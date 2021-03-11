Buyer Beware: Why Retail Traders Should Carefully Consider Their Broker

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Three Women Leaders Changing Finance, Economics and Business
2021-03-11 13:40:00
Breaking: ECB PEPP Purchases to be Significantly Higher, EUR/USD Dips
2021-03-11 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Forecast – Keep an Eye on Channel as Correction Risk Rises
2021-03-11 14:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Gains on Inflation Relief. Nikkei 225, ASX 200 May Climb
2021-03-11 01:30:00
Why a Rise in Retail Trading May Signal Another Mania
2021-03-10 19:15:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
XAU/USD: Gold Bulls Take Advantage of Falling Yields Ahead of Unemployment Data and Biden Speech
2021-03-11 10:30:00
Crude Oil Prices Eyeing OPEC Report as Stocks Rise, Gold Could Gain on the ECB
2021-03-11 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Technically Strong, Bounce Set to Continue
2021-03-11 09:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Technical Outlook: USD/JPY, NZD/JPY, CHF/JPY Chart Setups
2021-03-11 04:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Yields Wag the Dog - Levels for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 20:15:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $USDJPY has put in a series of large upper wicks on the daily chart this week. Suggests we are seeing reversal pressure starting to build up. I would consider distinct risk aversion to be a more capable driver than Dollar weakness if it showed up https://t.co/SeAhPEzHoL
  • $USDCAD threatening to breakdown - Canada employment #'s tomorrow https://t.co/AdI9ZkCnrS
  • Forex Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.45% 🇦🇺AUD: 0.38% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.37% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.25% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.18% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.09% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/Rjh3sj1pLo
  • Indices Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 1.01% Wall Street: 0.79% France 40: 0.59% Germany 30: 0.28% FTSE 100: 0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/67feC6dc0M
  • Heads Up:🇩🇪 Bundesbank Balz Speech due at 16:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-11
  • ECB Sources - Monthly PEPP target lower than EUR 100bln, above EUR 60bln purchased in Feb - Policymakers differ on whether rise in yields needs to be completely unwound $EUR
  • $WTI Crude Oil is strengthening today, rising from a morning low near 64.60 to currently trade around 65.60. After breaking above 65.00 this morning, Crude Oil has found support at that level as the trading session advances. $OIL $USO https://t.co/LVWCqTC56Y
  • #Silver is currently trading back around the 26.00 level. The metal rose to a fresh one week high around 26.40 earlier today before slipping back down to its current level. $XAG $SLV https://t.co/uUMN2ddyZ3
  • Commodities Update: As of 15:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.28% Gold: -0.19% Silver: -0.86% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/OHPPl5M9UH
  • $USDCAD hit a two-week low today as the pair fell to an intraday low around 1.2570. It has since rebounded and is trading slightly higher, but remains below earlier today's levels. $USD $CAD https://t.co/5Bejy2PsCd
Buyer Beware: Why Retail Traders Should Carefully Consider Their Broker

Buyer Beware: Why Retail Traders Should Carefully Consider Their Broker

Peter Hanks, Strategist

The rise in retail trading amid the coronavirus pandemic has seen brokerages fall under increased pressure with some struggling to cope. While stock brokerages like Robinhood have seen their public perceptions shift, a major player in the US retail foreign exchange market may face more palpable charges from regulators. On March 8, the second largest retail foreign exchange broker in the United States, Oanda, was issued a complaint from the National Futures Association (NFA), alleging five violations in various areas of its operations.

The violations range from inadequate regulatory filings and failure to supervise its forex business and employees, to incorrect customer complaint procedures and failure to abide by the firm’s anti money laundering procedures. Many of these violations were in areas the NFA had previously identified as inadequate to the firm.

Advertisement

Further still, Oanda received an undercapitalization order issued from the CFTC in August 2020. The order finds that, Oanda failed at times to meet certain capital requirements applicable to the firm’s designation. Oanda also made dividend payments during periods of undercapitalization, in violation of the equity withdrawal restriction.

As a result, the firm is alleged to have had less capital on hand than a registered foreign exchange dealer or futures commission merchant is required to have and thus failed to diligently supervise matters related to its business as a CFTC registrant. Oanda’s potential failure to meet regulatory requirements may have left its clients vulnerable to systemic risk that otherwise would not have been present and the firm may be subject to punitive action from regulators.

The last major action from the NFA and CFTC toward a registered foreign exchange dealer occurred in 2017 when FXCM was levied a $7 million fine and forced to exit the US market. The effort settled charges with the foreign exchange brokerage as recompense for engaging in false and misleading solicitations. If Oanda cannot deny the violations alleged by the NFA it could face a maximum fine of $2.5 million or a possible ban from the US market entirely.

Clearly the rise in retail trading has seen brokerages fall under increased pressure and some are struggling to keep up and an expected US stimulus package could see yet another wave of new traders enter the market. That said, individual investors should conduct the same due diligence on the brokers they choose to do business with as they do with products they intend to trade as not all firms are as advertised, or even above board. How safe is your broker?

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Breaking: ECB PEPP Purchases to be Significantly Higher, EUR/USD Dips
Breaking: ECB PEPP Purchases to be Significantly Higher, EUR/USD Dips
2021-03-11 13:00:00
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up for ECB
Euro Latest: EUR/USD, EUR/GBP Price Action Set-Up for ECB
2021-03-11 12:30:00
XAU/USD: Gold Bulls Take Advantage of Falling Yields Ahead of Unemployment Data and Biden Speech
XAU/USD: Gold Bulls Take Advantage of Falling Yields Ahead of Unemployment Data and Biden Speech
2021-03-11 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Technically Strong, Bounce Set to Continue
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Technically Strong, Bounce Set to Continue
2021-03-11 09:00:00
Advertisement