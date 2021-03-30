British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Weakness Likely to Persist

GBP price, news and analysis:

The UK has eased some of its coronavirus lockdown measures at the same time as France and Germany consider tougher curbs to combat a surge in Covid-19 cases there.

That will likely mean further losses for EUR/GBP in the days ahead.

Advertisement

EUR/GBP weakness set to continue

EUR/GBP will likely continue to slide as an easing of coronavirus lockdown rules in the UK contrasts with tighter restrictions expected in Germany and France, the Eurozone’s two largest economies.

In Germany, Covid-19 cases are continuing to rise and calls are growing for tougher action, although a row is ongoing between the German government and the country’s states over whether more measures are needed. In France, President Emmanuel Macron has said more Covid-19 restrictions could be imposed in the days ahead, but that “nothing is decided yet”, even as medical experts say new measures are needed urgently.

By contrast, in the UK some of the rules were eased Monday and further measures are expected to be lifted on April 12, and while some of this is already priced in to the EUR/GBP exchange rate further weakness in the pair would be no surprise.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (November 9, 2020 – March 30, 2021)

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA Trading Sentiment Register for webinar Join now Webinar has ended

In addition, the yield spread between the 10-year UK Government bond (Gilt) and the 10-year German Bund is still rising, increasing the attraction of investing in Sterling rather than in the Euro.

Source: Refinitiv

Find out here how to trade forex news

The Quiz Discover what kind of forex trader you are Start Quiz

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex