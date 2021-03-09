USD/ZAR Outlook: Upbeat South African GDP Data Bolsters Rand

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Perched Atop 200-MA with ECB In Focus
2021-03-09 07:30:00
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Silver Broke Key Trendline? WTI Brushed Aside Saudi Arabian Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-09 06:00:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-08 21:35:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Rising Yields Threaten Bull Flag Breakdown
2021-03-08 22:45:00
Gold, Silver, Dollar, AUD/USD, USD/CAD and Bitcoin Technical Levels
2021-03-08 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Rally Brings EURUSD to 200-Day Moving Average, Supercharges USDJPY
2021-03-09 04:45:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: US Inflation; BOC & ECB Rate Decisions; UK GDP; Canada Jobs
2021-03-08 20:40:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 0.83% 🇳🇿NZD: 0.70% 🇨🇭CHF: 0.61% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.51% 🇬🇧GBP: 0.42% 🇯🇵JPY: 0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/W25F44mKQV
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 0.97% Wall Street: 0.49% FTSE 100: 0.44% Germany 30: 0.21% France 40: 0.06% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/utvdHDmep3
  • MACD who? The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a technical indicator which simply measures the relationship of exponential moving averages (EMA). Find out how you can incorporate MACD into your trading strategy here: https://t.co/ZNs4Qi8ieG https://t.co/OKfAFzmHhW
  • Do join me if you can by clicking on the link below in 10' time. As usual, I'll be looking at all the major charts, at the confidence indicators on the calendar and at the @IGcom client sentiment data https://t.co/zv4JEw9uDY
  • OECD GDP Estimates - Global Growth: 2021 5.6% (+1.4ppts), 2022 4% (+0.3ppts) - US: 2021 6.5% (+3.3ppts), 2022 4% (+0.5ppts) - China: 2021 7.8% (-0.2ppts), 2022 4.9% (Unch) - EU 2021 3.9% (+0.3ppts), 2022 3.8% (+0.5ppts) - UK: 2021 5.1% (+0.9ppts), 2022 4.7% (+0.6ppts)
  • 💶 GDP Growth Rate YoY 3rd Est (Q4) Actual: -4.9% Expected: -5% Previous: -4.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • 💶 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 3rd Est (Q4) Actual: -0.7% Expected: -0.6% Previous: 12.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • Heads Up:💶 GDP Growth Rate YoY 3rd Est (Q4) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -5% Previous: -4.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • Heads Up:💶 GDP Growth Rate QoQ 3rd Est (Q4) due at 10:00 GMT (15min) Expected: -0.6% Previous: 12.4% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
  • 🇿🇦 GDP Growth Rate QoQ (Q4) Actual: 6.3% Expected: 5% Previous: 67.3% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-09
USD/ZAR Outlook: Upbeat South African GDP Data Bolsters Rand

USD/ZAR Outlook: Upbeat South African GDP Data Bolsters Rand

Warren Venketas, Markets Writer

USD/ZAR ANALYSIS

  • South African GDP surpasses estimates
  • Subdued bond yields
  • USD/ZAR remains within rectangle pattern
  • Short-term downside likely to extend
Advertisement

RAND FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

SOUTH AFRICAN Q4: 2020 GDP BEATS ESTIMATES

south african GDP stats SA

Source: Stats SA

south african GDP data

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

SA GDP figures improved on estimates both YoY and QoQ as seen in the images above with the largest contributors to positive growth coming from transport, trade and manufacturing respectively.

U.S. treasury yields (see chart below) which have plagued the Rand of recent, has eased this morning resulting in a slight pullback on the USD/ZAR pair. While expectations are that U.S. treasury yields have more room to climb, the short-term outlook may be that markets will need some time to digest the recent upsurge. This could be attractive to Rand bulls which could lead to short-term ZAR strength, while two major South African commodity exports - Spot Gold and Platinum have also made a comeback today supporting the local currency.

USD/ZAR VS U.S. 10Y T-NOTE YIELD

USD/ZAR vs U.S. treasury 10Y yields

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, Refinitiv

ECONOMIC ANNOUNCEMENTS

Tomorrow U.S. inflation data is scheduled which will likely result in short-term volatility around USD crosses. Should actual data deviate considerably from forecasts, there could be significant price fluctuations on USD/ZAR.

USD/ZAR economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Recommended by Warren Venketas
Trading Forex News: The Strategy
Get My Guide

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

USD/ZAR WEEKLY CHART

USD/ZAR weekly chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

The weekly rectangle consolidation pattern (yellow) that I have mentioned previously has now reached topside resistance. Price action did push above this zone but soon fell back within the rectangle which does not constitute an upside breakout.

This being said, the long-term trendline resistance (dashed black line) has been temporarily broken but confirmation will only be established once the candle closes at the end of the week.

Discover the basic building blocks of Fibonacci and how it can be applied in Financial markets!

USD/ZAR DAILY CHART

USD/ZAR daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Post GDP announcement, the Rand did appreciate marginally against the U.S. Dollar. With no other important data throughout the day markets may further digest the positive news in a delayed manner which may result in additional Rand strength later in the day.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is exhibiting slowing upside momentum as it approaches overbought territory (blue). This is consistent with the weekly chart but allows for clearer short-term key levels. The January swing high at 15.6648 will now serve as initial resistance.

From the more likely bearish perspective, should price action hold below the 15.3801resistance levelthe 15.0000 psychological support zone could be in focus once more.

Starts in:
Live now:
Mar 16
( 17:03 GMT )
Keep up to date with price action setups!
Trading Price Action
Register for webinar
Join now
Webinar has ended

USD/ZAR: KEY TECHNICAL POINTS TO CONSIDER

  • Weekly: Rectangle pattern
  • Daily: January 11 swing high – 15.6648
  • 15.3801 resistance
  • 15.0000 support
  • Price trading above trendline resistance on weekly
  • RSI bullish momentum slowing

--- Written by Warren Venketas for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

CAC 40, FTSE MIB Continue Steady Pace Higher, Focus on ECB Response to Yields
CAC 40, FTSE MIB Continue Steady Pace Higher, Focus on ECB Response to Yields
2021-03-09 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Rallying, Sterling Strong All-Round
2021-03-09 09:00:00
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
Dow Jones Extends Gains amid Tech Rout. Will Nikkei 225, ASX 200 Follow?
2021-03-09 01:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: Rising Yields Threaten Bull Flag Breakdown
Gold Price Outlook: Rising Yields Threaten Bull Flag Breakdown
2021-03-08 22:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

USD/ZAR
USDOLLAR