British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Weakness Likely to Persist

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Euro Price Outlook: Delayed Ratification of Recovery Fund to Weigh on EUR
2021-03-30 07:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Crude Oil Price Outlook: WTI May Rise as Saudi Arabia Shows Support to Extend OPEC+ Cuts
2021-03-29 23:00:00
Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-29 15:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Dow to Outperform vs. Nasdaq if Inflation Fears Force Fed Rethink
2021-03-30 05:00:00
Dow Jones Extends Higher on Infrastructure Hopes. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-03-30 01:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Slumps as US Treasury Yields Hit a Fresh 14-Month High
2021-03-30 09:00:00
Gold Price Eyes $1,700 as Yields Climb, ETF Outflows Continue
2021-03-30 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39.
2021-03-30 09:23:00
British Pound Forecast, Near-Term Warnings: GBP/USD, GBP/NZD, GBP/CAD, GBP/CHF
2021-03-30 04:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

News
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Runs Higher Even as US Yields Lag - Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-29 18:15:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: Biden Stimulus Speech; China Manufacturing PMI; UK GDP; US Manufacturing PMI; US NFP
2021-03-29 17:22:00
Real Time News
  Please join @MartinSEssex at 6:30 EST/11:30 GMT for a webinar on trader sentiment.
  GBP/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short GBP/USD for the first time since Mar 18, 2021 when GBP/USD traded near 1.39.
  • A “PIP” – which stands for Point in Percentage - is the unit of measure used by forex traders to define the smallest change in value between two currencies. Learn how to understand pips in forex here: https://t.co/AfAhmIoVZv https://t.co/94GX2Q1CCx
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my market sentiment webinar with my look at the charts, the calendar, retail trader positioning and more. Please join me if you can. You can sign up here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars
  • 💶 Economic Sentiment (MAR) Actual: 101 Expected: 96 Previous: 93.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • 💶 Industrial Sentiment (MAR) Actual: 2 Expected: 0 Previous: -3.1 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • 💶 Consumer Confidence Final (MAR) Actual: -10.8 Expected: -10.8 Previous: -14.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Economic Sentiment (MAR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 96 Previous: 93.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Industrial Sentiment (MAR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0 Previous: -3.3 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
  • Heads Up:💶 Consumer Confidence Final (MAR) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -10.8 Previous: -14.8 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-30
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Weakness Likely to Persist

British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Weakness Likely to Persist

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The UK has eased some of its coronavirus lockdown measures at the same time as France and Germany consider tougher curbs to combat a surge in Covid-19 cases there.
  • That will likely mean further losses for EUR/GBP in the days ahead.
EUR/GBP weakness set to continue

EUR/GBP will likely continue to slide as an easing of coronavirus lockdown rules in the UK contrasts with tighter restrictions expected in Germany and France, the Eurozone’s two largest economies.

In Germany, Covid-19 cases are continuing to rise and calls are growing for tougher action, although a row is ongoing between the German government and the country’s states over whether more measures are needed. In France, President Emmanuel Macron has said more Covid-19 restrictions could be imposed in the days ahead, but that “nothing is decided yet”, even as medical experts say new measures are needed urgently.

By contrast, in the UK some of the rules were eased Monday and further measures are expected to be lifted on April 12, and while some of this is already priced in to the EUR/GBP exchange rate further weakness in the pair would be no surprise.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (November 9, 2020 – March 30, 2021)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

In addition, the yield spread between the 10-year UK Government bond (Gilt) and the 10-year German Bund is still rising, increasing the attraction of investing in Sterling rather than in the Euro.

Latest UK/EU yield spread chart

Source: Refinitiv

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

