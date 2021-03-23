USD/MXN Pushing Higher Ahead of Banco de Mexico Interest Rate Decision

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Holds Range Amid Covid-19 Third Wave Fears
2021-03-23 07:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, Gold & SPX Technical Levels
2021-03-22 15:30:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Price Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-03-22 20:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-22 14:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver, Gold Prices Fall With Chinese Stocks as US Dollar Gains. Where to Next?
2021-03-23 06:00:00
Gold Price Recovery Slows, Treasury Yields Remain Key to Future Moves
2021-03-22 20:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slipping After UK Unemployment Data
2021-03-23 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook, Focus on the Dominant Trend: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, NZD/JPY, CAD/JPY
2021-03-23 03:00:00
Japanese Yen Bulls Capitulate as Traders Flip Net-Short - COT Report
2021-03-22 15:10:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • The US Dollar is stronger today. The $DXY hit a nearly two week high this morning just shy of the 92.20 level. It is now trading slightly lower, but still above the 92.00 level. $USD https://t.co/fU5TUM1myR
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-23
  • Bank of Spain cuts outlook as EU stimulus slower than expected. $EUR
  • Risk management is one of the most important aspects of successful trading, but is often overlooked. What are some basic principles or risk management? Find out from @PaulRobinsonFX here: https://t.co/IsnpfJhp91 https://t.co/b6WLIDMoFy
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 93.38%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.35%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/xoROhuQQLP
  • $SPX sitting on fib support at the start of a busy day, lots of Fed-speak on the calendar In a bizarre twist, perhaps the most pertinent item is Yellen's testimony, which may get more attention than Powell. We know what he thinks, but what will Yellie say on infrastructure? $ES https://t.co/k2vyWJE2fi https://t.co/NFHM7S9Fnn
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.27% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.43% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.43% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.75% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.99% 🇳🇿NZD: -1.87% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eZNRJ38nz2
  • - Would not be an advocate of doing more to distort the pricing of the Treasury curve - Expect 10yr to back up further from here, will be a good sign
  • - Expecting 6.5% growth and a 4.5% unemployment rate this year - We are still in the midst of the pandemic right now - My forecast for removing accommodation is more aggressive than median Fed estimates
  • - Expects the Fed to start raising rates in 2022
USD/MXN Pushing Higher Ahead of Banco de Mexico Interest Rate Decision

USD/MXN Pushing Higher Ahead of Banco de Mexico Interest Rate Decision

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Mexican Peso and USD/MXN Price, News and Analysis:

  • USD/MXN pulling back Monday’s weakness.
  • Mexican central bank is likely to leave policy measures unchanged.
Traits of Successful Traders
Traits of Successful Traders
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Traits of Successful Traders
Get My Guide

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

The Mexican central bank is set to leave interest rates untouched on Thursday after cutting them by 0.25% last month to the lowest level in five years. The central bank cut rates on February 11 after inflationary pressures eased and amid growing signs that economic activity in the country hadn’t picked up as expected. While no change is expected at this week’s meeting after inflation expectations picked up, another 25 basis point cut cannot be completely ruled out and this is likely to weigh on the Mexican Peso ahead of the decision. The Mexican government’s vaccination program is struggling with around just 4% of the population having had one jab and this will continue to press down on economic activity, leaving the door ajar for another interest rate cut.

Rising US Treasury yields have also exerted upward pressure on USD/MXN, narrowing the interest rate differential between the two currencies. The yield on the UST 10-year is currently around 10bps off its recent high but yields are expected to resume their upward path soon.

The recent volatility in the Turkish Lira has also weakened the Mexican Peso as emerging market sentiment was dealt a blow and USD/MXN looks set to retest resistance off the 200-day simple moving average shortly. The daily chart highlights that a series of lower highs were broken at the end of January and while the March 8 high at 21.636 may look a distance away, the pair have enough volatility to make this level a reasonable sort-term target. Initial support at 20.507 (50-day sma) ahead of the recent double low at 20.28.

USD/MXN Daily Price Chart (July 2020 – March 23, 2021)

USD/MXN Pushing Higher Ahead of Banco de Mexico Interest Rate Decision
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

What is your view on USD/MXN – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
Sentiment in EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and NZD/USD Hurt by EU Lockdowns | Webinar
2021-03-23 12:30:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Key USD/CAD, AUD/CAD Levels to Watch
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Key USD/CAD, AUD/CAD Levels to Watch
2021-03-23 12:00:00
DAX 30 Forecast: Pulling Back From ATH as Germany Imposes Easter Lockdown
DAX 30 Forecast: Pulling Back From ATH as Germany Imposes Easter Lockdown
2021-03-23 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slipping After UK Unemployment Data
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Slipping After UK Unemployment Data
2021-03-23 09:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/MXN