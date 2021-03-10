British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Decline Not Over Yet

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2021-03-10 07:30:00
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: Vulnerable to a Pullback as Yield Resurges. US Inflation Data in Focus
2021-03-10 06:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Jumps, Bear Market Bounce or Something More?
2021-03-09 17:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print
2021-03-10 07:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USDJPY Threatens to Reverse Bull Trend On Risk, Inflation, Stimulus Watch
2021-03-10 05:15:00
Retail Trader Positioning Outlook: S&P 500, EUR/USD, USD/JPY
2021-03-10 03:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇨🇳 New Yuan Loans (FEB) Actual: CNY1360B Expected: CNY950B Previous: CNY3580B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-10
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.93%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 76.76%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/6KLodhjiOT
  • Heads Up:🇨🇳 New Yuan Loans (FEB) due at 09:00 GMT (15min) Actual: CNY1360B Expected: CNY950B Previous: CNY3580B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-10
  • Technical analysis of charts aims to identify patterns and market trends by utilising differing forms of technical chart types and other chart functions. Learn about the top three technical analysis tools here: https://t.co/KDjIjLdTSk https://t.co/q50UWGQ2bg
  • Commodities Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: -0.26% Oil - US Crude: -0.65% Silver: -0.71% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/Tdjkxu2HZp
  • Forex Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: -0.07% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.20% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.27% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.31% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.41% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/48sBXYSqkO
  • Indices Update: As of 08:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Wall Street: -0.04% Germany 30: -0.15% US 500: -0.17% France 40: -0.18% FTSE 100: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/pSdL80Z6mv
  • US Dollar Price Outlook: USD Recovery Hinges on Upcoming Inflation Print - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/session_briefing/euro_open/2021/03/10/US-Dollar-Price-Outlook-USD-Recovery-Hinges-on-Upcoming-Inflation-Print.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Moss&utm_campaign=twr $USD https://t.co/a84JkFsvzO
  • 🇫🇷 Industrial Production MoM (JAN) Actual: 3.3% Expected: 0.5% Previous: -0.7% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-10
  • Becoming a forex trader means living and breathing the excitement, risk and reward of trading in the biggest and most liquid market in the world. Do you have what it takes? Read here to discover the qualities and processes it takes to build consistency: https://t.co/EfWEACQ6Cz https://t.co/1DQaFYNuBG
British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Decline Not Over Yet

British Pound (GBP) Latest: EUR/GBP Decline Not Over Yet

Martin Essex, MSTA, Analyst

GBP price, news and analysis:

  • The sharp decline in EUR/GBP looks set to continue as the OECD forecasts a stronger economic recovery in the UK than in the EU.
  • Meanwhile the UK and the EU are arguing over the export of coronavirus vaccines and German trade data suggest that UK-EU trade has fallen off a cliff post Brexit.
Advertisement

EUR/GBP slide to persist

The prolonged drop in EUR/GBP looks set to continue, even though a near-term correction is quite possible before the downward trend resumes. As the chart below shows, the pair has fallen from a peak of 0.9230 on December 11 last year to just 0.8560 at the time of writing – not helped by the latest economic forecasts from the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development.

EUR/GBP Price Chart, Daily Timeframe (October 21, 2020 – March 10, 2021)

Latest EUR/GBP price chart.

Source: IG (You can click on it for a larger image)

EUR/GBP BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 5% -2% 3%
Weekly 2% -4% -1%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

The OECD forecast Tuesday that the UK economy will grow by 5.1% this year and by 4.7% in 2022.At its last update in December, the OECD had forecast UK GDP growth of 4.2% in 2021 and 4.1% in 2022. By contrast, Eurozone growth was predicted to be just 3.9% this year and 3.8% next year, with the UK’s outperformance attributed to a more rapid rollout of COVID-19 vaccines that will allow the UK to unlock its economy and start to bounce back.

Meanwhile, the UK and the EU have become embroiled in a new vaccine row after European Council President Charles Michel claimed the UK has imposed an export ban on coronavirus vaccines – an allegation denied strongly by UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Martin Essex, MSTA
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

The post-Brexit split between the UK and the EU was also emphasized Tuesday by German trade data that showed trade between the UK and Germany collapsed in January amid the economic fallout from Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic in the first month after leaving the EU. Data showed imports from the UK fell by more than 56% to €1.6billion in January from the same month a year ago, after the end of the Brexit transition period.

While none of this will affect EUR/GBP directly, it adds to the evidence that the UK economy will perform relatively well despite Brexit and that the slump in the pair could yet continue. Moreover, Thursday’s meeting of the European Central Bank’s Governing Council could end with a decision to increase bond buying that would likely weaken the Euro all round.

Like to know how to trade forex news? Click here for an introduction

--- Written by Martin Essex, Analyst

Feel free to contact me on Twitter @MartinSEssex

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Forecast: Vulnerable to a Pullback as Yield Resurges. US Inflation Data in Focus
Gold Price Forecast: Vulnerable to a Pullback as Yield Resurges. US Inflation Data in Focus
2021-03-10 06:00:00
Natural Gas Prices May Rise on Colder Weather Forecast, EIA Inventory in Focus
Natural Gas Prices May Rise on Colder Weather Forecast, EIA Inventory in Focus
2021-03-10 04:30:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Tech Rebound to Send Stocks Higher
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Tech Rebound to Send Stocks Higher
2021-03-10 01:30:00
Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time High, is a New Record Ahead?
Bitcoin Price Approaches All-Time High, is a New Record Ahead?
2021-03-09 22:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/GBP
Bearish