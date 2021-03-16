British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Resilient Despite Vaccine Setback, Dovish ECB
2021-03-16 07:30:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Bears Stall at Support- FOMC to Drive
2021-03-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Hold Up, Crude Oil Higher as Yellen Defies Inflation Fears
2021-03-15 05:00:00
Weekly Technical Crude Oil Price Forecast: Ignore Short-term Noise - A Multi-Decade Downtrend is Broken
2021-03-13 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-03-16 06:00:00
Dow Jones Extends Higher as Volatility Falls. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-03-16 01:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Implied Volatility: What is it & Why Should Traders Care?
2021-03-15 21:00:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test March High
2021-03-15 14:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE
2021-03-16 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Forecast: AUD/USD, GBP/USD, NZD/USD Levels to Watch
2021-03-16 03:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Threatens Key Multi-Month High, BOJ's Kuroda Speech Eyed
2021-03-15 23:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Bitcoin, EUR/USD, Fed Update, Stimulus, Yields
2021-03-15 12:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Current Conditions (MAR) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -62 Previous: -67.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (MAR) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 74 Previous: 71.2 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • Heads Up:💶 ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (MAR) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 69.6 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • The Federal Reserve System (the Fed) was founded in 1913 by the United States Congress. The Fed’s actions and policies have a major impact on currency value, affecting many trades involving the US Dollar. Learn more about the Fed here: https://t.co/ADSC4sIHrP https://t.co/YFH4jKYDcH
  • Investor view on US Equity Bubble - 15% think equities are in a bubble - 25% say early-stage bull market - 55% say late stage
  • BofA March Fund Manager Survey - Long tech still most crowded trade, followed by Bitcoin and ESG - Inflation and taper tantrums now top risks - 43% of investors think 2% US 10yr yield could cause a correction in stocks
  • $GBP underperformance this morning with $GBPUSD edging towards the 50DMA (1.3795), which has not been closed below since Nov $EURGBP breaking above the 20DMA (0.8620), resistance ahead at 0.8650-70.
  • 🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (FEB) Actual: 0.6% Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • Heads Up:🇮🇹 Inflation Rate YoY Final (FEB) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Expected: 0.6% Previous: 0.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-16
  • Greed is a natural human emotion that affects individuals to varying degrees. Unfortunately, when viewed in the context of trading, greed has proven to be a hindrance more often than it has assisted traders. Learn how to control greed in trading here: https://t.co/kODPAfJE79 https://t.co/MHNhCBqDBB
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE

British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Still Edging Lower Ahead of BoE

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • After falling below 1.40 near the end of last month, there is now substantial resistance for GBP/USD at that level, which has been tested several times since then, and the pair continues to slip further away from it.
  • The Bank of England’s monetary policy committee will leave UK interest rates and its asset purchases unchanged Thursday so the main focus will be any guidance on how the central bank sees the outlook for growth and inflation.
Advertisement

GBP/USD still slipping lower

GBP/USD continues to ease back ahead of Wednesday’s announcement by the US Federal Reserve and Thursday’s announcement by the Bank of England’s monetary policy committee. The BoE will leave both UK interest rates and its asset purchases unchanged so the principal interest will be on any guidance on how it sees the outlook for economic growth and inflation.

Ahead of that meeting, GBP/USD has fallen for three of the past four sessions. Since dropping below the 1.40 level in late February it has failed repeatedly to move back above it so there is now significant resistance at that level and the easiest path for the pair seems to be downwards.

GBP/USD Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (December 14, 2020 – March 16, 2021)

Latest GBP/USD price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

How to Trade GBP/USD
How to Trade GBP/USD
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
How to Trade GBP/USD
Get My Guide

Recent speeches have suggested a mild difference in tone between Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Chief Economist Andy Haldane, who seems a little more optimistic about the outlook. Bailey has described the risks as now “increasingly two-sided” while Haldane has talked of a strong recovery from the pandemic slump. If there is a difference between them, however, it will not surface Thursday.

GBP/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 11% -5% 4%
Weekly 4% 4% 4%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Note in passing that the Pound is also a tad weaker against the Euro, with EUR/GBP edging higher. However, that is probably just profit-taking after the pair moved into oversold territory. As the chart below shows, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) dropped below the 30 level signaling an oversold market but has since moved back above it, suggest the cross could soon start weakening again.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (November 30, 2020 – March 16, 2021)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Source: IG

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 16
( 10:03 GMT )
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Trading Sentiment
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - Sharp Sell-Off Looks Contained
Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ethereum (ETH/USD) Price Outlook - Sharp Sell-Off Looks Contained
2021-03-16 09:28:00
Dow Jones Extends Higher as Volatility Falls. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Rise
Dow Jones Extends Higher as Volatility Falls. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Rise
2021-03-16 01:30:00
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Peels Back From Record – What Next?
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC/USD Peels Back From Record – What Next?
2021-03-15 20:30:00
Stocks Creep Higher as Market Awaits Fed Decision - Stock Market Forecast
Stocks Creep Higher as Market Awaits Fed Decision - Stock Market Forecast
2021-03-15 19:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
EUR/GBP
Bearish