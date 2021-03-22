S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Market Remains Vigilant as 10-Year Yield Crosses 1.7%

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: Prepare for Possible EUR/USD Break to the Downside
2021-03-21 00:00:00
EUR/USD Erases FOMC Driven Gain as ECB Warns of Euro Area Recession
2021-03-19 14:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-21 16:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Tumble, Uptrend at Risk? Gold Outlook Remains Bleak
2021-03-19 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Treasury Yields, Crude Oil, Reflation Trade
2021-03-21 16:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, FTSE 100 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-21 12:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Has Gold Reached a Turning Point?
2021-03-20 18:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Rebound to Endure After Break Above Key Resistance
2021-03-19 23:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
2021-03-20 21:00:00
British Pound Defends March Open Range Ahead of UK Jobs, CPI Report
2021-03-19 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY May See Volatility After BOJ, Fed Decisions
2021-03-21 23:00:00
S&P 500 and Dollar: Markets Looking for What Can Truly Catalyze the Break
2021-03-20 07:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.05% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.05% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.17% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.24% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/nar1ccaT3a
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.59%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 79.84%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6wOWXB55dj
  • Wall Street Futures Update: Dow Jones (-0.23%) S&P 500 (-0.17%) Nasdaq 100 (+0.09%) [delayed] -BBG
  • Please join @IlyaSpivak at 22:00 EST/2:00 GMT for his cross-market weekly outlook webinar. Register here: https://t.co/E213bTtq5C https://t.co/D5P2mUOcps
  • Turkish Lira Drops on Surprise Central Bank Governor Removal - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/21/Turkish-Lira-Drops-on-Surprise-Central-Bank-Governor-Removal.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $USDTRY $TRY https://t.co/Auknv95w0K
  • RT @KyleR_IG: The volatility in $try looks as if it'll hit broader sentiment this morning. IG's prices indicate a softer start for Asia's i…
  • What's the difference between leading and lagging indicators? Find out from here: https://t.co/vGx8HCagF5 https://t.co/8blEdNBRNs
  • I find it extremely interesting that many think we’re close to the “end” of the pandemic (the health aspect). In reality, 30% hesitancy among 18+ means less than 60% (closer to 55%) of the population will reach herd immunity in 2021. COVID may be endemic for the next few years.
  • Dollar is back at resistance near the yearly highs with the post-FOMC snapback threatening a possible breakout. Here are the levels that matter on the DXY charts. Get your market update from @MBForex here: https://t.co/KUtQNvy3A7 https://t.co/qMiRzjmgRv
  • Why financial market traders must monitor both monetary and fiscal policy? Find out from @MartinSEssex here: https://t.co/Fkzk88Y5gm https://t.co/icVhYYTflu
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Market Remains Vigilant as 10-Year Yield Crosses 1.7%

S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Market Remains Vigilant as 10-Year Yield Crosses 1.7%

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

S&P 500, HANG SENG, ASX 200, ASIA-PACIFIC MARKET WEEKLY OUTLOOK:

  • US equity index futures edged lower after a mixed close on Friday, setting a sour tone for APAC
  • 10-year Treasury yield surged above 1.70% as the Fed let the exemption of capital rule expire
  • The Turkish Lira plunged over 16% after the removal of its home country’s central bank governor
  • US durable goods order, Markit manufacturing PMI and core PCE data are in focus this week
The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

US Data, Yields, Lira, Asia-Pacific Stocks Weekly Outlook:

Markets shrugged off an eventful week prior as the Fed, BoE and BOJ delivered their interest rate decisions and monetary policy guidance. The 10-year Treasury yield continued its upward trajectory as the Fed signaled no intention to carry out Yield Curve Control (YCC) for the time being and will let the exemption of the capital rule expire at the end of March. The latter would likely reduce bank demand for government bonds as Treasuries and reserves will be included when calculating the minimum 5% capital requirement for their total assets.

Besides, the impending US$ 1.9 trillion fiscal stimulus will require the issuance of more government bonds to fund the bill, increasing the supply of Treasuries and pulling yields upward. As such, longer-term borrowing costs may continue to climb and exert downward pressure on risk assets.

Sentiment is further dented by the plunge of the Turkish Lira, which fell more than 16% against the US Dollar after the surprise removal of its central bank governor Naci Agbal. This move came two days after the central bank raised interest rates and was thought to be a blow to investor confidence. The haven-linked USD, JPY and CHF were among the best performing G10 currencies this morning, pointing to a ‘risk off’ environment for equities.

US 10-year Treasury Yield Climbs to a 13-Month High

S&amp;P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Market Remains Vigilant as 10-Year Yield Crosses 1.7%

Chart by TradingView

Asia-Pacific equities kicked off the week with a cautious tone after a mixed close on Wall Street Friday. Besides rising yields, other factors clouding the outlook include ongoing concerns regarding the US-China relationship after last week’s tense high-level talks in Laska, a slowdown of Europe’s vaccine rollout and volatility surrounding the Lira.

Australia’s ASX 200 indexedged slightly higher as selling in Australian government bond eased on Monday. Consumer discretionary (+1.27%), energy (+1.16%) and utilities (+0.52%) were among the outperformers, whereas real estate (-1.03%), financials (-0.74%) and materials (-0.62%) trailed.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index (HSI) is poised for modest gains on Monday after suffering a heavy selloff last Friday. The index entered a consolidative period alongside mainland’s Shanghai Composite since February 18th. Recent selloff in the US technology sector appeared to have spillover effects on HK market as well, with Tencent, Alibaba, Xiaomi and Meituan joining the month-long decline. Investors will continue to monitor the longer-term yields and their ramifications for the stock markets.

On the macrofront, US durable goods orders and Markit manufacturing PMI data on Tuesday will paint a clearer picture of underlying demand and manufacturing momentum respectively. German Ifo business climate data, US core PCE price index and the University of Michigan consumer confidence metrics will also be closely eyed. Core PCE inflation is expected to stay unchanged from the prior month at 1.5%, but a large deviation from this expectation may boost forex market volatility. For more economic updates, please click theDailyFX calendar.

Introduction to Forex News Trading
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Introduction to Forex News Trading
Get My Guide

S&P 500 Index Technical Analysis:

The S&P 500 index has likely resumed its upward trajectory after briefly dipping below the “Ascending Channel” in early March. The index appears to have entered another technical correction, as suggested by thebearish MACD crossover. An immediate resistance level can be found at 3,995 (127.2% Fibonacci extension) whereas an immediate support level can be found at 3,893 (100% Fibonacci extension). A daily close below 3,893 would likely intensify selling pressure and expose the next support level of 3,800 (76.4% Fibonacci extension).

S&P 500 IndexDaily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Market Remains Vigilant as 10-Year Yield Crosses 1.7%

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index broke below a key support level of 6,730, where the 161.8% Fibonacci extension and the 100-day SMA line intercept. 6,730 has now become an immediate resistance level. The index has also come to the floor of the “Ascending Channel”, breaking which may open the door for further losses with an eye on 6,580. The MACD indicator is trending below the neutral midpoint, showing that downward momentum is prevailing.

ASX 200 Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Market Remains Vigilant as 10-Year Yield Crosses 1.7%

Hang Seng Index Technical Analysis:

The Hang Seng Index hit a strong resistance level at 31,044 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement level) in mid-February and has since entered a consolidative period. Prices appear to be trending lower within a “Descending Channel” recently as highlighted in the chart below, with consecutive lower highs forming. The MACD is about to form a bullish crossover beneath the neutral midpoint, suggesting that selling pressure is depleting and the trend may reverse higher.

Hang Seng Index Daily Chart

S&amp;P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Market Remains Vigilant as 10-Year Yield Crosses 1.7%
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Turkish Lira Drops on Surprise Central Bank Governor Removal
Turkish Lira Drops on Surprise Central Bank Governor Removal
2021-03-22 00:30:00
Turkish Lira Drops on Surprise Central Bank Governor Removal
Turkish Lira Drops on Surprise Central Bank Governor Removal
2021-03-22 00:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook - Battling with Resistance, Sentiment Remains Bearish
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Outlook - Battling with Resistance, Sentiment Remains Bearish
2021-03-19 11:50:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch
2021-03-19 10:40:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Hong Kong HS50
US 500
Bearish