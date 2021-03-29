British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pushing Ahead on Vaccine Cheer

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-03-29 06:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Outlook Bleak on Lockdowns, Third Wave Fears
2021-03-28 00:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Down as Block Trade Drama Boosts US Dollar
2021-03-29 07:02:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Crude Oil, Fed Ends SLR Exemption, NFPs
2021-03-28 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Hampered by Tax-Hike Talks, Archegos Block Sales
2021-03-29 08:00:00
Will Dow Jones Continue to Outperform Nasdaq 100 on Reflation Optimism?
2021-03-28 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil, Gold Prices Down as Block Trade Drama Boosts US Dollar
2021-03-29 07:02:00
How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets
2021-03-29 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pushing Ahead on Vaccine Cheer
2021-03-29 08:35:00
British Pound Price Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP Levels to Watch
2021-03-29 01:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 Hits a Record High and USDJPY Tempts a Massive Pattern
2021-03-29 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Outlook: US Dollar Rally Driving USD/JPY to Fresh Multi-Month Highs
2021-03-28 09:00:00
More View more
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pushing Ahead on Vaccine Cheer

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pushing Ahead on Vaccine Cheer

Nick Cawley, Strategist

British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook – GBP/USD and EUR/GBP Chart and Analysis

  • Vaccination program continues at speed.
  • UK GDP data the only economic release of note.
How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

The UK vaccination program continues to forge ahead with more than 30 million people having had a first dose of covid-19 vaccine, while in excess of 3.5 million people have had two doses. The UK government says that the program is still on target despite the recent supply problems and the ongoing vaccination nationalism spat with the European Union. In further good news, the Moderna vaccine is due to be rolled out in the UK in mid-April. The UK government has already ordered 17 million doses of the vaccine which has a 94% efficacy.

The UK has also started its unlock down program Monday, with two households or groups of up to six people now allowed to meet in outdoor areas. According to the BBC, the government will also roll-out a new slogan today – Hands, Face, Space and Fresh Air – to stress the importance of meeting outdoors.

There is little in this bank holiday shortened week in the way of UK data apart from the final UK Q4 GDP release on Wednesday at 09:30 GMT. Recent market upgrades suggest that UK growth has not been hit as badly as originally feared and this week’s figures may provide another positive boost for Sterling.

For all market moving data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

GBP/USD is now inching back above 1.3800 and is looking to probe higher after last Tuesday’s sharp sell-off. The 50-day simple moving average (blue line) had been supporting the pair over the last few months but last week’s break and open below sent the pair tumbling. Initial resistance for cable will now come from the 20- and 50-day smas at 1.3856 and 1.3866 respectively before a gap appears to the old resistance zone of 1.4000-1.4020.

Popular Moving Averages and How to Use Them

GBP/USD Daily Price Chart (August 2020 – March 29, 2021)

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pushing Ahead on Vaccine Cheer
GBP/USD BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 7% 16% 11%
Weekly -6% 11% 1%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

Retail trader data show 53.96% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.17 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current GBP/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

Traders of all levels and abilities will find something to help them make more informed decisions in the new and improved DailyFX Trading Education Centre

What is your view on GBP/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Silver Price Forecast: Biden Infrastructure Plan May Direct XAG/USD Higher
Silver Price Forecast: Biden Infrastructure Plan May Direct XAG/USD Higher
2021-03-29 03:00:00
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP to Follow the Strong Seasonal Playbook?
GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: GBP to Follow the Strong Seasonal Playbook?
2021-03-26 16:00:00
US Dollar Outlook: PCE Muted, Has King USD Returned?
US Dollar Outlook: PCE Muted, Has King USD Returned?
2021-03-26 13:00:00
FTSE 100 Outlook: US Economic Recovery Optimism Spilling Into European Equities
FTSE 100 Outlook: US Economic Recovery Optimism Spilling Into European Equities
2021-03-26 11:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Bullish