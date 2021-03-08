DAX 30 Forecast: Long-Term Trendline Offers Critical Support

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EURUSD and Nasdaq 100 to Start Week with Multi-Month Breakdown
2021-03-08 03:00:00
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-07 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Aiming Higher on OPEC Surprise, Inflation Expectations
2021-03-06 16:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, Dow Jones Forecast: Growth, Tech Stocks Falling Out of Favor?
2021-03-07 12:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2021-03-06 08:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
Gold Weekly Technical Forecast: Gold Sinks to Crucial Level - Bulls Last Hope?
2021-03-05 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains
2021-03-08 09:02:00
Dollar May Rise as Stimulus Boosts Yields, Pound Eyes Bailey Comments
2021-03-08 07:30:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, USD/CAD
2021-03-07 08:00:00
Weekly Technical Euro Forecast: Basically a Falling Knife
2021-03-06 00:50:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • 🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (FEB) Actual: 38.4 Previous: 38.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-08
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.88%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.80%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/CSqz149jIb
  • Heads Up:🇲🇽 Consumer Confidence (FEB) due at 12:00 GMT (15min) Previous: 38.4 https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-08
  • Commodities Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 0.14% Silver: 0.11% Gold: -0.64% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/ek3t5aE2Bw
  • It seems the markets are riding high, but risk is always lurking around the corner. Consider your escape plan before you find yourself in collapsing market. What are the top havens for different conditions in 2021? Find out from @JohnKicklighter here: https://t.co/1oeXWEsJkb https://t.co/MH6jhXPLfn
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇬🇧GBP: 0.00% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.12% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.18% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.28% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.57% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/bBWSJy1YVZ
  • Heads Up:🇧🇷 BCB Focus Market Readout due at 11:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-03-08
  • Indices Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Germany 30: 1.23% France 40: 0.79% FTSE 100: 0.13% Wall Street: -0.12% US 500: -0.61% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/DCLz5aiCa3
  • - Expects path of unemployment to be considerably smoother than Feb forecast, but will be subject to debate
  • - Will be challenging to decide if any increase in prices is likely to be persistent - May need more evidence than normal that a rise in inflation is persistent $GBP
DAX 30 Forecast: Long-Term Trendline Offers Critical Support

DAX 30 Forecast: Long-Term Trendline Offers Critical Support

Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Analyst

Key Talking Points:

  • Equities continue to struggle as bond yields focus on Central Bank policy actions
  • DAX 30 finds support in long-term ascending trendline
Equities Forecast
Equities Forecast
Recommended by Daniela Sabin Hathorn
Get Your Free Equities Forecast
Get My Guide

The DAX 30 regained some positive momentum last week and is now trading again in a tight range near the all-time highs as Friday’s push higher wasn’t enough to break above 14,140. Investors continue to be focused on the bond market as yields steepen their rise, with the US 10-year now topping at 1.601%, its highest level since February 2020.

German and US 10Y Yield Chart (Jun 2020 – Mar 2021)

DAX 30 Forecast: Long-Term Trendline Offers Critical Support

European bonds have also been following suit, with the German 10-year yield back up at -0.45 after reaching a low of -0.58 back in December. Of increased importance this week will be the bond purchase information released by the many central banks, with the ECB release scheduled for today following on from a slowing in purchases in the previous week.

An increase in bond purchases would likely ease investor concerns in the short-term as central banks would be taking action to control the yield curve, but given Jerome Powell’s recent remarks, we might continue to see bond purchases slow this week, pushing yields higher and putting greater pressure on stocks.

Advertisement

DAX 30 Levels

Zooming out on the daily chart we can see how the current price is finding support on a long-term ascending trendline from the March 2020 lows, pointing towards the 13,845 as the immediate support. A break below this area puts the bullish bias at risk, with long-term support expected to hold at 13,400 before a wider correction takes place.

DAX 30 Daily chart

DAX 30 Forecast: Long-Term Trendline Offers Critical Support

Momentum indicators are showing a neutral stance with bullish bias with the stochastic hovering above the 50 line and the MACD trying to push into positive territory. If we continue seeing the price bounce off the ascending trendline, bullish momentum could build up in a new attempt to break the all-time highs around the 14,140 line.

Germany 30 BULLISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily 31% 33% 32%
Weekly -44% 22% -8%
What does it mean for price action?
Get My Guide

Learn more about the stock market basics here or download our free trading guides.

--- Written by Daniela Sabin Hathorn, Market Analyst

Follow Daniela on Twitter @HathornSabin

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Brexit Trouble Brewing, GBP/USD Weak But Sterling Strength Remains
2021-03-08 09:02:00
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
Gold, Crude Oil Price Forecast: Edging Higher on the Back of Stimulus, Saudi Oil Facility Attack
2021-03-08 06:00:00
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Strong NFP and Stimulus to Lead the Way Higher
S&P 500, Hang Seng, ASX 200 Outlook: Strong NFP and Stimulus to Lead the Way Higher
2021-03-08 01:30:00
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Battle to Re-Claim $50,000
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Bulls Battle to Re-Claim $50,000
2021-03-05 18:42:00
Advertisement

Rates

Germany 30
Bullish