News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Extends Bearish Price Series as US Stockpiles Rise for Fourth Week
2021-03-17 19:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Rise if Stockpiles Fall, FOMC Meeting Eyed
2021-03-17 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report
2021-03-18 02:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Jump as Fed Opens Door to Risk Rally
2021-03-17 19:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
New Zealand Dollar Outlook: NZD/USD Looks Past GDP Miss as FOMC Induces Greenback Weakness
2021-03-17 23:00:00
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-17 21:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Forecast: What Bond Vigilantes? Setups for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-17 22:10:00
Live Data Coverage: March Fed Meeting w/ Christopher Vecchio, CFA
2021-03-17 17:45:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Bank of Japan to widen its target yield band to +/- 0.25% - Nikkei via BBG $USDJPY
  • Commodities Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: 0.96% Gold: 0.40% Oil - US Crude: -0.56% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/VJbdGbxjEX
  • Reserve Bank of India Governor Das: RBI will continue to support market, will provide forward guidance Private sector borrowing costs should remain reasonable - BBG #RBI $USDINR
  • Natural gas prices face a diminishing fundamental backdrop which could accelerate the recent technical breakdown in prices, with the 200-day SMA in focus. Get your market update from @FxWestwater here:https://t.co/L3daE1jbMp https://t.co/EmBIhJ5Fdw
  • Forex Update: As of 02:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.38% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.10% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.07% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.11% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.22% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/x3MOUZUBIh
  • The Fed maintained its policy rate and asset purchasing program unchanged during the FOMC meeting, sending a dovish message to equity markets. The Dow Jones led the Nikkei 225 higher while the ASX 200 index fell. https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2021/03/18/Dow-Jones-Leads-Nikkei-225-Higher-on-Dovish-Fed-ASX-200-Falls-Despite-Strong-Jobs-Report.html https://t.co/OELgM1fdsX
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 92.50%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 83.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/Yy5VAuNC17
  • #US30Y running into range resistance at 2.42 - 2.45% may alleviate downward pressure on #gold prices and allow the anti-fiat metal to extend its recent recovery. Bullion eyeing a test of former support-turned-resistance at the 50% Fibonacci (1763) $GOLD $GLD $XAUUSD https://t.co/WluTv4s1uM
  • The US Dollar could rise versus the Singapore Dollar and Thai Baht if the Fed remains sanguine about rising Treasury yields. Bank of Indonesia may step in to keep USD/IDR in check. Get your market update from @ddubrovskyFX here:https://t.co/Suw7UIipeC https://t.co/TdD5eZc5Z0
  • $AUDUSD looking to resume primary uptrend on the back of robust employment figures Breaching March high (0.7837) probably intensifies buying pressure and carves a path for price to challenge the yearly high (0.8007). Clearing that brings the 2018 highs into focus $AUD https://t.co/ESBAEppMYN
Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report

Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report

Margaret Yang, CFA, Strategist

DOW JONES, NIKKEI 225, ASX 200 INDEX OUTLOOK:

  • The Fed signalled no rate hikes through 2023 while revising up economic projections
  • Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 closed +0.58%, +0.29% and +0.38% respectively
  • Australian jobs report beat expectations by a wide margin, but ASX 200 index traded lower

FOMC, AU Jobs Report, Yields, US Dollar, Asia-Pacific at Open:

The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 index extended gains to their fresh records after the Federal Reserve reaffirmed its dovish rhetoric during Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. The VIX volatility index fell to a pre-pandemic low of 19.2 and the DXY US Dollar index retreated to a two-week low of 91.39 after the meeting. This may set a positive tone for Asia-Pacific markets as traders anticipate an accommodative monetary environment and improved recovery outlook going forward.

The Fed decided to keep the target range for the Federal Fund Rate unchanged at 0 to ¼ percent and expects it will be appropriate to maintain this level until labor market conditions have reached maximum employment and inflation has risen to 2 percent and is on track to moderately exceed that level for some time. The central bank will “continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook”. That said, the Fed will adopt an outcome-based approach rather than an pre-emptive approach in assessing the appropriate of monetary policy. The Fed is likely to tolerate a transitory increase in inflation and be patient.

Encouragingly, the central bank has revised up this year’s GDP growth forecast to 6.5%, a notable increase from December’s forecast of 4.2%. The unemployment rate is expected to fall to 4.5%, compared to an earlier forecast of 5.0%. Although the core PCE inflation forecast has also been revised up to above 2.0% for the next three years, the Fed fund rate projection remains unchanged. According to the dot plot, only 7 out of the 18 members see rate hikes in 2023, while 11 see no changes.

Economic projections of Federal Reserve Board members in March FOMC Meeting

Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report

Source: Federalreserve.gov

Asia-Pacific markets opened broadly higher following Wall Street’s fresh record. A weaker US Dollar and falling volatility signal that ‘risk on’ mode in stock markets may carry on. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index climbed more than 1 percentage point at open, led by information technology, consumer discretionary, real estate and industrial sectors, whereas defensive-linked utilities and consumer staples lagged behind.

Australia’s ASX 200 index appeared to be little inspired by a robust jobs report and traded flat on Thursday open. Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that 88.7k jobs were added in February, beating consensus forecast of 30k by a wide margin. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.3% prior, compared to a baseline forecast of 6.3%. The ASX 200 index fell slightly following the report as the Australian Dollar strengthened modestly. Energy, materials and consumer discretionary were among the better performing sectors, whereas real estate, information technology and utilities were lagging.

Looking ahead, the BoE interest rate decision and US initial jobless claims data will be in focus. Find out more from theDailyFX calendar.

Looking back to Wednesday’s close, 7 out of 9 Dow Jones sectors ended higher, with 63.3% of the index’s constituents closing in the green. Materials (+4.48%), industrials (+2.07%) and financials (+0.96) were among the best performers, while consumer staples (-0.60%) and information technology (-0.29%) trailed behind.

Dow Jones Sector Performance 10-03-2021

Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report

Source: Bloomberg, DailyFX

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 18
( 09:03 GMT )
Learn about trading global equities
Becoming a Better Trader in Current Markets
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

Dow Jones Index Technical Analysis

The Dow Jones indexpierced above the “Ascending Channel” formed since early November 2020 and closed at an all-time high. Breaching the ceiling of the channel may intensify near-term buying pressure and bring the 127.2% Fibonacci extension (33,954) into focus. The overall trend remains bullish-biased, as suggested by the upward-sloped moving averages. The RSI indicator penetrated above the 70 mark, signaling that the index may be temporarily overbought and thus susceptible to a technical correction.

Dow Jones Index Daily Chart

Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report

Nikkei 225 Index Technical Analysis:

The Nikkei 225 index is attempting to re-test a key resistance level of 30,455 – the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level. A successful attempt to breach this level may intensify near-term buying power and open the door for further upside potential towards 31,643 (the 200% Fibonacci extension). An immediate support level can be found at around 29,570 - the 20-day SMA line. The MACD indicator has formed a bullish crossover, suggesting that near-term momentum has flipped upwards.

Nikkei 225 IndexDaily Chart

Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report

Chart by TradingView

ASX 200 Index Technical Analysis:

The ASX 200 index consolidated within the “Ascending Channel” formed since mid-November. A key support level can be found at 6,730, where the floor of the channel and the 100-Day Simple Moving Average (SMA) line intercept. Breaking this level may intensify near-term selling pressure and open the floor for further losses with an eye on 6,600 for support. The MACD indicator is trending lower beneath the neutral midpoint, suggesting that near-term momentum remains weak.

ASX 200 Index – Daily Chart

Dow Jones Leads Nikkei 225 Higher on Dovish Fed, ASX 200 Falls Despite Strong Jobs Report
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Margaret Yang, CFA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

--- Written by Margaret Yang, Strategist for DailyFX.com

To contact Margaret, use the Comments section below or @margaretyjy on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gains on Blowout Jobs Report, Eyeing Rising Stocks
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Gains on Blowout Jobs Report, Eyeing Rising Stocks
2021-03-18 00:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Jump as Fed Opens Door to Risk Rally
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 Jump as Fed Opens Door to Risk Rally
2021-03-17 19:30:00
US Dollar, Yields Pivot Lower Following the FOMC Announcement
US Dollar, Yields Pivot Lower Following the FOMC Announcement
2021-03-17 18:10:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Retreats to Support Ahead of FOMC
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Retreats to Support Ahead of FOMC
2021-03-17 17:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

Australia 200
Wall Street
Mixed
Japan 225