EUR/GBP Aims Lower: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities

Ilya Spivak, Head Strategist, APAC

EUR/GBP Aims Lower as Eurozone, UK Covid-19 Paths Diverge

Advertisement

In early February, the Euro breached support which had confined its losses against the British Pound back to mid-May 2020. That opened the door for a deep selloff that brought the EUR/GBP exchange rate to levels unseen in over a year. The trend looks likely to continue in the months ahead.

The fundamental backdrop seems to be shaped most acutely by the divergent paths taken by the UK and Eurozone on the Covid-19 pandemic. While the UK was relatively early to launch a spirited vaccination effort and cases of the virus have dropped sharply, the EU dragged its feet. In fact, France, Germany and Italy faced another viral wave in the close of the first quarter.

That has understandably shaped speculation about follow-on monetary policy divergence. The Bank of England seems all but certain to lead the European Central Bank in reining in crisis-inspired easing. Not surprisingly, the EUR/GBP drop has been echoed by a widening bond yield gap in favor of Gilts relative to the benchmark German equivalents, Bunds.

EUR/GBP vs. Germany-UK 10yr Bond Yield Spread

EURGBP, EUR/GBP, Germany-UK 10yr Bond Spread, TradingView

Chart prepared by Ilya Spivak, created with TradingView

In fact, the ECB was already on softer footing than the BOE before the pandemic entered the picture. It pulled lending rates into negative territory and launched various nonstandard easing measures – including QE and TLTRO bank liquidity injections – well before the virus struck. The underlying issues there remain even if Covid management were to radically improve.

The removal of Brexit risk as a headwind for Sterling is likewise helpful. A last-minute deal was struck just as the calendar turned to 2021, untying the BOE’s hands to some extent. The central bank was leery of tightening in the presence of acute political risk. It is now likely to be more responsive as lockdowns ease and economic activity ramps up.

Technically, prices are testing the swing low support at 0.8540 following a brief consolidative pause. Confirming a breach below this barrier looks likely to open the door for the next significant leg in the EUR/GBP decline, with the next major support level to be tested thereafter appearing in the 0.8277-8282 zone.

EUR/GBP Weekly Chart

EURGBP, EUR/GBP, EURGBP Weekly, TradingView

Chart prepared by Ilya Spivak, created with TradingView

Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Top Trading Opportunities in 2021
Recommended by Ilya Spivak
Get Your Free Top Trading Opportunities Forecast
Get My Guide

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
USD Q2 2021 Technical Forecast
2021-04-04 01:00:00
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
Long DJIA on Reflation and Infrastructure: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-03 23:30:00
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
GBP Q2 2021 Fundamental Forecast
2021-04-03 21:00:00
USD/CHF Amid Yield Differentials: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
USD/CHF Amid Yield Differentials: Q2 Top Trading Opportunities
2021-04-03 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Mixed